North Korea tests suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile

Placeholder while article actions load

SEOUL — North Korea fired a suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile off its east coast on Saturday, Seoul and Tokyo said, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ramps up military tensions days before a new president takes office in South Korea. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the likely ballistic missile was launched from waters near the port city of Sinpo, where the country’s largest submarine bases are located. The missile was fired at 2:07 p.m. local time Saturday and flew about 600 kilometers (370 miles), and reached reaching an altitude of about 60 kilometers (37 miles), South Korea said.

Saturday’s launch comes just three days before the inauguration of new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed a tougher line on North Korean threats.President Biden is set to visit Seoul later this month and meet with Yoon. Earlier this week, North Korean propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri slammed the incoming South Korean president for being “pro-U.S.” and having a “confrontational” attitude toward the North.

Advertisement

As part of its continued weapons development, North Korea has been working on missiles capable of being launched from submarines that are harder to detect and suited to a surprise attack. North Korea last tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in October.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi also said that Saturday’s test appeared to be of an SLBM.

Officials in Seoul, Tokyo and Washington said North Korea is also preparing the Punggye-ri nuclear test site for its first nuclear test since 2017. The Punggye-ri location is the country’s only known nuclear test site and has officially been closed since 2018.

“The United States assesses that [North Korea] is preparing its Punggye-ri test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, which would be its seventh test,” State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said Friday.

Advertisement

Pyongyang has spurned the Biden administration’s repeated offers of dialogue and instead has elevated military tensions in the region. At an unprecedented pace, North Korea has conducted more than a dozen weapons tests this year, including test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles that are capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Last week, Kim vowed to speed up the country’s nuclear arms development and threatened nuclear retaliation if provoked by outside forces. He made the remark at a military parade where intercontinental ballistic missiles were displayed.

Saturday’s launch marks a second weapons test from North Korea this week. South Korea’s military said the North on Wednesday fired a missile that traveled about 470 kilometers (292 miles) at a maximum altitude of 780 kilometers (485 miles). The test has not been reported in North Korean state media yet.

Advertisement

“North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches in recent times are serious threats that undermine peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the international community,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Saturday. “This is an obvious violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and we strongly urge North Korea to stop it immediately.”

Michelle Ye Hee Lee in Tokyo contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article