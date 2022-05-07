The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. sends new military aid; Zelensky outlines terms for peace talks

Russia celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany on May 9 with a parade, fireworks and speeches, but this year all eyes are on Vladimir Putin. (Video: Jason Aldag/The Washington Post, Photo: Heidi Levine for The Washington Post/The Washington Post)
By Andrew Jeong
 
Tobi Raji
 
Shayna Jacobs
 
Today at 12:30 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:38 a.m. EDT
The Pentagon is buying laser-guided rockets and drones for Ukraine’s military, a U.S. defense official said Friday, while the United States will also send an additional $150 million worth of weapons and equipment suited for the open terrain of Donbas. President Biden the same day urged lawmakers to approve additional funding that would “strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.” The president will sign the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act — which speeds up the process of sending aid to Ukraine — on Monday, the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat, and a day of portentous significance in Russia.

The fresh aid comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kyiv’s conditions for serious peace talks with Russia: the restoration of Ukraine’s territories before the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion; the return of more than 5 million refugees; membership in the European Union; and accountability from Russian military officials for atrocities.

Those objectives run counter to the military goals stated by Russia as fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeastern city of Kharkiv may push the Russians out of artillery range in the coming days, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. Ukrainian fighters are also still holding out at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the southeastern port city that has weathered weeks of Russian shelling. Fifty civilians were evacuated from the plant Friday despite Russian cease-fire violations, Kyiv said.

Here’s what else to know

  • Biden and other Group of Seven leaders will meet virtually with Zelensky during a G-7 forum Sunday, according to the German government.
  • European Union ambassadors did not reach a consensus Friday on a proposal to phase out Russian oil imports after strong pushback from member states, particularly Hungary, with discussions set to continue over the weekend.
  • The United Nations Security Council, whose five permanent members include Russia, adopted its first official statement since the start of the war in Ukraine, expressing “deep concern” but avoiding the words “war” or “invasion.”
