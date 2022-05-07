Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. sends new military aid; Zelensky outlines terms for peace talks

The Pentagon is buying laser-guided rockets and drones for Ukraine’s military, a U.S. defense official said Friday, while the United States will also send an additional $150 million worth of weapons and equipment suited for the open terrain of Donbas. President Biden the same day urged lawmakers to approve additional funding that would “strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.” The president will sign the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act — which speeds up the process of sending aid to Ukraine — on Monday, the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat, and a day of portentous significance in Russia.
The fresh aid comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kyiv’s conditions for serious peace talks with Russia: the restoration of Ukraine’s territories before the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion; the return of more than 5 million refugees; membership in the European Union; and accountability from Russian military officials for atrocities.
Those objectives run counter to the military goals stated by Russia as fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeastern city of Kharkiv may push the Russians out of artillery range in the coming days, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. Ukrainian fighters are also still holding out at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the southeastern port city that has weathered weeks of Russian shelling. Fifty civilians were evacuated from the plant Friday despite Russian cease-fire violations, Kyiv said.
Here's what else to know
Terms agreed for sale of Roman Abramovich's Chelsea Football Club
A group led by Todd Boehly, part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed terms to buy Chelsea Football Club from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the English Premier League team announced Friday.
Britain sanctioned Abramovich in March when it froze the assets of seven Russian business executives with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, triggering the sale of the soccer club. Abramovich at the time said a foundation would donate the “net proceeds” for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. Both the Premier League and the British government must sign off on the deal before it can be completed, Sky Sports reported.
The sale follows a months-long effort by Abramovich, who built his fortune in Russian oil, to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Last month, he told Ukrainian officials that he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and “reached an understanding” that would allow wounded soldiers and civilians to leave Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant. That understanding fell apart after Russia continued bombing the mill.
The attempts at mediation — albeit fruitless — have shielded Abramovich from sanctions by the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have urged President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold off on imposing sanctions on the 55-year-old billionaire so he could continue acting as a mediator.
Updates from key cities: Ukrainians brace for Russian Victory Day as troops gain ground in Kharkiv
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
Sumy
POLAND
Kharkiv
Kyiv
Lviv
Izyum
UKRAINE
Separatist-
controlled
area
Dnipro
Russian-held
areas
and troop
movement
Mariupol
Mykolaiv
ROMANIA
Sea of
Azov
Kherson
Odessa
Crimea
Annexed
by Russia
in 2014
Black
Sea
Control areas as of May 6
100 MILES
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian
troop movement
Russian-held
areas
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Sumy
Chernihiv
Separatist-
controlled
area
POL.
Kharkiv
Kyiv
Lviv
Izyum
Dnipro
Mykolaiv
Mariupol
ROMANIA
Odessa
Kherson
Crimea
Black
Sea
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
200 MILES
Control areas as of May 6
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
THE WASHINGTON POST
BELARUS
Chernihiv
RUSSIA
Sumy
POLAND
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
Kharkiv
Kyiv
Zhytomyr
Poltava
Lviv
Izyum
Cherkasy
UKRAINE
Kramatorsk
Luhansk
Dnipro
Uman
Kirovohrad
Donetsk
Separatist-
controlled
area
Zaporizhzhia
Mariupol
Russian-held
areas and troop movement
Mykolaiv
ROMANIA
Berdyansk
Kherson
Sea of
Azov
Odessa
RUSSIA
Crimea
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
Black
Sea
Control areas as of May 5
100 MILES
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Here are some of the major developments from across the country:
Odessa: The region surrounding the port city will be under a curfew from the evening of May 8 until the morning of May 10 out of concern for Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, Ukrainian Col. Maksym Mikhailovich Marchenko said in a video message. Ukrainian officials have raised concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use the occasion to declare a formal war with Ukraine.
Mariupol: About 50 people, including children and women, were evacuated Friday from Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in the besieged southern port, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Friday. While Ukrainian soldiers are still clinging to control of the metalworking plant, Russia has essentially leveled the city and taken over the city center.
Kyiv: There will be increased patrols around the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced in a Telegram post Friday, adding that authorities won’t implement a curfew. “In the coming days, there is a high probability of rocket fire in all regions of Ukraine,” Klitschko wrote. “Be aware and take care of your own safety!”
Kharkiv: Ukrainian forces defending this northeastern city have shifted to counterattacks against their Russian enemies, and as a result, are retaking territory. The Institute of War estimated Friday that Ukraine’s counteroffensive efforts north and east of the second-most populous Ukrainian city may push Russian forces out of artillery range “in the coming days."