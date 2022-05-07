Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. sends new military aid; Zelensky outlines terms for peace talks

A group led by Todd Boehly, part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed terms to buy Chelsea Football Club from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, the English Premier League team announced Friday.

Britain sanctioned Abramovich in March when it froze the assets of seven Russian business executives with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, triggering the sale of the soccer club. Abramovich at the time said a foundation would donate the “net proceeds” for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. Both the Premier League and the British government must sign off on the deal before it can be completed, Sky Sports reported.

The sale follows a months-long effort by Abramovich, who built his fortune in Russian oil, to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. Last month, he told Ukrainian officials that he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and “reached an understanding” that would allow wounded soldiers and civilians to leave Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant. That understanding fell apart after Russia continued bombing the mill.