Russia-Ukraine war updates Mariupol resistance appears near end; officials say Luhansk school bombed

BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Izyum UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Dnipro Russian-held areas and troop movement Mariupol Mykolaiv ROMANIA Sea of Azov Kherson Odessa Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of May 7 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian troop movement Russian-held areas BELARUS RUSSIA Sumy Chernihiv Separatist- controlled area POL. Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Izyum Dnipro Mykolaiv Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa Kherson Crimea Black Sea Annexed by Russia in 2014 200 MILES Control areas as of May 7 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST BELARUS Chernihiv RUSSIA Sumy POLAND Russian-held areas and troop movement Kharkiv Kyiv Zhytomyr Poltava Lviv Izyum Cherkasy UKRAINE Kramatorsk Luhansk Dnipro Uman Kirovohrad Donetsk Separatist- controlled area Zaporizhzhia Mariupol Russian-held areas and troop movement Mykolaiv ROMANIA Berdyansk Kherson Sea of Azov Odessa RUSSIA Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of May 7 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Here are major developments from across the country:

Odessa: Russian forces used cruise missiles to strike a civilian target in this port city Saturday, Ukraine’s military said. It reported no casualties. The region will be under a curfew from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning because of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, Ukrainian Col. Maksym Mikhailovich Marchenko said in a video message. Ukrainian officials have raised concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use the occasion to declare a formal war with Ukraine.

Mariupol: All women, children and elderly people have been evacuated from Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday. A regional police official told The Post that three Ukrainian troops were killed during the civilian evacuation. Ukrainian fighters holed up at the plant are clinging to hopes of a diplomatic deal that would allow a peaceful evacuation of their wounded, medics and military after weeks of bombardment. Russia has essentially leveled Mariupol and taken over the city center.

Luhansk: Russian forces bombed a school in Luhansk, possibly trapping dozens of people in the rubble, the region’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Saturday. In a separate attack Saturday, two boys, 11 and 14, were found dead in a yard after shelling by Russian forces struck a residential area of Pryvillya, Haidai said. A woman and two girls were seriously injured after shrapnel flew into homes, he said, warning that there may be more victims.