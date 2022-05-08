The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war updates Mariupol resistance appears near end; officials say Luhansk school bombed

As hundreds wait in a line for humanitarian aid, residents embrace the desire to rebuild following the Russian occupation in Irpin, Ukraine. (Video: Joyce Koh, James Cornsilk/The Washington Post)
By Rachel Pannett
and 
Bryan Pietsch
 
Today at 12:34 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:37 a.m. EDT
As the last of the civilian women, children and elderly were evacuated from a steel plant that has been a stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, Kyiv’s defense of the strategic port city appeared to be nearing an end, with President Volodymyr Zelensky and a Ukrainian commander at the plant appealing for the evacuation of fighters and their wounded.

In his nightly address on Saturday, Zelensky said Ukraine is working on a plan to evacuate troops, as well as to secure humanitarian corridors for residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements. “We are now preparing the second stage of the evacuation mission, the wounded and medics. … We are also working to evacuate our military. All heroes who defend Mariupol,” he said, adding, “This is extremely difficult.”

Maj. Serhiy Volyna, whose forces are trapped at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works under a constant barrage of Russian fire, made a plea on Facebook for “everyone to make the maximum effort to evacuate the military.” He described life at the plant as “some hellish reality show.”

Meanwhile, Russian forces bombed a school in Luhansk, trapping dozens of people and killing at least two, Ukrainian officials said. About 90 people were sheltering in the basement when Russian forces attacked, Serhiy Haidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, shared Saturday on his Telegram channel. Earlier, he said about 30 people were rescued. The Washington Post could not immediately verify the claims. Moscow is attempting to annex new swaths of territory in eastern Ukraine, according to Western officials, after earlier battlefield setbacks.

Here’s what else to know

  • President Biden and other Group of Seven leaders will meet online with Zelensky on Sunday to discuss ways to support Ukraine and “impose severe costs” on Russia for its invasion, the White House said.
  • European Union talks on a plan to phase out Russian oil imports are set to continue Sunday.
  • First lady Jill Biden, who is on a four-day trip to Eastern Europe, will meet with displaced Ukrainian families on Mother’s Day in Slovakia.
  The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
