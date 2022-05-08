Russia-Ukraine war updates Mariupol resistance appears near end; officials say Luhansk school bombed

As the last of the civilian women, children and elderly were evacuated from a steel plant that has been a stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, Kyiv’s defense of the strategic port city appeared to be nearing an end, with President Volodymyr Zelensky and a Ukrainian commander at the plant appealing for the evacuation of fighters and their wounded.
In his nightly address on Saturday, Zelensky said Ukraine is working on a plan to evacuate troops, as well as to secure humanitarian corridors for residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements. “We are now preparing the second stage of the evacuation mission, the wounded and medics. … We are also working to evacuate our military. All heroes who defend Mariupol,” he said, adding, “This is extremely difficult.”
Maj. Serhiy Volyna, whose forces are trapped at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works under a constant barrage of Russian fire, made a plea on Facebook for “everyone to make the maximum effort to evacuate the military.” He described life at the plant as “some hellish reality show.”
Meanwhile, Russian forces bombed a school in Luhansk, trapping dozens of people and killing at least two, Ukrainian officials said. About 90 people were sheltering in the basement when Russian forces attacked, Serhiy Haidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, shared Saturday on his Telegram channel. Earlier, he said about 30 people were rescued. The Washington Post could not immediately verify the claims. Moscow is attempting to annex new swaths of territory in eastern Ukraine, according to Western officials, after earlier battlefield setbacks.
Ukrainians brace for Russian Victory Day as troops gain ground in Kharkiv
Here are major developments from across the country:
Odessa: Russian forces used cruise missiles to strike a civilian target in this port city Saturday, Ukraine’s military said. It reported no casualties. The region will be under a curfew from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning because of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, Ukrainian Col. Maksym Mikhailovich Marchenko said in a video message. Ukrainian officials have raised concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin will use the occasion to declare a formal war with Ukraine.
Mariupol: All women, children and elderly people have been evacuated from Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday. A regional police official told The Post that three Ukrainian troops were killed during the civilian evacuation. Ukrainian fighters holed up at the plant are clinging to hopes of a diplomatic deal that would allow a peaceful evacuation of their wounded, medics and military after weeks of bombardment. Russia has essentially leveled Mariupol and taken over the city center.
Luhansk: Russian forces bombed a school in Luhansk, possibly trapping dozens of people in the rubble, the region’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Saturday. In a separate attack Saturday, two boys, 11 and 14, were found dead in a yard after shelling by Russian forces struck a residential area of Pryvillya, Haidai said. A woman and two girls were seriously injured after shrapnel flew into homes, he said, warning that there may be more victims.
Kharkiv: Ukraine accused Russian forces Saturday of blowing up three bridges northeast of Kharkiv to thwart counterattacks. The Post could not independently verify the assertion. Ukrainian forces have been retaking territory in the area, regaining control of the town of Tsyrkuny, about 12 miles northeast of Kharkiv, a military spokesman said Saturday. A Russian missile destroyed a museum in the area, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday, the latest blow to Ukraine’s cultural heritage sites.
Women and children evacuated from Mariupol steel plant
MUKACHEVO, Ukraine — All women, children and elderly people had been evacuated from the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works plant in Mariupol, officials said Saturday, concluding one chapter of a harrowing drama where thousands of civilians had been trapped for weeks amid an intense Russian assault.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post that “this part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed.” Ukrainian fighters are still holed up at the sprawling complex, and a regional police leader told The Washington Post that three were killed Friday during the civilian evacuation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that diplomatic efforts were underway to try to free the remaining fighters as well as medics and the wounded, though he acknowledged that such a move “is extremely difficult.”
