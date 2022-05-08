Up to 60 feared dead after Russia bombs school in eastern Ukraine

Placeholder while article actions load

BERESTOVE, Ukraine — A Russian airstrike on a school that was serving as a bomb shelter for civilians has left as many as 60 people buried under rubble and presumed dead, Ukrainian officials said Sunday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight About 90 people were hiding in the basement of a school in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka when it was hit by a bomb, the regional governor said.

Thirty people were rescued Saturday, seven of them injured, and the bodies of two people were found in the debris, said Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region. He said it was likely that all 60 people buried under the rubble are dead. Rescue workers battled for nearly four hours to extinguish a fire caused by a bomb from a Russian plane, he added.

Writing on his Telegram channel on Sunday, Haidai condemned the “cynical” attack on “a school with a bomb shelter.” The Washington Post could not verify the accuracy of the assertions.

The attack on the school came amid growing fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use Monday’s Victory Day holiday to unleash an even harsher assault on Ukraine.

Putin “just wants something to tell his people tomorrow,” a member of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

“They’re trying hard to take these towns,” he said.

On Sunday, the sounds of fierce clashes boomed along the road to Bilohorivka. Russian and Ukrainian forces traded volleys of Grad multiple-launch rockets.

When an artillery shell slammed into a nearby field, a civilian van daubed in camouflage sped out through the dust cloud it produced. From inside the vehicle, a soldier gesticulated wildly at cars driving in the other direction, imploring them to turn around.

The head of the Russian republic of Chechnya said Sunday that his soldiers have captured most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, while Ukrainian officials insisted the fight is not over.

“The soldiers of the Chechen special forces … have taken most of Popasna under control,” Ramzan Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel. “The main streets and central districts of the city have been completely cleared.”

Haidai said in an update Sunday said that Ukraine’s troops have retreated from Popasna to more secure battlefield positions. “Our troops have withdrawn from Popasna,” he wrote on Telegram. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine are now in a stronger position, which they prepared beforehand.” The Washington Post could not verify the accuracy of either side’s assertions.

In Shipilove, a village in eastern Ukraine close to where the school was struck, at least 11 people were believed to be trapped after Russian bombardment struck a building, Haidai also said Sunday on his Telegram channel.

The group was hiding in a basement when the attack occurred, but he said it was possible “that they could be rescued.” The Washington Post was not able to immediately verify the reports.

Although Moscow’s forces appeared to be trying to consolidating their hold on parts of eastern Ukraine seized after their Feb. 24 invasion, progress has slowed in recent weeks, and they have lost territory in the region around Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on the school as a “brutal war crime” and accused Moscow of “constantly repeating the tragedy of World War II.”

Ukraine on Sunday commemorated the end of World War II in Europe along with other nations. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that after decades of peace, “evil has returned” following Russia’s invasion.

Pannett reported from Sydney and Hassan from London. Meryl Kornfield in Washington, Victoria Bissett and Annabelle Timsit in London and Annabelle Chapman in Paris contributed to this report.

