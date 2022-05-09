At least 43 dead in Ecuador prison riot, officials say

Placeholder while article actions load

At least 43 people died in a prison riot in northwest Ecuador on Monday, according to a statement shared on Twitter by the country’s public prosecutor. And that count could continue to climb — the prosecutor said the situation was “developing.” A “significant number of inmates” have escaped, the interior minister said at a news conference.

The majority of those who died were killed with knives and other improvised weapons, Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said. Early Monday, videos of what appeared to show bloodied bodies lying scattered on the prison grounds circulated on social media. The Washington Post has not independently verified the videos.

The riot Monday at Bella Vista prison in Santo Domingo, the country’s fourth-largest city, left at least 13 inmates injured, and at least 112 were captured trying to escape, officials said.

The slayings come amid a spate of gang-related violence in the country. Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in thee provinces last month. Last year, prison riots left at least 68 dead in one instance and more than 100 dead in another. In April, at least 20 people were killed, and some mutilated, during a riot in El Turi prison, near the city of Cuenca.

Carrillo said he had deployed police and armed forces to quell Monday’s riot. Close to 1 p.m. local time, nearly 12 hours after initial reports of violence emerged, Ecuador’s police said in a statement released on Twitter that they had regained control of the prison.

Fausto Salinas, the chief of the National Police, told local media outlets that the transfer of a gang leader to the Santo Domingo prison sparked the violence. Carrillo said that the riot was sparked by a clash between the Los Lobos and R7 gangs.

Lasso shared on Twitter his condolences for “the families and loved ones of those who died in the riot.”

“This is an unfortunate result of gang violence,” he wrote.

Lasso is out of the country on an official visit to Israel. He said Carrillo had been tasked with restoring order.

Ecuador is a key stop in the movement of cocaine from South America to the United States, Europe and Asia — and a frequent battleground for rival gangs fighting to control these routes. The country’s notoriously overcrowded and under-resourced prisons have become caught in escalating turf battles.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has accused Ecuador of failing to provide safe conditions in its prisons, which the commission found to be rife with violence and corruption.

At least 316 people died while incarcerated in Ecuador in 2021, according to a report in March released by the commission, an arm of the Organization of American States focused on human rights in the Western Hemisphere. The majority of those killed were young and accused of minor crimes, and some were waiting to be released, the report found. Ecuador’s Ombudsman’s Office reported more than 103 inmates were killed in 2020, with the rate rising yearly since 2018.

The report found that prisons held around 36,000 people and were operating at over 21 percent capacity — though it said the number was probably higher, citing discrepancies in officially reported capacities. Human rights groups have called on Ecuador to improve medical and judicial services for inmates, and to increase prison security and personnel.

The government launched a prison reform program in 2019 but cut its budget by more than 70 percent the following year, according to the Ecuadoran news site Primicias.

