Russia-Ukraine war updates Moscow celebrates Victory Day as Ukraine reels from strike on school

Key updates
First lady Jill Biden visits Ukraine in rare trip to war zone
Military vehicles drive through Red Square in Moscow over the weekend during a rehearsal ahead of Russia’s Victory Day festivities. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)
By Bryan Pietsch
and 
Rachel Pannett
 
Today at 12:40 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:15 a.m. EDT
The streets of Russia are set to be filled with pomp and circumstance on Monday as the country celebrates Victory Day, a commemoration of the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over the Nazis. Though he has few successes to show from his lagging effort in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak in Moscow for the occasion, which Ukrainian officials have speculated may be used to formally acknowledge that the two countries are at war.

The day’s centerpiece will be a military parade with aircraft flyovers on Moscow’s Red Square. Celebrations are also expected to take place in Russian-occupied cities in Ukraine. Last week, Russian forces were seen preparing for a parade in the shattered port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said.

Preparations come amid reports that an airstrike on a school in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine left dozens buried under the rubble and feared dead. The attack in the village of Bilohorivka could rank among the deadliest strikes on civilians in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Here’s what else to know

  • President Biden and other leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Sunday pledged to phase out the use of Russian oil and gas or institute outright bans. European Union ambassadors are still struggling to reach a consensus on a separate proposal to phase out Russian oil imports.
  • First lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Kyiv, visits that were meant to underscore the West’s support.
  • A senior American diplomat on Sunday visited the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, whose personnel had departed a few days before Russia’s invasion in February. The visit did not signal that the United States has officially reopened of the embassy, though the Biden administration plans to do so.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
