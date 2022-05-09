Russia-Ukraine war updates Moscow celebrates Victory Day as Ukraine reels from strike on school

The streets of Russia are set to be filled with pomp and circumstance on Monday as the country celebrates Victory Day, a commemoration of the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over the Nazis. Though he has few successes to show from his lagging effort in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to speak in Moscow for the occasion, which Ukrainian officials have speculated may be used to formally acknowledge that the two countries are at war.
The day’s centerpiece will be a military parade with aircraft flyovers on Moscow’s Red Square. Celebrations are also expected to take place in Russian-occupied cities in Ukraine. Last week, Russian forces were seen preparing for a parade in the shattered port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said.
Preparations come amid reports that an airstrike on a school in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine left dozens buried under the rubble and feared dead. The attack in the village of Bilohorivka could rank among the deadliest strikes on civilians in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
First lady Jill Biden visits Ukraine in rare trip to war zone
UZHHOROD, Ukraine — First lady Jill Biden crossed the border into Ukraine on Sunday, entering an active war zone in a rare move for the spouse of a sitting president.
Biden entered the country on Mother’s Day from Slovakia after she visited a processing center at the Vysne Nemecke border crossing and met with refugees. Inside Ukraine, she met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, who has not previously appeared in public since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of her country.
“I wanted to come in Mother’s Day,” Biden said before the start of a closed-door meeting between the two first ladies. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”
Ahead of Victory Day pageantry, destruction and visits by dignitaries
BERESTOVE, Ukraine — One day before a planned celebration in Russia that marks the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, an airstrike on a school in eastern Ukraine serving as a bomb shelter left as many as 60 people buried under rubble and feared dead, Ukrainian officials said, in what may prove to be one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the nearly three-month-old war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have intensified their push to consolidate more territory in Ukraine ahead of planned parades and pageantry for Victory Day on Monday, which may see Putin acknowledge for the first time publicly that his country is at war with Ukraine, paving the way for him to conscript more Russians into the fight.
“We know that there are no red lines for the regime in Moscow. So we’re preparing for everything,” warned Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, who questioned whether Putin’s fellow citizens understood the true costs of a war — to Russia and Ukraine — that he has tried to hide.
“It’s an aggressive war,” Markarova told CBS News’s “Face the Nation.” Russia “attacked a neighboring country, a peaceful country. And the question is, are they prepared to have more tens of thousands dying in Ukraine for no reason at all?”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Ukraine, vows to help more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday to meet with Ukrainian officials and hoist the Canadian flag again over his country’s embassy in Kyiv.
Oleksandr Markushyn, the mayor of Irpin, a city on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital that was decimated by Russian forces in March, announced the visit on his Telegram channel with photos of the Canadian leader touring Irpin.
Trudeau “came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror that the Russian occupiers had done to our city. And of course, he was shocked,” Markushyn wrote.
Canada’s foreign minister, Mélanie Joly, and Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister, also were pictured in the photos that Markushyn shared.
Trudeau’s office told The Washington Post that he was in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and “reaffirm Canada’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.”
Trudeau also helped raise the flag over the Canadian Embassy, nearly three months after it suspended operations.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Kyiv, where he has just announced the reopening of the Canadian Embassy
"Having the Canadian flag fly over the streets of Kyiv once again is yet another testament to the strength and solidarity of Canadians and Ukrainians” pic.twitter.com/ZfqlAlybQT
At a news conference with the two heads of state, Zelensky thanked Trudeau for promising more humanitarian and military assistance, including demining Ukrainian areas where Russian forces had left ordnance and munitions.
Trudeau announced that Canada would remove trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for the next year and add sanctions on 40 individuals and five entities, including Russian “oligarchs, close associates of the regime, the defense sector, all of them complicit in Putin’s war.”
Canada, home to the second-largest Ukrainian diaspora after Russia, has imposed sanctions on “more than 1,000 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus since February 24, 2022,” according to a news release that Trudeau’s office sent Sunday afternoon.
Markushyn thanked Trudeau on Sunday for supporting Ukraine and sought his help in organizing the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada to help rebuild infrastructure in Irpin. Russian forces retreated from the city in early April, leaving little intact.
Russia's ultimate political survivor faces a wartime reckoning
Sergei Shoigu, the consummate survivor of Russian politics, has always had a knack for PR.
The 66-year-old Russian defense minister for years presided over theatrical exercises, rattled off statistics about personnel and boasted of fearsome new weaponry — all to project the image of a Russian military on the rise under his guidance.
But in the 2½ months since the Kremlin launched a war against Ukraine, the facade that Shoigu meticulously presented over the past decade has disintegrated into an ugly reality, laying bare the incompetence and barbarity of one of the world’s biggest militaries.
Shoigu’s future is now on the line. Having retreated from its attack on Kyiv, the Russian military is facing immense pressure to save face and capture a larger swath of Ukraine’s east. Questions persist about how much blame Shoigu should bear for the Russian military’s failures — as opposed to Russia’s uninformed leaders and intelligence chiefs, widely seen to have miscalculated how much Ukrainians would resist.
