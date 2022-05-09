Dozens injured after government supporters attack protesters in Sri Lanka

Placeholder while article actions load

NEW DELHI — Dozens were injured Monday in Sri Lanka when government supporters attacked protesters, violence that marks an escalation in tensions as pressure rises on the ruling Rajapaksa brothers to resign from office over economic turmoil. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Following the incident, authorities imposed a curfew in the country and deployed military at the main protest sites. On Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa re-imposed an emergency law weeks after repealing it.

Sri Lanka has been roiled by month-long anti-government demonstrations by tens of thousands in the wake of an unprecedented economic crisis. Protests had previously been peaceful, except for police action against demonstrators.

More than 70 people were injured Monday. Images shared by local media show government supporters storming demonstrations in two locations in the capital Colombo, beating people with sticks and clubs and smashing tents.

In response, police used water cannons on government supporters trying to breach law enforcement cordons at the protest site.

The violence occurred after government supporters gathered at Temple Trees, the official residence of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of the president.

Local media reported that the move to gather supporters was a tactic by the prime minister to counter the growing calls for his resignation, including from within his own party.

The powerful Rajapaksa dynasty has dominated Sri Lanka politics for years. Besides the two brothers who lead the country, several members of the family held cabinet or government posts until recently. Last month, even as the entire cabinet submitted their resignations — including Rajapaksa family members — Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa have held on.

Sri Lanka’s economic crash has led to a foreign currency shortfall and sent inflation soaring. The country suspended debt payments in April and for months Sri Lankans have grappled with food and fuel shortages.

Now, the anger is boiling over.

In response to a tweet by Mahinda Rajapaksa requesting the public to “exercise restraint” after the violence, Kumar Sangakkara, a popular Sri Lankan cricketer tweeted that the “only violence” was perpetrated by his supporters — “goons and thugs.”

An opposition member of Parliament said that the prime minister should resign for “instigating and supplying the hoodlums to attack peaceful protestors.”

Piyumi Fonseka in Colombo contributed reporting.

