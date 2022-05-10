Marcos family once ousted by uprising wins Philippines vote in landslide

Placeholder while article actions load

MANILA — Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator whose family plundered billions of dollars, was elected president of the Philippines by a landslide, only 36 years after his father was ousted in a historic revolution. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight For critics, it marks a further backslide for a nation once upheld as one of the few democracies in the region as the Philippines continues to trudge down the path of populism. Marcos succeeds the tough-talking President Rodrigo Duterte, best known for his crude insults and a war on drugs that has left thousands dead.

His daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, is Marcos’s running mate, and the next vice president. The tandem, which has dubbed itself the “Uniteam” for its supposed message of unity, is a political marriage of the two most powerful dynasties in a country.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the 64-year-old son of former Philippines dictator, appeared to have won the country’s presidential election in a landslide on May 9. (Video: Reuters)

The mood was jubilant in the early hours of the morning Tuesday as the magnitude of their victory became clear and Marcos’s supporters sang and celebrated in front of the campaign headquarters along the same historic Manila avenue where people protested to oust his father more than 30 years ago.

Meanwhile, hundreds of disheartened supporters of his main opponent, Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, flocked to the volunteer center to console each other and tune into her live-streamed speech.

“We have started something that has never before been seen in our nation’s history: a campaign led by the people,” Robredo said on Tuesday morning. “This structure of lies took a long time to build. There will come a time and chance to tear it down.”

Her supporters have suggested that her grass roots campaign which brought together diverse swaths of pink-wearing volunteers across sectors should maintain its momentum and prepare to take on a role as the opposition under the new administration.

“One of the lessons we have to learn from the other camp is when they lost [in the 2016 vice-presidential race], they started to campaign immediately,” said Mik Afable, a volunteer who organized flash mobs and helped take charge of operations on Monday.

He expressed hope that their movement would be a lasting one, compared to the well financed Marcos juggernaut. “If you pay for loyalty, it goes away very quickly,” he said.

Marcos’s carefully planned journey to the presidency shows how social media can shape perception and politics in a highly online country, which has been dubbed the “patient zero” of disinformation after Duterte first won with the help of troll farms in 2016.

As president, Marcos will rule over an archipelago of about 110 million ravaged by the climate crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, where around a fifth of the population is below the poverty line. He is also expected to continue the drug war and shield the outgoing Duterte from possible prosecution at the International Criminal Court.

“This election is so consequential because whoever wins will decide who lives and who dies in the Philippines,” said Nicole Curato, a sociologist and professor at the University of Canberra.

But the rest of Marcos’ platforms and policies are largely unclear, as he has skipped election debates and interviews with the independent press, instead surrounding himself with social media personalities and vloggers who enjoy preferential treatment from his campaign.

“We don’t know enough in terms of how they will govern,” said Curato. “They control the way they disseminate information.”

As the numbers steadily trickled in for Marcos, thousands across various precincts were still waiting to cast their votes well past midnight. The technical difficulties plaguing vote-counting machines fed into fears that ballots could be tampered, and on Tuesday morning, demonstrators flocked to the Commission of Elections in Manila to protest what they saw as an election riddled with irregularities.

Human rights group Karapatan also called on the public to reject the Marcos-Duterte tandem, saying that Marcos “[spits] on the graves and sufferings” of thousands of martial law victims. “Worse, he has portrayed the victims of human rights violations as money-seeking opportunists,” said the group’s Secretary General Cristina Palabay.

According to the unofficial count with 97.55 percent of precincts reporting, Marcos won stunning 58 percent of the ballots cast, more than 30 million votes, compared to Duterte winning with just 16 million in 2016.

Robredo, a lawyer, social activist, came in second place with 14.7 million votes — less than half of Marcos’s total. This race was a rematch for the two, who had faced off in the 2016 vice-presidential race, which Robredo won, despite Marcos’s attempts to overturn the result.

In the Philippines, political dynasties dominate — with the Marcos family being among the most well known. Ferdinand Marcos, his wife Imelda, and children Imee and his son have all held political posts in or representing the northern province of Ilocos Norte. Imelda, 92, who has previously launched two unsuccessful presidential bids, arrived to a polling station Monday in a red outfit, rosary and Chanel pin.

“She’s wanted me to become president since I was three years old,” Marcos said of his mother in 2015.

They also face various controversies: unpaid estate taxes reported to have ballooned to over $3 billion, a graft conviction for Imelda, a nearly $2 billion class action award and contempt order handed down by a U.S. district court compensating thousands of victims of rights violations under the Marcos administration, among others.

Marcos also has controversies of his own, from a questionable tax record to his contested claims to have completed his studies at Oxford University.

The excesses of the Marcos family’s opulent lifestyle was in full view during their rule decades ago with frequent jet-setting, spending sprees — and famously, Imelda’s thousands and thousands of pairs of shoes, boxes of which have since been victim to mold and termite infestations.

Under martial law at the time, reports of human rights abuses were rampant, from arbitrary arrests, forcible disappearances to tortures and killings. But with a Marcos win, the family is set to be shielded from accountability.

There are ongoing attempts to recoup as much as $10 billion plundered by the family’s late patriarch. As president, in control of the executive branch and with influence over different government agencies, Marcos will have outsize power in controlling that hunt.

Marcos’s landslide win points to the success of his social media campaign but also the “serial disappointment” Filipinos have in the political establishment and democratic rule over the last three decades, said Marco Garrido, a sociologist at the University of Chicago.

“The faith they had in liberal democracy has dried up … and they’ve developed this taste for illiberal rule over the course of the Duterte administration,” he said. “This nostalgia for the Marcos period wouldn’t make sense unless you put it in the context of 36 years of disappointment.”

Westfall reported from Washington.

