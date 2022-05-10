Russia-Ukraine war live updates Missiles strike Odessa; Biden signs bill to expedite military aid

Bullet Key update

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not use Victory Day commemorations Monday to declare war on Ukraine, as some Western officials and analysts had feared, in a sign he may be further scaling back his expectations following his troops’ lackluster performance. Fighting continued in the south and east.

Here are updates from key cities:

Luhansk region: Rescue efforts remained on hold in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka, after a weekend airstrike on a school buried dozens of civilians, including children, under rubble, where they were feared injured or killed.

Donetsk region: In the town of Lyman, which has been on the front lines of recent fighting, civilians used the relative calm to make frantic dashes to evacuation buses arranged by the regional government. Fighting flared again later in the day.

Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second-most-populous city recorded the least shelling Monday morning since the conflict began 75 days ago, the regional governor said. City officials warned residents against visiting World War II monuments on Monday because of the higher risk of attack by Russia.

Kherson: Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive against Russians occupying this area in southern Ukraine, a Russian news agency reported. The assertion could not be independently verified. Kherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces that swept into the country in late February.

Mariupol: Russian forces continued with “storming operations” at the Azovstal steel plant, the last redoubt for Ukrainian fighters in the city, a Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman said Monday. Col. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said at a briefing that he could not rule out future attacks. The fighters have vowed to continue their resistance “as long as we are alive.”

Odessa: At least four high-precision Onyx missiles struck Odessa, Ukraine’s military said Monday. The missiles were believed to have been launched from Russian-held Crimea, officials said. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukrainian helicopters were destroyed in the attacks, though the claims could not be independently verified.