Russia-Ukraine war live updates Missiles strike Odessa; Biden signs bill to expedite military aid

Despite weeks of fear that the Kremlin may double down on its assault on Ukraine on Victory Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not escalate his war efforts on the anniversary marking the Allied triumph over Nazi Germany during World War II, which he celebrated with a huge parade in Moscow. Across the border in Ukraine, major cities had one of the calmest days since the invasion.
Still, the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa was struck by a volley of Russian missiles on Monday evening, including three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, a regional Ukrainian military official alleged. Attacks earlier in the day forced European Council President Charles Michel to seek shelter during an official visit. But the Pentagon assessed that Russian forces do not have the capability to launch a ground or maritime offensive against the Black Sea port. Russian advances in the Donbas region remain “incremental” and “anemic,” a senior U.S. defense official told reporters on Monday, as they face fierce Ukrainian resistance near cities such as Kharkiv.
To signal Washington’s resolve to back Kyiv, President Biden on Monday signed into law a bill that will expedite the process of sending military aid to Ukraine and urged Congress to approve a separate multibillion-dollar aid package for Ukraine.
Here’s what else to know
On an unexpectedly subdued Victory Day, Ukrainians see cause for hopeReturn to menu
KYIV, Ukraine — The day on which many here feared that Russia would escalate its assault on Ukraine turned out to be very different.
Instead of formally declaring war, annexing occupied areas or increasing bombardments, as many had expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t even mention Ukraine by name in his speech Monday commemorating the Allied triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Victory Day — when Russians and Ukrainians alike remember the millions of Soviet soldiers who lost their lives in that fight — was observed in a more somber and subdued way both in Moscow’s Red Square and across much of Ukraine, where it was the quietest day of the war so far.
Updates from key cities: Putin coy on declaring ‘war’ but continues assault on Ukraine’s south, eastReturn to menu
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not use Victory Day commemorations Monday to declare war on Ukraine, as some Western officials and analysts had feared, in a sign he may be further scaling back his expectations following his troops’ lackluster performance. Fighting continued in the south and east.
Here are updates from key cities:
Luhansk region: Rescue efforts remained on hold in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka, after a weekend airstrike on a school buried dozens of civilians, including children, under rubble, where they were feared injured or killed.
Donetsk region: In the town of Lyman, which has been on the front lines of recent fighting, civilians used the relative calm to make frantic dashes to evacuation buses arranged by the regional government. Fighting flared again later in the day.
Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second-most-populous city recorded the least shelling Monday morning since the conflict began 75 days ago, the regional governor said. City officials warned residents against visiting World War II monuments on Monday because of the higher risk of attack by Russia.
Kherson: Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive against Russians occupying this area in southern Ukraine, a Russian news agency reported. The assertion could not be independently verified. Kherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces that swept into the country in late February.
Mariupol: Russian forces continued with “storming operations” at the Azovstal steel plant, the last redoubt for Ukrainian fighters in the city, a Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman said Monday. Col. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said at a briefing that he could not rule out future attacks. The fighters have vowed to continue their resistance “as long as we are alive.”
Odessa: At least four high-precision Onyx missiles struck Odessa, Ukraine’s military said Monday. The missiles were believed to have been launched from Russian-held Crimea, officials said. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukrainian helicopters were destroyed in the attacks, though the claims could not be independently verified.
Max Bearak, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Louisa Loveluck and David L. Stern contributed to this report.
Biden signs Ukraine lend-lease act into law, expediting military aidReturn to menu
President Biden signed into law Monday afternoon a bill that will expedite the process of sending military aid to Ukraine, as the Eastern European country presses into its third month of fighting off a Russian invasion.
Flanked by Vice President Harris and members of Congress from both sides of the aisle, Biden vowed the United States would continue to support Ukraine “in their fight to defend their country and their democracy” against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.
“Every day Ukrainians fight for their lives,” Biden said. “The cost of the fight is not cheap but caving to aggression is even more costly.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: The southern Ukrainian city of Odessa was struck by a volley of Russian missiles on Monday evening, including three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. Meanwhile, Biden signed into law a bill that will expedite military aid to Ukraine, urging Congress to approve a separate multibillion-dollar aid package.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.