Hong Kong police arrest 90-year-old cardinal on foreign collusion charges

HONG KONG — The Hong Kong national security police arrested 90-year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen, the most outspoken senior Catholic cleric in Hong Kong and the city’s bishop emeritus, along with at least three others on Wednesday for their involvement in a humanitarian relief fund, according to lawyers involved in the case.

The arrests signal a new wave of detentions under the national security law since John Lee was elected as the new chief executive of Hong Kong. He has emphasized that maintaining stability and safeguarding national security would be one of his main goals once in office.

Zen, along with renowned barrister Margaret Ng and academic Hui Po-keung, were arrested under the law for collusion with foreign forces by helping out as trustees for the now-disbanded 612 humanitarian relief fund, according to local media reports.

Lawyers familiar with the case confirmed the arrests. The three were trustees of the fund, which provided financial assistance to those arrested in the 2019 pro-democracy protests. The fund disbanded in September, after the national security police issued a statement saying it would be investigated on whether the fund has violated the security law.

The lawyers spoken on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

Zen has been an advocate of pro-democracy causes in Hong Kong and vocal about how Beijing has been silencing churches on the mainland.

