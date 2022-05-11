Putin prepared for ‘prolonged’ conflict, U.S. intelligence chief says

Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, betting that Russia is more willing and able to endure the longer-term effects of the war than Moscow’s adversaries, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told senators on Tuesday.
“The [intelligence community], as you know, provided warnings of President Putin’s plans” to attack Ukraine before the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion, Haines told senators in her opening statement. “But this is a case where I think all of us wish we had been wrong.”
The remarks by Haines, the nation’s top intelligence official, who was speaking at a public hearing before the Senate’s Armed Services Committee, add weight to forecasts that the war in Ukraine will drag on and predictions that the broader effects of the war, such as inflation, will not go away quickly.
“The current trend increases the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic means,” Haines said. Putin “is probably counting on U.S. and E.U. resolve to weaken as food shortages, inflation and energy shortages get worse,” she added.
In the short term, she told senators to prepare for more “ad hoc” decisions from Russia as it figures out how to achieve its aims in the face of fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces.
The Russian president’s objectives extend beyond capturing the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and include consolidating control of a land bridge linking Russia, the Donbas region and Russian-held Crimea to the south, she said. “The next month or two of fighting will be significant as the Russians attempt to reinvigorate their efforts,” she added.
Fighting has been focused in Donbas in recent weeks, according to U.S. and Western defense officials. Russian forces are making gains on the battlefield, but they are achieving a “single-digit-kilometer kind of progress,” a senior U.S. defense official told reporters this week, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of ground rules set by the Pentagon.
Ukraine’s most well-trained and best-equipped forces are fighting to hold the line in that area, Haines said.
Speaking next to Haines at the hearing, Army Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, chief of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said Russian and Ukrainian forces had reached a stalemate on the battlefield.
Russia’s other goals include occupying Kherson in the south and controlling the waters off Crimea, she added. Its aim of extending a land bridge to Transnistria, a breakaway region that the international community recognizes as part of Moldova, is unlikely to succeed, she said.
Odessa, one of the last major Black Sea ports remaining under full Ukrainian control, stands in the path to Transnistria. The city, which had escaped the brunt of the fighting during the first weeks of the war, has been suffering increasing Russian bombardment, including a missile attack this week that hit a shopping center, according to Ukrainian officials.
The most likely flash points in coming weeks will include Russian attempts to interdict Western security assistance to Ukraine, Haines said. Russia’s nuclear threats are attempts to deter the West from providing Kyiv with more lethal aid, she said. But if Washington ignores the threats, Putin may authorize a new round of nuclear weapons exercises, Haines added.
The exercises may involve mobile intercontinental missiles, heavy bombers and strategic submarines, she said. “We otherwise continue to believe that Putin would probably only authorize the use of nuclear weapons if he perceived an existential threat.”
Haines added later during the hearing that losing in Ukraine could be seen as an existential threat.
But Berrier and Haines both said they saw no imminent potential for Putin to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
The United States has provided billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine this year. On Tuesday night, the House approved a $40 billion support package that included almost $15 billion in military equipment, training, intelligence support and salaries for Ukraine’s military.
The United States and its allies have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia, including the seizure of Russian government assets and luxury goods suspected to be owned by oligarchs loyal to Putin. U.S. allies in Europe and Asia have also imposed sanctions, though they have also purchased billions of dollars of Russian energy.
Haines said sanctions were biting. The intelligence community has observed close to 20 percent inflation in Russia, she said. “We expect their GDP will fall about 10 percent, possibly more, over the course of the year,” she added. The assessment aligns with an earlier forecast by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found that a large bipartisan majority of Americans backed increased sanctions against Russia. In all, 73 percent of respondents said the United States is doing either the right amount or too little to support Ukraine. At the same time, more than 70 percent said they opposed direct U.S. involvement.
The latest: A package of nearly $40 billion in additional aid for Ukraine was overwhelmingly approved by the House on Tuesday as the country battles Russia’s brutal invasion, now midway through its third month. The Senate is expected to follow suit this week.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
