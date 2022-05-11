Russia-Ukraine war live updates House approves $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

A package of nearly $40 billion in additional aid for Ukraine was overwhelmingly approved by the House on Tuesday as the country battles Russia’s brutal invasion, now midway through its third month. The Senate is expected to follow suit this week, taking total U.S. military, economic and humanitarian support provided during the conflict to more than $50 billion.
A top U.S. intelligence official is warning of a “prolonged” and “potentially escalatory” conflict as Russian President Vladimir Putin readjusts his goals to go beyond capturing the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and consolidate control of a land bridge between Russia, Donbas and Russian-held Crimea to the south. The next month or two will be significant, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. She also predicted Putin could retaliate against Western economic sanctions with cybersecurity attacks and nuclear weapons exercises.
On the ground in Ukraine, fighters holed up at a steel plant in the shattered port city of Mariupol made a plea Tuesday for help evacuating their wounded, as heavy Russian airstrikes and shelling continued, hitting a field hospital at the complex. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his government had tried “all possible diplomatic tools” to rescue the soldiers but that Russia had not agreed to any plans. Kremlin forces are attempting to “consolidate their control of the ruins of Mariupol,” the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C. think tank, said in its latest assessment, and may be attempting to reopen steel plants to produce military equipment.
Ukraine has killed as many as 10 Russian generals, U.S. intelligence official says
A top U.S. intelligence official said Tuesday that between eight and 10 Russian generals have been killed while fighting in Ukraine, an extraordinarily high number for a conflict that is less than three months old.
The toll is due in part to the unusual role Russian military leaders have had to play on the Ukrainian battlefield, Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier, director the Defense Intelligence Agency, told the Senate Armed Services Committee. Instead of commanding forces from afar, Berrier said, Moscow’s generals have had to travel to the front to ensure their orders are carried out.
But the American intelligence community has also shared vital information with the Ukrainian military, officials have said. In one high-profile instance, U.S. intelligence helped Kyiv target a key Russian warship, the Moskva. And the New York Times has reported that the United States has furnished information that allowed Ukraine to kill several generals.
The Pentagon has denied that it specifically helps Ukraine target Russian military officials or assets, saying U.S. intelligence is meant to “help Ukrainians defend their country.”
“We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said last week. “Ukraine combines information that we and other partners provide with the intelligence that they themselves are gathering on the battlefield, and then they make their own decisions and they take their own actions.”
Updates from key cities: Warnings of a 'prolonged' assault
A top U.S. intelligence official on Tuesday warned of a “prolonged” and “potentially escalatory” conflict in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s objectives probably go beyond capturing the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, and include consolidating control of a land bridge between Russia, Donbas and Russian-held Crimea to the south, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said.
Here are updates from key cities:
Izyum: A Ukrainian official said Tuesday that 44 bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a building in Izyum, a strategically important town that has been at the center of Russia’s military advance in the eastern Donbas region. The bodies were found under the debris of a five-story building destroyed by Russian forces in the first week of March, said local governor Oleh Synyehubov.
Kherson: Russian authorities are probably preparing to integrate occupied Ukrainian territories, such as Kherson, directly into Russia — rather than creating proxy “People’s Republics,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said. Kherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces that swept into the country in late February.
Mariupol: Ukrainian fighters holed up at a steel plant in the city made a plea Tuesday for help evacuating their wounded, as heavy Russian airstrikes and shelling continued, hitting a field hospital at the complex. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his government had tried “all possible diplomatic tools” to rescue the Ukrainian soldiers but that Russia had not agreed to any plans. The Pentagon said Monday that the equivalent of two Russian battalion tactical groups are still in the shattered port city — with 700 to 900 in each group — down from about a dozen last month as the troops are deployed to battles elsewhere in the south and east.
Odessa: Photos showed firefighters combing through debris, rescuing animals and searching for civilians who may be trapped under the wreckage after at least four high-precision Onyx missiles struck this port city in Ukraine’s west on Monday.
House approves nearly $40 billion in aid to Ukraine as it fights off Russian aggression
The House on Tuesday approved nearly $40 billion in additional aid for Ukraine as the country battles Russia’s brutal invasion, now in its third month.
The package of military, economic and humanitarian support, which is $7 billion more than the $33 billion President Biden requested, was approved on a bipartisan vote of 368-to-57, with the Senate expected to follow suit this week.
All House Democrats present Tuesday night voted in favor of the measure. They were joined by 149 House Republicans. Fifty-seven House Republicans voted “no.”
Congress provided $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine this year, meaning that if the latest package is passed, lawmakers will have approved a total of more than $50 billion in aid.
