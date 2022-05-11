Russia-Ukraine war live updates House approves $40 billion aid package for Ukraine

Bullet Key update

A top U.S. intelligence official on Tuesday warned of a “prolonged” and “potentially escalatory” conflict in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s objectives probably go beyond capturing the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, and include consolidating control of a land bridge between Russia, Donbas and Russian-held Crimea to the south, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said.

Here are updates from key cities:

Izyum: A Ukrainian official said Tuesday that 44 bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a building in Izyum, a strategically important town that has been at the center of Russia’s military advance in the eastern Donbas region. The bodies were found under the debris of a five-story building destroyed by Russian forces in the first week of March, said local governor Oleh Synyehubov.

Kherson: Russian authorities are probably preparing to integrate occupied Ukrainian territories, such as Kherson, directly into Russia — rather than creating proxy “People’s Republics,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said. Kherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces that swept into the country in late February.

Mariupol: Ukrainian fighters holed up at a steel plant in the city made a plea Tuesday for help evacuating their wounded, as heavy Russian airstrikes and shelling continued, hitting a field hospital at the complex. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his government had tried “all possible diplomatic tools” to rescue the Ukrainian soldiers but that Russia had not agreed to any plans. The Pentagon said Monday that the equivalent of two Russian battalion tactical groups are still in the shattered port city — with 700 to 900 in each group — down from about a dozen last month as the troops are deployed to battles elsewhere in the south and east.

Odessa: Photos showed firefighters combing through debris, rescuing animals and searching for civilians who may be trapped under the wreckage after at least four high-precision Onyx missiles struck this port city in Ukraine’s west on Monday.