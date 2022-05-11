The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

Russia-Ukraine gas dispute could threaten some European supply amid war

By Annabelle Timsit
and 
Andrew Jeong
 
Today at 10:53 a.m. EDT
A refinery operated by a unit of Ukraine's Naftogaz in Poltava, Ukraine (Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg)
Ukraine’s national gas company, Naftogaz, said it would halt the transit of some Russian gas that runs through its borders into Europe due to challenges relating to Russia’s invasion. The move could affect a third of Russia’s gas transiting through Ukraine.

“Ukraine no longer bears responsibility for the transmission of Russian gas through Ukrainian territories under Russian military occupation,” Naftogaz said Tuesday in a statement. The company said it notified Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas supplier.

Naftogaz said Russian forces occupying parts of eastern Ukraine had made it impossible to operate in those areas or communicate with facilities that oversee gas flow from Russia into Europe via Ukraine. It said that the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GOTSU) could no longer “perform uninterrupted and effective operational and technological control” over its facilities in Russian-occupied territory. Naftogaz said the decision to suspend transit through those areas could affect a third of Russian gas exports through Ukraine, which would have implications for under 3 percent of natural gas demand in the European Union and Britain, according to figures from the International Energy Agency.

Russian authorities also withdrew gas from Ukrainian transit streams without authorization, the company said. The Washington Post could not independently verify the company’s claims.

The move comes as E.U. member states again failed to agree Wednesday on the terms of a possible future ban on Russian oil imports in response to the war in Ukraine. The E.U. has said it plans to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of the year, but has stopped short of pledging an outright ban, such as the one announced by President Biden in March.

GTSOU, which operates Ukraine’s gas grid, said gas from Russia would no longer be accepted at the Sokhranivka transit point, which lies at the border between Russia and the contested region of the Donbas, starting at 7 a.m. local time Wednesday.

At 6:55 a.m. local time, according to GTSOU, Gazprom “closed the gas valve on the Soyuz main gas pipeline in Russia,” shutting off transit through Sokhranivka. Gazprom shipped 72 million cubic meters of gas to Europe Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing the company — down about a third from the previous day.

When asked about the disruptions to Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Russia has always met and intends to meet all its contractual obligations.”

Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said Wednesday that “pro-Russian separatists” backed by the Russian army “are stealing gas that Ukraine was supposed to be responsible for,” calling it ironic because Russia has accused Ukraine in the past of stealing gas from its pipelines — a charge Kyiv has denied.

GTSOU said it discovered “unauthorized offtakes of transit gas” from its pipelines to territories controlled by Russian forces in the Donbas, which likely took place on May 9.

“Due to the direct interference of the occupiers in the modes of operation of the Ukrainian [gas transmission system], GTSOU was forced to declare force majeure at the entry point Sokhranivka,” the operator said.

Naftogaz said it notified Gazprom that it could no longer continue to ensure the transit of gas through Sokhranivka and offered Gazprom an alternative: Shift the affected supply of gas to another transit station under Ukrainian control. It said the shift to the other station, called Sudzha, would not come with any additional costs or technical challenges and would allow Russia “to maintain transit through Ukraine and fulfill its obligations to European partners.”

But a spokesperson for Gazprom said Tuesday that the Ukrainian proposal was “technologically impossible,” and added that the company saw no reason for the “force majeure” declaration.

Gazprom spokesperson Sergey Kupriyanov said work at the Sokhranivka transit point and adjacent Novopskov processor had not been disrupted by the conflict and added that shifting Gazprom’s supply to Sudzha would violate a 2019 agreement on the distribution of gas volumes.

Meanwhile, Naftogaz’s Vitrenko said Wednesday that the company “cannot confirm Gazprom’s claims that it is technically impossible to transfer transit from Sokhranivka to Sudzha IP,” adding that Gazprom has done it before.

Emily Rauhala contributed to this report.

