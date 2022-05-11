Russia-Ukraine gas dispute could threaten some European supply amid war

Ukraine’s national gas company, Naftogaz, said it would halt the transit of some Russian gas that runs through its borders into Europe due to challenges relating to Russia’s invasion. The move could affect a third of Russia’s gas transiting through Ukraine.
Naftogaz said Russian forces occupying parts of eastern Ukraine had made it impossible to operate in those areas or communicate with facilities that oversee gas flow from Russia into Europe via Ukraine. It said that the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GOTSU) could no longer “perform uninterrupted and effective operational and technological control” over its facilities in Russian-occupied territory. Naftogaz said the decision to suspend transit through those areas could affect a third of Russian gas exports through Ukraine, which would have implications for under 3 percent of natural gas demand in the European Union and Britain, according to figures from the International Energy Agency.
Russian authorities also withdrew gas from Ukrainian transit streams without authorization, the company said. The Washington Post could not independently verify the company’s claims.
The move comes as E.U. member states again failed to agree Wednesday on the terms of a possible future ban on Russian oil imports in response to the war in Ukraine. The E.U. has said it plans to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of the year, but has stopped short of pledging an outright ban, such as the one announced by President Biden in March.
GTSOU, which operates Ukraine’s gas grid, said gas from Russia would no longer be accepted at the Sokhranivka transit point, which lies at the border between Russia and the contested region of the Donbas, starting at 7 a.m. local time Wednesday.
At 6:55 a.m. local time, according to GTSOU, Gazprom “closed the gas valve on the Soyuz main gas pipeline in Russia,” shutting off transit through Sokhranivka. Gazprom shipped 72 million cubic meters of gas to Europe Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing the company — down about a third from the previous day.
When asked about the disruptions to Russian gas transit through Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Russia has always met and intends to meet all its contractual obligations.”
Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said Wednesday that “pro-Russian separatists” backed by the Russian army “are stealing gas that Ukraine was supposed to be responsible for,” calling it ironic because Russia has accused Ukraine in the past of stealing gas from its pipelines — a charge Kyiv has denied.
GTSOU said it discovered “unauthorized offtakes of transit gas” from its pipelines to territories controlled by Russian forces in the Donbas, which likely took place on May 9.
“Due to the direct interference of the occupiers in the modes of operation of the Ukrainian [gas transmission system], GTSOU was forced to declare force majeure at the entry point Sokhranivka,” the operator said.
Naftogaz said it notified Gazprom that it could no longer continue to ensure the transit of gas through Sokhranivka and offered Gazprom an alternative: Shift the affected supply of gas to another transit station under Ukrainian control. It said the shift to the other station, called Sudzha, would not come with any additional costs or technical challenges and would allow Russia “to maintain transit through Ukraine and fulfill its obligations to European partners.”
But a spokesperson for Gazprom said Tuesday that the Ukrainian proposal was “technologically impossible,” and added that the company saw no reason for the “force majeure” declaration.
Gazprom spokesperson Sergey Kupriyanov said work at the Sokhranivka transit point and adjacent Novopskov processor had not been disrupted by the conflict and added that shifting Gazprom’s supply to Sudzha would violate a 2019 agreement on the distribution of gas volumes.
Meanwhile, Naftogaz’s Vitrenko said Wednesday that the company “cannot confirm Gazprom’s claims that it is technically impossible to transfer transit from Sokhranivka to Sudzha IP,” adding that Gazprom has done it before.
We cannot confirm Gazprom’s claims that it is technically impossible to transfer transit from Sokhranivka to Sudzha IP. In Oct’20 they did it with 27.5 mcm/d - due to maintenance on their side). Back then Gazprom gave 165 mcm/d to Sudzha (1.5x more that total transit last months)— Yuriy Vitrenko (@VitrenkoYuriy) May 11, 2022
Emily Rauhala contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: A package of nearly $40 billion in additional aid for Ukraine was overwhelmingly approved by the House on Tuesday as the country battles Russia’s brutal invasion, now midway through its third month. The Senate is expected to follow suit this week.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.