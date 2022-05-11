World

Philippine election: How did Marcos win the presidency?

By
Today at 9:23 p.m. EDT
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. raises arms with running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, the daughter of the current president, during their last campaign rally on May 7. (Aaron Favila/AP)

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of disgraced Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, won the country’s presidential elections in a landslide victory Sunday, propelling his family back to power after 36 years.

The family’s comeback has taken some around the world by surprise. But analysts say that for those who have followed Philippine politics, the development is hardly shocking.

Marcos, a former senator, succeeds President Rodrigo Duterte, a tough-talking populist whose brutal “war on drugs” left thousands of Filipinos dead. Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, was elected vice president as Marcos’s running mate.

Here’s what has happened in the Philippine election and what could come next.

