Philippine election: How did Marcos win the presidency?

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of disgraced Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, won the country’s presidential elections in a landslide victory Sunday, propelling his family back to power after 36 years.

The family’s comeback has taken some around the world by surprise. But analysts say that for those who have followed Philippine politics, the development is hardly shocking.