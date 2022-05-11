Philippine election: How did Marcos win the presidency?

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of disgraced Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, won the country’s presidential elections in a landslide victory Sunday, propelling his family back to power after 36 years.
Marcos, a former senator, succeeds President Rodrigo Duterte, a tough-talking populist whose brutal “war on drugs” left thousands of Filipinos dead. Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, was elected vice president as Marcos’s running mate.
Here’s what has happened in the Philippine election and what could come next.