Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine gains ground near Kharkiv; Biden seeks to boost food production

Key updates
Updates from key cities: Ukraine pushes back around Kharkiv
A man examines a crater in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have engaged in heated combat with Russian troops. (Maria Senovilla/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Today at 12:57 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:04 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian forces said Wednesday that they pushed back Russian advances in the country’s second-most-populous city and regained control of Pytomnyk, a village to the north of Kharkiv. The successful counterstrikes eased Russia’s artillery bombardment of Kharkiv and forced Moscow’s troops onto the defensive, according to the latest battlefield report from the D.C.-based Institute for the Study of War.

More than two months into the war, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin are expected to announce Thursday their position on whether the Nordic nation should seek NATO membership. A green light from the top leaders is the first step toward a formal application. If Finland were to abandon its long-standing military nonalignment, it would underscore the tectonic changes to Europe’s security alliance and bolster the strength of NATO. Speaking at a budget hearing on Capitol Hill, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he doubts Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to let his war spill over into NATO countries such as Poland because he wouldn’t want to take on the military alliance.

The conflict has disrupted European crop exports and driven up food costs around the globe. During a visit Wednesday to a family farm in Kankakee, Ill., President Biden unveiled new policies to ramp up U.S. agricultural production. He called American farmers the “breadbasket of democracy” and said the United States plays a unique role in solving the war-induced crises.

Here’s what else to know

  • Many of the approximately 1 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled into Russia to escape the fighting are reportedly being forced to submit to strip searches and interrogations, placed in guarded “filtration camps” and forced to give up vital personal documents. Russia has dismissed these allegations.
  • A new Human Rights Watch report says Russian forces have used at least six types of cluster munitions in Ukraine that caused hundreds of civilian deaths and violated international bans on indiscriminate weapons.
