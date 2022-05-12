Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine gains ground near Kharkiv; Biden seeks to boost food production

Ukrainian forces said Wednesday that they pushed back Russian advances in the country’s second-most-populous city and regained control of Pytomnyk, a village to the north of Kharkiv. The successful counterstrikes eased Russia’s artillery bombardment of Kharkiv and forced Moscow’s troops onto the defensive, according to the latest battlefield report from the D.C.-based Institute for the Study of War.
More than two months into the war, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin are expected to announce Thursday their position on whether the Nordic nation should seek NATO membership. A green light from the top leaders is the first step toward a formal application. If Finland were to abandon its long-standing military nonalignment, it would underscore the tectonic changes to Europe’s security alliance and bolster the strength of NATO. Speaking at a budget hearing on Capitol Hill, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he doubts Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to let his war spill over into NATO countries such as Poland because he wouldn’t want to take on the military alliance.
The conflict has disrupted European crop exports and driven up food costs around the globe. During a visit Wednesday to a family farm in Kankakee, Ill., President Biden unveiled new policies to ramp up U.S. agricultural production. He called American farmers the “breadbasket of democracy” and said the United States plays a unique role in solving the war-induced crises.
RIGA, Latvia — Russian authorities are forcing Ukrainians who seek safety to submit to strip searches and interrogations, placing some refugees in guarded camps, stripping them of their vital documents and in some cases forcing them to remain in Russia, according to displaced Ukrainians, volunteers helping refugees, and Ukrainian and Western officials.
At least 1 million Ukrainian civilians have fled the fighting into Russia, according to Russian Defense Ministry numbers that the Ukrainian government also accepts as valid. In many cases, especially in the devastated city of Mariupol, residents were effectively forced into Russia with no option to seek refuge on friendlier soil. In other cases, especially in the breakaway territories of eastern Ukraine, the travel to Russia was voluntary.
Almost everyone has had to pass through “filtration camps,” a perilous process in which Ukrainians are strip-searched and interrogated. People suspected of having sympathies to the Ukrainian military are being detained and tortured, according to refugees, representatives of volunteer organizations, and Ukrainian and U.S. officials.
A Ukrainian counteroffensive continues north of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Meanwhile, Russian advances in the south and east appear to be stalled amid fierce Ukrainian resistance.
Here are updates from key cities:
Kharkiv region: Ukraine said Wednesday that its armed forces had recaptured the village of Pytomnyk while pushing Russian troops back in the Kharkiv region in the northeast part of the country, which has seen intense fighting and aerial bombardment.
Kherson: This Russian-occupied region in southern Ukraine plans to ask President Vladimir Putin to make it a part of Russia, state news agencies said Wednesday, citing a pro-Moscow official in the region. Kherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces that swept into the country in late February.
Mariupol: Ukraine has offered to turn over Russian prisoners in exchange for the evacuation of seriously injured fighters holed up at a steel plant in this shattered southern port city. There was no immediate response from Russia regarding the proposal and Ukraine said Wednesday that negotiations were ongoing. Russian attacks at the plant have intensified since the evacuation of about 300 civilians via humanitarian corridors.
Snake Island: The Ukrainian military successfully struck Russian air defenses and resupply vessels in the Black Sea with Turkish-made Bayraktar drones and continues to combat Russian forces near Snake Island, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday in an intelligence update. This small outcrop, around 90 miles south of Odessa, was among the first parts of Ukraine to come under Russian fire when the invasion began. The island is strategically significant: if Russia solidifies control of the island, it could dominate the northwestern region of the Black Sea.
TSYRKUNY, Ukraine — To get to the crime scene, the police investigators drove about 30 minutes northeast of downtown Kharkiv — past neighborhoods in ruins, destroyed Russian military vehicles, a field littered with blast craters, and plumes of dark smoke rising a few miles in the distance, where fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian militaries was ongoing.
The Ukrainians had expelled Russian forces from the town of Tsyrkuny, less than 20 miles from the Russian border, just three days earlier — part of a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has reclaimed a significant swath of territory in the Kharkiv region this month.
Now the police investigators were eager to visit the village, where they had a report of two civilian bodies lying on the side of a dirt road. The women had been killed by a Russian land mine weeks earlier, the police said. And just as forensic scientists would visit the site of a killing in prewar times to collect evidence, they needed to do the same here in their quest to gather evidence of potential Russian war crimes — a process taking place across the country that led to the announcement of a first prosecution on Wednesday, a 21-year-old Russian soldier who is in custody.
