Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes Finland, Sweden closer to NATO

Updates from key cities: A Russian regroup and shelling across Ukraine
Reservists of the Finnish Army's Karelia Brigade fire live rounds during a defense exercise on March 9, in Taipalsaari, Finland. (Lauri Heino/AP)
Today at 1:06 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:14 a.m. EDT
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, conducted in part to deter NATO expansion, has instead prompted a striking enlargement of the bloc. Finland’s leaders on Thursday said the country must apply “without delay,” while Sweden is set to hold a parliamentary debate over joining NATO in the coming days, amid the Nordic nations’ heightened security concerns about Russia’s willingness to use force to achieve political aims.

Helsinki’s announcement sparked threats of retaliation from Moscow, with a Russian official saying that Finland and Sweden joining NATO would make them “part of the enemy.” The armed forces of Finland and Sweden have extensive experience training with NATO troops, and their membership would add significant combat power to the bloc, while lengthening NATO’s shared border with Russia by hundreds of miles.

Ukraine, which has unsuccessfully sought NATO membership, is seeking to join the European Union. Its application will be addressed next month, the French Foreign Ministry said. On the battlefield, Kyiv is negotiating with Moscow about evacuating 38 of its wounded troops from Mariupol. The war, now in its third month, has forced 6 million Ukrainians abroad, the U.N. said this week.

Here’s what else to know

  • The U.N. Human Rights Council voted Thursday to expand its investigation of alleged rights abuses and potential war crimes by Russian forces, after 1,000 civilian bodies were found in the Kyiv region alone.
  • Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) single-handedly held up the Senate’s vote on nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine, delaying the bill’s approval until at least next week.
  • A senior UNICEF official told the U.N. Security Council that nearly 100 children had been killed in Ukraine in the past month, a figure the group believes is actually “considerably higher.”
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
