Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushes Finland, Sweden closer to NATO

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, conducted in part to deter NATO expansion, has instead prompted a striking enlargement of the bloc. Finland’s leaders on Thursday said the country must apply “without delay,” while Sweden is set to hold a parliamentary debate over joining NATO in the coming days, amid the Nordic nations’ heightened security concerns about Russia’s willingness to use force to achieve political aims.
Helsinki’s announcement sparked threats of retaliation from Moscow, with a Russian official saying that Finland and Sweden joining NATO would make them “part of the enemy.” The armed forces of Finland and Sweden have extensive experience training with NATO troops, and their membership would add significant combat power to the bloc, while lengthening NATO’s shared border with Russia by hundreds of miles.
Ukraine, which has unsuccessfully sought NATO membership, is seeking to join the European Union. Its application will be addressed next month, the French Foreign Ministry said. On the battlefield, Kyiv is negotiating with Moscow about evacuating 38 of its wounded troops from Mariupol. The war, now in its third month, has forced 6 million Ukrainians abroad, the U.N. said this week.
After Finland announced Thursday that it intends to apply to join the NATO military alliance — and Sweden seems set to follow suit — Russia hit back immediately.
Finland and Sweden joining NATO would make them “part of the enemy,” a deputy Russian ambassador to the United Nations said in an interview posted online. NATO detachments in those nations would make them “a target — or possible target — for a strike,” Dmitry Polyanskiy told the website UnHerd. “It’s up to them.”
“They know that the moment they become members of NATO it will imply certain mirror moves on the Russian side,” Polyanskiy said.
“The expansion of NATO does not make our continent more stable and secure,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday, according to Russian news outlet Interfax. He added that Russia could take measures to “balance the situation” if Finland joins the alliance.
“Finland’s accession to NATO will cause serious damage to bilateral Russian-Finnish relations” and the “stability and security” of Northern Europe, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a Thursday statement. “Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop the threats to its national security that arise in this regard.”
Updates from key cities: A Russian regroup and shelling across UkraineReturn to menu
Ukrainian troops appear to have forced a Russian retreat in Kharkiv, but analysts warn that Moscow’s forces are regrouping and preparing for a siege in the east. Meanwhile, shelling across the country continues to claim lives and destroy infrastructure.
Here are updates from key battlegrounds:
Kharkiv: Ukrainian forces have mounted an effective counterattack in the area around this northeastern city, British and Ukrainian military officials said. Even though Russian forces encircled the city in the war’s early days, Ukrainian resistance appears to have pushed them to withdraw, the British defense ministry said. Still, shelling on Thursday killed at least two on the city’s outskirts, local authorities said.
Novgorod-Siversky: In this northern city, just 30 miles from the Russian border, airstrikes early Thursday killed three people and injured 12, regional and national officials said. The strikes destroyed administrative buildings, homes and schools. Russia also claimed to have hit ammunition depots nearby.
Poltava oblast: This central Ukrainian region on Thursday experienced “perhaps the most intense” stretch of shelling since the war began, its governor said. Twelve Russian rockets hit the city of Kremenchuk, he said, most landing on an oil refinery, which caught fire. No injuries were reported.
Donetsk oblast: Russian strikes killed at least four civilians in villages dotting this eastern region, one of the two that make up Donbas, its governor said. Five people were injured. Donetsk, a stronghold for Russian occupying forces, has long been the site of fierce fighting.
Severodonetsk: Russian troops have slowly encroached on this city, one of the last large Ukrainian holdouts in Luhansk, the other region comprising Donbas. Russian troops captured a suburb of Severodonetsk, a local official said, fearing a coming onslaught. Military analysts have said Moscow may begin focusing more of its military operations on this city.
