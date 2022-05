Europe How Russia prompted Finland and Sweden to reconsider NATO membership Reservists from Finland's Karelia Brigade shoot with live rounds during a local defense exercise in southeastern Finland on March 9. (Lauri Heino/AP)

When NATO was founded in 1949, governments in Western Europe and North America viewed it as a means of collective security against the military might of the Soviet Union and its allies. But throughout the Cold War, there were two notable countries that bucked the calls to join: Sweden and Finland.

Instead, these countries pursued a different method for ensuring their security: A carefully maintained official policy of non-alignment and neutrality.

Now, almost three-quarters of a century later, the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has prompted both Swedish and Finnish governments to openly move towards NATO membership after decades without it.

On Thursday, after weeks of internal deliberations, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced that their nation must “apply for NATO membership without delay.” A similar Swedish announcement is widely expected next week. The military bloc has indicated it would accept their bids.

The ascension of Sweden and Finland to NATO would mark one of the biggest changes to the alliance in decades and a stark turnaround for both nations’ position on the international stage.

