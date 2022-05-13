Turkey’s Erdogan voices opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO

Placeholder while article actions load

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced his country’s opposition to Sweden and Finland gaining NATO membership. On Friday, Sweden’s foreign minister argued that joining the 30-strong alliance would help prevent conflict, while leaders in neighboring Finland have said their country must seek immediate membership in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are following the developments with Sweden and Finland, but we don’t have favorable thoughts,” Erdogan told reporters Friday.

While he stopped short of announcing a veto of any potential membership bid, the Turkish leader accused Scandinavian countries of harboring “terrorist organizations,” in reference to groups such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is outlawed in Turkey. He added that Greece’s NATO membership had been a “mistake” that should not be repeated and accused the country of bias against Turkey.

Turkey has walked a delicate line during the conflict in Ukraine, trying not to offend Russia, with which it has close economic ties, or the government in Kyiv, an ally that is also a buyer of Turkish-made combat drones.

Earlier Friday, Sweden released a parliamentary report which argued that NATO membership would “raise the threshold for military conflicts and thus have a deterrent effect in northern Europe.”

The document, titled “Deterioration of the security environment — implications for Sweden,” refrained from casting judgment on whether Sweden should join NATO, but noted that the country’s security would be “adversely impacted” if Finland were to join and leave Sweden as the only nonmember in the Nordic and Baltic regions.

The invasion of Ukraine, which is a NATO partner but not a member, had shown the dangers of remaining outside the alliance’s collective defense structure, it noted.

The report also outlined the dangers of accession to NATO, acknowledging that Russia would “react negatively” to any such step. The most probable response would include “various types of influence activities” against the general public or Swedish decision-makers, it said, and underlined the importance of obtaining security assurances from countries within the alliance during any transition period before Sweden gained full membership.

Sweden and Finland have remained outside the U.S.-led Cold War alliance since it was founded in 1949, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is forcing both nations to pick a side.

Finland’s president and prime minister said Thursday that their nation must “apply for NATO membership without delay.” The decision, which is expected in the coming days, must be approved by parliament.

Sweden is likely to follow Finland’s lead, and Stockholm could apply for NATO membership as early as Monday, Reuters reported.

Kareem Fahim in Istanbul contributed to this report.

