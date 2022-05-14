The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Fighting continues in Donbas; Turkey casts shadow over NATO expansion

Key updates
Updates from key cities: Shelling continues as Russian forces prepare for siege in east
Humanitarian advocates stress the lasting and deadly impact of landmines used by Russia in Ukraine, including those banned by international law. (Video: Leila Barghouty/The Washington Post)
By
, 
and 
 
Today at 12:35 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:40 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

As NATO’s expansion looms, the fighting in Ukraine continues, with Kyiv’s forces locked in heated combat with Russian troops in Donbas as the country enters a “new, long phase of the war,” according to defense minister Oleksii Reznikov. The Kremlin’s forces have been pushed further back north of Kharkiv, closer to the countries’ border, while Ukraine has reclaimed control of villages near the area, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday. The Pentagon also confirmed that Ukraine has frustrated Russia’s attempt to consolidate its forces by crossing the Seversky Donets river, in what experts say is a large setback for Moscow.

Sweden’s parliament will meet Monday to debate joining NATO, following the Finnish leadership’s recommendation for membership this week. But Turkey emerged as a potential roadblock to the bloc’s expansion after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled skepticism Friday about the Nordic nations’ inclusion. Washington is seeking clarifications on the position of the Turkish leader, who has a long track record of using NATO’s consensus-driven policymaking to extract concessions favorable to Ankara.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a phone call Friday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, urging Moscow to commit to an immediate cease-fire and maintain communications with Washington. The call was the first contact between the senior defense chiefs since before the war began.

Here’s what else to know

  • Negotiations are ongoing for the evacuation of medics and seriously wounded people from Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Berlin on Saturday to attend an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which will set the stage for the leaders’ summit this June.
  • Ukraine is preparing 41 war crimes cases against Russian soldiers, the country’s prosecutor general said Friday, as the trial for the first Russian soldier accused of wartime atrocities begins.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
Loading...