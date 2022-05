Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine launching counterattacks to disrupt Donbas assault

Bullet Key update

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a U.S. Senate delegation led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Saturday in Kyiv, calling the visit “a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the U.S. Congress and the American people,” his presidential office said.

In a video posted by Politico journalist Christopher Miller, McConnell and fellow Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), John Barrasso (Wyo.) and John Cornyn (Tex.) were greeted by Zelensky on a Kyiv street.

“Russia is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Zelensky said in a news release announcing the senators’ visit. “Europe has not seen such crimes since World War II.”

He noted “the special role of the United States” in ramping up sanctions on Russia and said he looked forward to further sanctions on Russia’s banking sector. “In addition, we believe that Russia should be officially recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism,” Zelensky said.

He also expressed hope that the U.S. Senate would quickly approve a nearly $40 billion package of additional funding for Ukraine. On Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul, McConnell’s fellow Kentucky Republican in the chamber, delayed passage of the bill; he was the lone holdout on a motion to quickly pass the measure. The bill will be up for full Senate debate in the coming week.

On Saturday evening, McConnell called the visit “inspiring.”