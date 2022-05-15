The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine launching counterattacks to disrupt Donbas assault

McConnell leads Senate GOP delegation to Kyiv, meets Zelensky
Russia's war with Ukraine is releasing untold volumes of toxins and pollutants into the environment that will impact Ukrainians for years to come. (Video: John Farrell/The Washington Post)
Today at 1:09 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:21 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian forces are continuing to push back against Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, reclaiming towns and villages and launching counterattacks, including near Izyum, to thwart Moscow’s goal of capturing the eastern Donbas region, analysts and local officials say.

Such counterattacks could make it harder for Russia to supply its troops and hamper efforts to encircle Ukrainian forces to the south, military analysts say. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in a report late Saturday that Moscow is likely to “seek to hold a line east of Vovchansk,” near the Russian border, to secure supply lines. In an earlier report, the think tank assessed that Kyiv “appears to have won the Battle of Kharkiv.”

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov, said Saturday that Kremlin troops were “retreating” in some areas around Ukraine’s second-largest city, although he warned residents that it was still too dangerous to return because of mines.

As the war raged on back home, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision song contest on Saturday night — a win that was secured by audience votes, highlighting the way Ukraine’s fierce resistance has galvanized public support around the globe.

“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram after the result was announced.

Here’s what else to know

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Berlin to join a NATO meeting attended by Sweden and Finland after both countries indicated they wanted to join the military alliance. Finland’s decision is expected to be formally announced on Sunday. Sweden is expected to follow Finland’s lead in coming days.
  • Zelensky met with a U.S. Senate delegation led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Saturday in Kyiv, calling the visit “a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the U.S. Congress and the American people,” his office said. A $40 billion aid package for Ukraine will be up for full Senate debate in the coming week.
