Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine launching counterattacks to disrupt Donbas assault

Ukrainian forces are continuing to push back against Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, reclaiming towns and villages and launching counterattacks, including near Izyum, to thwart Moscow’s goal of capturing the eastern Donbas region, analysts and local officials say.
The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synyehubov, said Saturday that Kremlin troops were “retreating” in some areas around Ukraine’s second-largest city, although he warned residents that it was still too dangerous to return because of mines.
As the war raged on back home, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision song contest on Saturday night — a win that was secured by audience votes, highlighting the way Ukraine’s fierce resistance has galvanized public support around the globe.
“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe!” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram after the result was announced.
Here’s what else to know
Kharkiv mayor says city’s battle has been wonReturn to menu
The mayor of Kharkiv, the northeastern Ukrainian city that had been under attack from Russia, said Ukraine’s battle against Russian forces there has been won, while Western military analysts made a similar assessment.
“There were no Russian troops inside the city of Kharkiv,” the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, told the BBC. “Russian tanks and armored fighting vehicles were eliminated by Ukrainian fighters.”
He said people were starting to return to the city. Still, the regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, urged people not to return home, saying it was “still too dangerous,” with Russian forces having mined “absolutely everything.”
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Friday that Ukraine “appears to have won the Battle of Kharkiv.”
“The Russian military has likely decided to withdraw fully from its positions around Kharkiv City in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives and the limited availability of reinforcements,” the institute said.
Kharkiv, located some 20 miles from the Russian border, was Ukraine’s second-most-populous city before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. The Kremlin’s forces have sought to encircle, then seize, the city since the beginning of the war. Ukrainian forces, however, have pushed back Russian troops from the area in recent days, the Ukrainian military has said.
McConnell leads Senate GOP delegation to Kyiv, meets ZelenskyReturn to menu
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a U.S. Senate delegation led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Saturday in Kyiv, calling the visit “a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the U.S. Congress and the American people,” his presidential office said.
In a video posted by Politico journalist Christopher Miller, McConnell and fellow Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), John Barrasso (Wyo.) and John Cornyn (Tex.) were greeted by Zelensky on a Kyiv street.
“Russia is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Zelensky said in a news release announcing the senators’ visit. “Europe has not seen such crimes since World War II.”
He noted “the special role of the United States” in ramping up sanctions on Russia and said he looked forward to further sanctions on Russia’s banking sector. “In addition, we believe that Russia should be officially recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism,” Zelensky said.
He also expressed hope that the U.S. Senate would quickly approve a nearly $40 billion package of additional funding for Ukraine. On Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul, McConnell’s fellow Kentucky Republican in the chamber, delayed passage of the bill; he was the lone holdout on a motion to quickly pass the measure. The bill will be up for full Senate debate in the coming week.
On Saturday evening, McConnell called the visit “inspiring.”
“Ukraine is not asking anybody else to fight their fight,” he said in a statement. “They only ask for the tools they need for self-defense.”
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision song contestReturn to menu
At the end of their performance in Europe’s most popular song contest, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, hands to their hearts, made a passionate plea.
“I ask for all of you,” frontman Oleh Psiuk said, “please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now.”
Then the voters helped the band to victory.
Kalush Orchestra, which made it to Saturday’s grand final of this year’s Eurovision, a flamboyant performance watched by nearly 200 million people, won with their performance of the folk-rap mash-up “Stefania” after a massive audience vote propelled them to victory.
The band was one of 25 acts that competed in the last round of Eurovision, the world’s longest-running televised music competition, which draws on votes from viewers and once helped launch Abba. Kalush Orchestra was one of the most-watched on YouTube among this year’s 40 national entries and was invited to the show in Turin, Italy.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: As NATO’s expansion looms, the fighting in Ukraine continues, with Kyiv’s forces locked in heated combat with Russian troops in Donbas as the country enters a “new, long phase of the war,” according to defense minister Oleksii Reznikov. The Kremlin’s forces have been pushed further back north of Kharkiv, closer to the countries’ border, while Ukraine has reclaimed control of villages near the area, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
