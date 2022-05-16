Élisabeth Borne appointed as next prime minister of France

Placeholder while article actions load

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday appointed Élisabeth Borne as his new prime minister, selecting a politician with leftist credentials to lead his government as he seeks to secure his mandate in upcoming legislative elections next month. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The appointment of Borne, who most recently served as labor, employment and integration minister in the outgoing government, is possibly a nod to left-leaning voters. After Macron’s reelection as president last month, leftist parties could pose the biggest challenge to Macron’s mandate in the legislative vote in mid-June, with far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon hoping to win a parliamentary majority.

Macron was widely expected to name a female prime minister — only the second in French history — with a left-leaning and environmental political background.

As a former ecology minister who is rooted in left-wing politics but also respected among the center-right, Borne had for weeks been discussed as a top contender who would match Macron’s promise to unite the country, but also reflect his outreach to leftist voters.

Borne replaces Jean Castex, 56, wholed the French government since mid-2020 and handled government business through most of the pandemic. Castex was largely associated with the center-right.

“For nearly two years, he acted with passion and commitment in the service of France,” Macron said of Castex on Monday.

Despite Macron’s praise for the outgoing prime minister, Castex’s resignation never appeared to be in doubt. In France, major changes in the government’s agenda are often accompanied by the appointment of a new prime minister, and Macron had repeatedly said that he wanted his second mandate to look different from his first.

“I have no interest in doing five more years,” Macron said last month. “I want them to be five years of complete renewal.”

