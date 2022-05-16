Russia-Ukraine war live updates Sweden, Finland take key steps toward NATO; Senate nears vote on Ukraine aid

Finland and Sweden are all but certain to seek accession to NATO, with Finland set to submit a report to its Parliament and Sweden’s parliament and cabinet set to meet on Monday. Both countries have cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a major factor in their decision to abandon years of combat neutrality by joining the military alliance.
The U.S. Senate will advance a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine on Monday, according to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), with a final vote coming as soon as Wednesday. U.S. and Ukrainian officials have urged quick passage of the bill, with the remaining authorized aid set to run out on Thursday. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) delayed expedited passage of the aid last week.
Meanwhile, Moscow’s forces are trying to stave off Ukraine’s advance toward the Russian border near Kharkiv, Ukrainian military officials said. Russia is also continuing attacks elsewhere in the east as it seeks full control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Here’s what else to know
Updates from key cities: Russia fights to hold ground near KharkivReturn to menu
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
Sumy
POLAND
Kharkiv
Kyiv
Lviv
Izyum
UKRAINE
Separatist-
controlled
area
Dnipro
Russian-held
areas
and troop
movement
Mariupol
Mykolaiv
ROMANIA
Sea of
Azov
Kherson
Odessa
Crimea
Annexed
by Russia
in 2014
Black
Sea
Control areas as of May 13
100 MILES
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian
troop movement
Russian-held
areas
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
Sumy
Separatist-
controlled
area
POL.
Kharkiv
Kyiv
Lviv
Mykolaiv
Mariupol
ROMANIA
Odessa
Kherson
Crimea
Black
Sea
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
200 MILES
Control areas as of May 13
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
THE WASHINGTON POST
BELARUS
Chernihiv
RUSSIA
Sumy
POLAND
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
Kharkiv
Kyiv
Zhytomyr
Poltava
Lviv
Izyum
Cherkasy
UKRAINE
Kramatorsk
Luhansk
Dnipro
Uman
Kirovohrad
Donetsk
Separatist-
controlled
area
Zaporizhzhia
Mariupol
Russian-held
areas and troop movement
Mykolaiv
ROMANIA
Berdyansk
Kherson
Sea of
Azov
Odessa
RUSSIA
Crimea
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
Black
Sea
Control areas as of May 13
100 MILES
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Ukrainian troops appear to have forced a Russian withdrawal in Kharkiv and are launching counterattacks near the northeastern city with the aim of disrupting supply lines and making it harder for Moscow to encircle Kyiv’s forces and capture the entire Donbas region, analysts and local officials say. In the southeast, the two sides are effectively in a stalemate.
Here are updates from key battlegrounds:
Kharkiv: Ukrainian forces have mounted a counterattack in the area, pushing away Russian troops, officials say. Moscow’s forces are trying to stave off Ukrainian troops’ push toward the Russian border, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.
Luhansk: Ukrainian forces blew up railway bridges between the cities of Rubizne and Severodonetsk to halt Russian advances in the area, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.
Mariupol: The Ukrainian military on Sunday described “massive artillery and airstrikes” at a steel plant in this shattered city, where the last holdouts from the Ukrainian military have sheltered. Ukrainian officials say they are negotiating with Russians to release wounded fighters.
Zaporizhzhia: In this southeastern region, the front lines have almost completely frozen — with both sides effectively in stalemate, a Pentagon intelligence official said last week. From their bases in the region’s small villages, Ukrainian and Russian soldiers can barely see one another and trade artillery fire to suppress any advances.
Kyiv: A wartime curfew began an hour later starting Sunday, as the capital treads cautiously toward some semblance of normalcy. The new curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in a Telegram post.
Lviv: A Russian missile struck military infrastructure in this city in western Ukraine early on Sunday, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said in a message on Telegram. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported from the attack, he said.
Hannah Knowles and Louisa Loveluck contributed to this report.
In southeast Ukraine, a stalemate in ghost villages on the front lineReturn to menu
POLTAVKA, Ukraine — There was an air of levity on the firing range as Ukrainian Territorial Defense soldiers took their first breather from the war in weeks. One by one, they took a knee to test their rocket-propelled grenades as watching comrades cracked jokes. Others turned their faces to the sun and enjoyed a moment of calm between explosions.
“You guys don’t have long before you get back out there,” a commander reminded the group. “Rest while you can.”
Almost three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s forces are stalled in eastern regions that President Vladimir Putin promised to “liberate.” In Donbas, which Russia no longer recognizes as part of Ukraine, Moscow’s gains have been limited. To the west near Kharkiv, it has lost territory. Here in the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, the front lines have almost completely frozen.
Russia trying to stave off Ukrainian advance toward border, officials sayReturn to menu
Moscow’s forces are trying to stave off Ukrainian troops’ advance toward the Russian border and continuing attacks elsewhere in the east, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.
“In the Kharkiv direction, [the Russian] enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops to the State Border of Ukraine,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second-largest city and an early Russian target given its location near the northeastern border.
The military also said Russian forces are attacking and seeking “full control” in Donetsk and Luhansk — two eastern regions with pro-Russian separatists — as well as the region around Kherson, the southern city that Russia captured early in its invasion.
The Ukrainian military also reported Russian shelling in the Kharkiv area, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that Russian missiles hit the western Lviv region as well as cities in the east.
In the southern port city of Mariupol, Zelensky said, Ukrainians “continue very complicated and delicate negotiations to save our people.” Civilians were recently evacuated from a steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers remain isolated and under assault, officials say. The Ukrainian military on Sunday described “massive artillery and airstrikes” at the plant.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainian forces are continuing to push back against Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, reclaiming towns and villages and launching counterattacks, including near Izyum, to thwart Moscow’s goal of capturing the eastern Donbas region, analysts and local officials say.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.