Russia-Ukraine war live updates Sweden, Finland take key steps toward NATO; Senate nears vote on Ukraine aid

Updates from key cities: Russia fights to hold ground near Kharkiv
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, left, and President Sauli Niinisto announce that Finland will apply for NATO membership on May 15. (Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP/Getty Images)
Today at 1:22 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:30 a.m. EDT
Finland and Sweden are all but certain to seek accession to NATO, with Finland set to submit a report to its Parliament and Sweden’s parliament and cabinet set to meet on Monday. Both countries have cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a major factor in their decision to abandon years of combat neutrality by joining the military alliance.

The U.S. Senate will advance a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine on Monday, according to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), with a final vote coming as soon as Wednesday. U.S. and Ukrainian officials have urged quick passage of the bill, with the remaining authorized aid set to run out on Thursday. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) delayed expedited passage of the aid last week.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s forces are trying to stave off Ukraine’s advance toward the Russian border near Kharkiv, Ukrainian military officials said. Russia is also continuing attacks elsewhere in the east as it seeks full control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described broad support for Swedish and Finnish membership among foreign ministers. But all NATO countries must agree on new members, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized the Nordic nations.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will address “leading American universities” on Monday and speak to Stanford University this month.
  • Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia appears to have lost a third of the ground combat force it committed in February.
