Russia-Ukraine war live updates Sweden, Finland take key steps toward NATO; Senate nears vote on Ukraine aid

Bullet Key update

BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Izyum UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Dnipro Russian-held areas and troop movement Mariupol Mykolaiv ROMANIA Sea of Azov Kherson Odessa Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of May 13 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian troop movement Russian-held areas BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy Separatist- controlled area POL. Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Mykolaiv Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa Kherson Crimea Black Sea Annexed by Russia in 2014 200 MILES Control areas as of May 13 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST BELARUS Chernihiv RUSSIA Sumy POLAND Russian-held areas and troop movement Kharkiv Kyiv Zhytomyr Poltava Lviv Izyum Cherkasy UKRAINE Kramatorsk Luhansk Dnipro Uman Kirovohrad Donetsk Separatist- controlled area Zaporizhzhia Mariupol Russian-held areas and troop movement Mykolaiv ROMANIA Berdyansk Kherson Sea of Azov Odessa RUSSIA Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of May 13 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Ukrainian troops appear to have forced a Russian withdrawal in Kharkiv and are launching counterattacks near the northeastern city with the aim of disrupting supply lines and making it harder for Moscow to encircle Kyiv’s forces and capture the entire Donbas region, analysts and local officials say. In the southeast, the two sides are effectively in a stalemate.

Here are updates from key battlegrounds:

Kharkiv: Ukrainian forces have mounted a counterattack in the area, pushing away Russian troops, officials say. Moscow’s forces are trying to stave off Ukrainian troops’ push toward the Russian border, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.

Luhansk: Ukrainian forces blew up railway bridges between the cities of Rubizne and Severodonetsk to halt Russian advances in the area, Ukrainian military officials said Sunday.

Mariupol: The Ukrainian military on Sunday described “massive artillery and airstrikes” at a steel plant in this shattered city, where the last holdouts from the Ukrainian military have sheltered. Ukrainian officials say they are negotiating with Russians to release wounded fighters.

Zaporizhzhia: In this southeastern region, the front lines have almost completely frozen — with both sides effectively in stalemate, a Pentagon intelligence official said last week. From their bases in the region’s small villages, Ukrainian and Russian soldiers can barely see one another and trade artillery fire to suppress any advances.

Kyiv: A wartime curfew began an hour later starting Sunday, as the capital treads cautiously toward some semblance of normalcy. The new curfew is from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., the mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in a Telegram post.

Lviv: A Russian missile struck military infrastructure in this city in western Ukraine early on Sunday, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy said in a message on Telegram. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported from the attack, he said.