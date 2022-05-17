Russia-Ukraine war live updates Mariupol mission ‘completed’ as hundreds of fighters are evacuated

After months of bombardment that destroyed much of Mariupol, Ukraine’s military said the combat mission in the southern port city is “completed,” as evacuations of the last holdouts at the encircled Azovstal steel plant began Monday evening.
Attacks continued in other parts of Ukraine, with the regional governor of Lviv saying early Tuesday that Russian forces shelled a military facility near the border with Poland. A senior U.S. defense official said Monday that Russian forces made modest gains west of Donetsk, though Ukrainian forces continue to regain ground near the heavily bombarded city of Kharkiv.
On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Swedish and Finnish diplomats should not visit his country on an upcoming trip because his government does not intend to approve their NATO applications. Erdogan’s recent statements against the Nordic countries have been seen by some as a negotiation tactic rather than a hardened opposition to the alliance’s expansion, and Washington has sought to downplay his rhetoric.
Here’s what else to know
On state TV, a retired Russian colonel gives frank assessment of war, isolation
A retired Russian colonel told state media on Monday that the invasion of Ukraine is not going the way Russia is portraying it, and that the global isolation facing the country is more daunting than Russian leaders are letting on.
“After all, the main deficiency of our military-political position is that, in a way, we are in full geopolitical isolation, and that, however much we would hate to admit this, virtually the entire world is against us,” Mikhail Khodaryonok said, according to a video translated by the BBC’s Francis Scarr. “And it’s that situation that we need to get out of.”
In an extremely rare moment of candour on Russian state TV today, defence columnist Mikhail Khodaryonok gave a damning assessment of Russia's war in Ukraine and his country's international isolation. It's fairly long but worth your time so I've added subtitles. pic.twitter.com/0mr7WAgSx6— Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 16, 2022
When asked about the current state of the war, Khodaryonok, who has given frank assessments of the war on Russian airwaves in recent days, urged viewers to be cautious about any information put out by Russia on how Ukrainian forces “are allegedly on the verge of some kind of crisis in morale and so on.”
“All of that, to put it mildly, is false,” he said.
Khodaryonok referenced how the U.S. Congress is poised to approve nearly $40 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and what that could look like for Russia if Ukraine potentially employs a force of “a million armed Ukrainian soldiers.”
“We need to take that into account in our own operational and strategic calculations, that the situation in this regard for us will frankly get worse,” he said on state TV.
As state media host Olga Skabeyeva pushed back on Khodaryonok and said that the Ukrainian forces are “not such a great contingent,” the retired colonel replied that the will of Ukraine mattered more than whether they are “professional” soldiers.
“The thing is that the level of any army’s professionalism is determined not by the number of those recruited for professional service but by the level of the personnel’s training, and its morale and readiness to shed blood for the homeland,” he said.
Then, as Skabeyeva attempted to equate Ukrainian forces’ “desire to die” to professionalism, Khodaryonok shot down the state media host’s assertion, saying “it’s a component of an army’s high combat readiness.”
“The main thing in our [military] business, it’s always to maintain a sense of military-political realism,” he said. “If you go beyond it, then sooner or later the reality of history will hit you so hard that you’ll regret it.”
Updates from key cities: Ukraine troops advance toward Russian border
Ukrainian troops have forced a Russian withdrawal in the northeastern city of Kharkiv and advanced as far as the Russian border, the local governor said Monday. In many areas in the east the situation is fluid, with Ukrainian and Russian forces capturing and recapturing territory.
Here are updates from key battlegrounds:
Kharkiv: Russian troops are trying to hold the border after withdrawing from areas around Ukraine’s second-largest city. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said this activity is different from previous Russian withdrawals from around Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy earlier in the war when they pulled all the way back into Russian territory. In this case, they “may seek to retain positions in Ukraine” — and keep up the battery of artillery strikes — to prevent Ukrainian forces from getting within striking range of the Russian city of Belgorod, a key supply hub for Russia’s military.
Donbas: Despite a mostly stalled offensive in the eastern Donbas region, Russian forces have made modest gains amid heavy fighting in the Donetsk oblast, the Pentagon said Monday.
Odessa: Russian airstrikes hit tourist infrastructure and buildings in the Odessa region, its military administration said Monday.
Mariupol: An evacuation of at least some Ukrainian soldiers from an encircled steel plant in this Russian-controlled city appeared to be underway Monday. The number of Ukrainian troops to be evacuated was not immediately clear — nor was their fate. Mass graves have been discovered to the west of the shattered southern port city, officials said. Ukraine’s military command said late Monday that it would end combat operations in Mariupol and focus on the evacuations.
Alex Horton, Reis Thebault and Hannah Dormido contributed to this report.
Senate advances $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, setting up final vote
The Senate voted 81-to-11 on Monday evening to advance a bill that would secure nearly $40 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
The chamber invoked cloture, capping further debate on the bill and setting up a final vote that will likely be scheduled for later this week. Both Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have stressed the importance of securing the aid this week, given that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that the remaining funds the U.S. has sent Ukraine will run out by Thursday.
Eighty-one Democrats and Republicans voted in favor of advancing the measure. Eleven Republicans, including Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) and John Boozman (Ark.), voted against it.
President Biden had expected the measure to land on his desk last week, but the Senate’s move to quickly advance the bill was delayed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who demanded that a provision be added establishing an inspector general to oversee the disbursement of the funds. While Schumer and McConnell told Paul he could have a vote on the addition, Paul wanted the amendment added to the bill, which means the measure would have gone back to the House, further delaying the process.
On the Senate floor Monday, Schumer alluded to the Paul impasse, accusing him of “needlessly” delaying the help for the people of Ukraine.
“I urge him to drop his opposition so we can reach an agreement to get this package passed through the Senate as soon as we can,” Schumer said.
The Senate, he said, has a “moral obligation” to pass the assistance quickly.
While Paul could further delay advancing the bill this week, he will not be able to block final passage of the legislation, as he made clear in a tweet Friday.
“They’ll eventually pass the spending without me, as they always do, but at the very least they need to include oversight,” he wrote.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainian forces are continuing to push back against Russian troops in the Kharkiv region, reclaiming towns and villages and launching counterattacks, including near Izyum, to thwart Moscow’s goal of capturing the eastern Donbas region, analysts and local officials say.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.