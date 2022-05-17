The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Mariupol mission ‘completed’ as hundreds of fighters are evacuated

Key updates
Updates from key cities: Ukraine troops advance toward Russian border
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated May 16 that he hopes to rescue soldiers from Mariupol. "Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive," he said. (Video: Telegram)
Today at 1:08 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:30 a.m. EDT
After months of bombardment that destroyed much of Mariupol, Ukraine’s military said the combat mission in the southern port city is “completed,” as evacuations of the last holdouts at the encircled Azovstal steel plant began Monday evening.

Ukrainian officials said some 260 Ukrainian fighters, including 53 gravely wounded ones, were taken to Russian-held territory. It is not clear how many remain. The soldiers’ stand at Azovstal prevented Moscow’s forces from consolidating control and bought time for other units to regroup, defense authorities in Kyiv said. “Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Monday night address.

Attacks continued in other parts of Ukraine, with the regional governor of Lviv saying early Tuesday that Russian forces shelled a military facility near the border with Poland. A senior U.S. defense official said Monday that Russian forces made modest gains west of Donetsk, though Ukrainian forces continue to regain ground near the heavily bombarded city of Kharkiv.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Swedish and Finnish diplomats should not visit his country on an upcoming trip because his government does not intend to approve their NATO applications. Erdogan’s recent statements against the Nordic countries have been seen by some as a negotiation tactic rather than a hardened opposition to the alliance’s expansion, and Washington has sought to downplay his rhetoric.

Here’s what else to know

  • The Senate on Monday voted 81-to-11 to advance a bill that would secure some $40 billion in aid for Ukraine, setting the stage for final passage this week.
  • The director of the Bank of England told British lawmakers Monday that the war has pushed inflation in the country to a 30-year high and will bring “apocalyptic” food prices to the world.
  • A retired Russian colonel told state media on Monday that the invasion of Ukraine is not going the way Russia is portraying it, and that global isolation is more daunting than Moscow is letting on.
  • European sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs have frozen Kremlin insiders out of their mansions on Sardinia, leaving Italian authorities with the question of what to do with the palatial estates.
