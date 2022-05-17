Biden administration to begin easing oil sanctions on Venezuela

Placeholder while article actions load

The Biden administration will begin easing restrictions on the main U.S. oil company operating in Venezuela in a gesture to support talks between the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition, according to several officials familiar with the move. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The U.S. government will issue a narrow license to Chevron that will allow the business to negotiate directly with Venezuela’s socialist government.

The license is the first in what could be a series of steps toward oil sanctions relief, depending on the Maduro government’s cooperation, officials said. If the government returns to negotiations with the opposition, aimed at guaranteeing free and fair elections in 2024, the United States could permit Chevron to begin shipping equipment to Venezuela. If the talks are successful, Chevron could be allowed to extract and sell Venezuelan oil.

The administration is set to finalize the details as soon as today, according to officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Advertisement

The Venezuelan opposition plans to announce Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the government to return to negotiations in Mexico City as soon as this month, according to an opposition leader who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The moves are a significant shift in U.S. policy toward the authoritarian Maduro as the administration tries to drive a wedge between Venezuela and its close ally Russia, while also addressing soaring gas prices sent higher this year by the war in Ukraine. It follows a rare trip by U.S. officials to Maduro’s presidential palace in March to discuss energy sanctions and secure the release of two detained Americans.

Venezuela was once a significant supplier of crude to the United States before exports were hobbled by mismanagement by the governments of Hugo Chávez and Maduro and crippling sanctions imposed by Washington. Chevron is one of the few oil companies still in Venezuela, but U.S. restrictions have effectively frozen its operations in the country, banning it from making investments to ramp up production and barring it from dealing directly with the Venezuelan government.

The move will probably face pushback from U.S. lawmakers opposed to any deal that seems to reward Maduro, seen by Washington as illegitimate after he claimed reelection in a 2018 election widely viewed as fraudulent. The administration is pursuing the phased plan in part to sidestep at least some of that criticism, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Advertisement

A senior administration official described the first phase as a “narrow license” that will “authorize Chevron to negotiate the terms of potential future activities in Venezuela.” It does not authorize entry into any agreement or any activity involving Venezuela’s state-owned oil company. It’s also “time limited” so officials can assess further steps “as we move forward.”

“Sanctions on the Maduro regime, for us, remain in place,” the official said. “We are going to continue to implement and enforce these sanctions.”

Ana Vanessa Herrero contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article