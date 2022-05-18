Russia calls West’s idea to use frozen funds to rebuild Ukraine ‘theft’

The Kremlin called a suggestion that frozen Russian foreign reserves be used to finance the rebuilding of Ukraine an act of “outright theft,” after Germany’s finance minister told reporters that a comparable move is being discussed among the Group of 7 nations and European Union members.
Germany is hosting a meeting for G-7 finance ministers this week and Berlin’s finance chief Christian Lindner told four European news organizations that he is willing to consider confiscating the assets of Russia’s central bank. But he cautioned that seizing assets of private citizens, such as Russian oligarchs, could be legally more complicated.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a Facebook video posted over the weekend, said that the idea of transferring seized Russian assets to Kyiv was gaining traction among the G-7, an assembly of economic powers.
“This is literally about hundreds of billions of euros,” he said.
Russia stockpiled reserves domestically and in friendly nations after its 2014 annexation of Crimea, but its finance minister said Moscow had still lost access to just under half of its roughly $640 billion in foreign reserves. Its ability to tap on those funds was swiftly cut off as part of an international sanctions program following the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow’s inability to use its foreign funds has created challenges for its central bank, which imposed capital controls to prevent a run on the Russian ruble. (It recently eased some limits on moving foreign currency.)
As the invasion devastates the Ukrainian economy, calls to use frozen Russian assets to help Kyiv rebuild are growing louder. Last month, President Biden proposed allowing Washington to liquidate the assets of Russian oligarchs and to donate the proceeds to Ukraine. The Biden administration is also considering how to legally use Russian state funds frozen in the United States to rebuild Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told lawmakers in April.
But these proposals have raised concerns among some international law experts, who warned the administration cannot reappropriate Russian funds because the Kremlin has not directly attacked the United States. Civil liberty advocates also say due-process rights could be violated if the targeted individuals are not able to contest the seizures in court.
The United States has reappropriated frozen foreign state assets in the past, though sending funds for a third-party country’s use is unusual. The Trump administration made frozen Venezuelan assets available to an opposition figure that Washington recognized as that country’s legitimate leader, while the George W. Bush administration seized Iraqi funds to finance reconstruction there after Saddam Hussein’s regime was toppled. The Supreme Court has also allowed U.S. victims of terrorism to access frozen Iranian state funds.
Most recently, Biden announced in February that he plans to allocate $3.5 billion in frozen Afghan reserve funds for humanitarian and other assistance in Afghanistan. Another $3.5 billion would be reserved for families of 9/11 victims who have legal claims against the Taliban.
Karen DeYoung and Annabelle Chapman contributed to this report.
