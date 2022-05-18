The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Fate of Mariupol fighters hangs in the balance after negotiated surrender

Key updates
Negotiated surrender in Mariupol, a new flashpoint in the east: Updates from key battlegrounds
Aerial footage released on May 17 showed people being carried on stretchers through the streets of Mariupol. (Video: Reuters)
Updated May 18, 2022 at 12:56 a.m. EDT|Published May 18, 2022 at 12:30 a.m. EDT
The fate of scores of fighters still trapped in a steel plant in the strategic port city of Mariupol hangs in the balance following a negotiated surrender that allowed hundreds of their fellow soldiers, many seriously wounded, to be evacuated to Russian-held territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Tuesday that the “evacuation mission continues.”

The Kremlin said the treatment of those who surrendered would be “consistent with the respective international laws.” But the speaker of Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of the legislature, said Ukrainian “Nazi criminals” should not be part of any prisoner exchange negotiated with Kyiv. Russia’s prosecutor-general asked a top court to designate the controversial Azov Regiment — whose fighters helped defend the Mariupol complex — as a terrorist group, state media reported.

Attacks continued throughout Ukraine, with Russia shelling the Lviv region, near the western border with Poland, as well as parts of northern and northeastern Ukraine, according to Zelensky and regional officials. Meanwhile, Finland and Sweden are expected to formally request to join NATO at the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, beginning an ascension process that could reshape transatlantic security. President Biden will host leaders of the two Nordic states at the White House on Thursday.

Here’s what else to know

  • The U.S. Senate is set to pass a $40 billion package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as soon as Wednesday.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host meetings on global food security with foreign colleagues on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The European Commission is slated to announce a plan to end its reliance on Russian oil and gas by 2027, Reuters reported.
