Russia-Ukraine war live updates Fate of Mariupol fighters hangs in the balance after negotiated surrender

The fate of scores of fighters still trapped in a steel plant in the strategic port city of Mariupol hangs in the balance following a negotiated surrender that allowed hundreds of their fellow soldiers, many seriously wounded, to be evacuated to Russian-held territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Tuesday that the “evacuation mission continues.”
The Kremlin said the treatment of those who surrendered would be “consistent with the respective international laws.” But the speaker of Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of the legislature, said Ukrainian “Nazi criminals” should not be part of any prisoner exchange negotiated with Kyiv. Russia’s prosecutor-general asked a top court to designate the controversial Azov Regiment — whose fighters helped defend the Mariupol complex — as a terrorist group, state media reported.
Attacks continued throughout Ukraine, with Russia shelling the Lviv region, near the western border with Poland, as well as parts of northern and northeastern Ukraine, according to Zelensky and regional officials. Meanwhile, Finland and Sweden are expected to formally request to join NATO at the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, beginning an ascension process that could reshape transatlantic security. President Biden will host leaders of the two Nordic states at the White House on Thursday.
Finnish leader says he is 'sure' Turkey won't oppose NATO membership
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto expressed confidence that Turkey wouldn’t stand in the way of Helsinki’s and Stockholm’s plans to join the NATO military alliance in a speech at the Swedish parliament on Tuesday.
The remarks came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly said he will block the two Nordic nations from joining NATO, saying they have offered shelter to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a guerrilla group that has fought a separatist insurgency in Turkey for decades. Finland and Sweden need backing from all 30 NATO member states to join the alliance.
“In recent days, Turkey’s statements have changed and hardened very quickly,” Niinisto told Swedish lawmakers. “I am sure, however, that we will solve the situation through constructive discussions.”
The two countries have announced plans to formally enter NATO, influenced by the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, which demonstrated Moscow’s willingness to use force to settle political disputes. Russian officials initially threatened the two countries with a “military and technical” response but have since become more circumspect, toning down their rhetoric.
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it would expel two employees at the Finnish Embassy in Moscow in retaliation for Finland’s support for Ukraine and Helsinki’s expulsion of two employees at the Russian Embassy in Helsinki.
Negotiated surrender in Mariupol, a new flashpoint in the east: Updates from key battlegrounds
The hard-fought, brutal battle for control over a key Ukrainian port city has ended, with Russia claiming victory and Ukraine negotiating a surrender. In the country’s east, a Ukrainian stronghold girds itself for Russian attacks.
Here’s the latest from some of the key battlegrounds across Ukraine:
Mariupol: The last Ukrainian fighters in this southeastern port city surrendered on Monday, marking the end of one of the war’s bloodiest, most drawn-out battles. The fate of the soldiers remained unclear Tuesday, however, as about 260 were transported to Russian-held territory. The negotiated surrender of Mariupol gives Moscow one of its few major territorial victories.
Severodonetsk: Home to a prewar population of about 100,000, this city in the Luhansk region is the easternmost still under Ukrainian control. With Russia seeking full control of Donbas, which also includes the Donetsk region, analysts say it could be Moscow’s next major target. Ukraine’s military command said Tuesday that Russia has launched attacks on villages near the city, but have not yet made significant progress.
Elsewhere in Donbas: The Ukrainian military reported shelling in 45 settlements across this eastern region on Tuesday, with damage to residential buildings, industrial facilities and a school. The Post could not independently verify the strikes, which also reportedly killed eight civilians and injured another four. This swath of territory, where Russia has a strong presence, has seen some of the war’s fiercest fighting.
Sumy region: This northeastern region shares a border with Russia and on Tuesday, Ukraine’s northern military command reported heavy shelling along the border, tallying more than 70 artillery strikes. Military officials also said Ukrainian border guards repelled a Russian attempt to break through the border into Ukraine.
How Ukraine became the top recipient of U.S. military aid
Even without a proposed $20 billion military aid package the Senate is considering, the United States is already the largest donor of military aid to Ukraine as it defends itself against a Russian invasion.
Last week, President Biden called on Congress to approve the proposal, saying money for shipments to Ukraine was set to run out in 10 days. The Senate Monday moved to advance the bill for final vote expected Wednesday.
The latest package, part of a nearly $40 billion aid bill, goes beyond sending weapons and represents a long-term commitment to U.S. involvement in the war. The money would also go toward ramping up production of U.S. weapon stocks to replenish the significant amount of weaponry already sent to Ukraine.
Here’s our interactive story on how Ukraine became the top recipient of U.S. military aid.
