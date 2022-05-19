Europe Four maps explain how Sweden and Finland could alter NATO’s security Loading...

For the last 80 years, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or NATO, has grown to an alliance of 30 countries. Founded in 1949 to counterbalance the growing power of the Soviet Union, NATO — long a source of tension between the West and Russia — has reasserted itself as a significant and unified force against Moscow since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

This week Finland and Sweden, traditionally neutral nations, announced their bids to join NATO, a move that analysts say will transform Europe’s security landscape for years to come — and further strain relations with Russia, which opposes the alliance’s eastern expansion.

The addition of the countries could offer the alliance expanded land, sea and air capabilities. Sweden has a strong navy, which would strengthen NATO’s defenses in the Baltic Sea, and builds its own fighter jets, which it exports to countries around the globe. Finland’s well-funded military maintains mandatory conscription for men. It’s a “whole society approach to thinking about defense,” said Christopher Skaluba, director of the Atlantic Council’s Transatlantic Security Initiative. “They can mobilize hundreds and thousands of their citizens.”

The countries also offer key geographic advantages, which would enhance NATO’s defenses.

A new northern border

Finland's NATO membership would add 800 miles to the alliance's border with Russia. Kola Peninsula Sweden That border is near the Kola Peninsula, where Russia's nuclear subs and Arctic navy are based. Finland Estonia Latvia Russia Lithuania Rus. belarus 500 MILES Poland Finland's NATO membership would add 800 miles to the alliance's border with Russia. Barents Sea Kola Peninsula norway Sweden That border is near the Kola Peninsula, where Russia's nuclear subs and Arctic navy are based. Finland Baltic Sea Estonia Russia Latvia Lithuania Rus. belarus ger. Poland 500 MILES Finland's NATO membership would add 800 miles to the alliance's border with Russia. Barents Sea Kola Peninsula Norwegian Sea That border is near the Kola Peninsula, where Russia's nuclear subs and Arctic navy are based. Finland Sweden norway Baltic Sea Estonia Russia Latvia DEN. Lithuania Rus. belarus Germany Poland 500 MILES Barents Sea Kola Peninsula Finland's NATO membership would add 800 miles to the alliance's border with Russia. Norwegian Sea That border is near the Kola Peninsula, where Russia's nuclear subs and Arctic navy are based. Finland Sweden norway Baltic Sea Estonia Russia Latvia North Sea DEn. Lithuania Rus. belarus u.k. 500 MILES NETH. Germany Poland

Finland’s border with Russia stretches more than 800 miles and is already closely patrolled. The nation’s membership would double the alliance’s land border. “On one hand, this provides NATO with enhanced deterrence as Moscow would need to defend this border,” said Carisa Nietsche, an associate fellow for the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. “On the other hand, NATO also must protect this border against a Russian attack.”

The Finns remember the Winter War of 1939-1940, when the country incurred great losses fighting back Soviet forces.

“Their relationship with Russia is defined by mistrust,” said Cristina Florea, a historian of Central and Eastern Europe at Cornell University.

Finland’s membership would bring the alliance closer to Russia’s Kola Peninsula, a strategic landmass some 110 miles east of the border where Russia keeps ballistic missile submarines and stores nuclear warheads. The Northern Fleet, tasked with patrolling the Arctic, is based on the peninsula as well.

Increased Baltic presence

To the South, Finland and Sweden’s membership would give the alliance an edge in the Baltic Sea, a strategic waterway bordered by Russia’s St. Petersburg, as well as some of NATO’s most vulnerable members.

Sweden and Finland’s membership would increase NATO’s access to the Baltic Sea. Sweden Finland Baltic Sea Russia Estonia Latvia Gotland Island Lithuania Rus. belarus Poland Currently to reinforce Baltic states, NATO has to pass through the Suwalki Gap, a narrow land corridor close to Russian territory. 500 MILES Sweden and Finland’s membership would increase NATO’s access to the Baltic Sea. Sweden norway Finland Baltic Sea Russia Estonia Latvia DEN. Gotland Island Lithuania Rus. belarus Germany Poland Currently to reinforce Baltic states, NATO has to pass through the Suwalki Gap, a narrow land corridor close to Russian territory. 500 MILES Barents Sea Sweden and Finland’s membership would increase NATO’s access to the Baltic Sea. Sweden Finland Russia norway Helsinki St. Petersburg Currently to reinforce Baltic states, NATO has to pass through the Suwalki Gap, a narrow land corridor close to Russian territory. Stockholm Baltic Sea Estonia Latvia Gotland Island DEN. Lithuania Rus. belarus Germany Poland 500 MILES Barents Sea Norwegian Sea Sweden and Finland’s membership would increase NATO’s access to the Baltic Sea. Finland Sweden norway Helsinki St. Petersburg Stockholm Russia Baltic Sea Estonia Currently to reinforce Baltic states, NATO has to pass through the Suwalki Gap, a narrow land corridor close to Russian territory. Latvia North Sea Gotland Island DEN. Lithuania Rus. u.k. 500 MILES belarus NETH. Germany Poland

“NATO’s main mission is keep Russia away from the Baltic states,” Skaluba said, referring to Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. A growing presence on the Baltic sea’s shores would strengthen security for those countries.

“Swedish and Finnish NATO membership would provide NATO with another reinforcement route through the Baltic Sea,” Nietsche said. “Currently, NATO reinforcement depends on the Suwalki Gap, the narrow corridor separating Kaliningrad and Belarus which Russia could try to close off in a conflict.”

In the middle of the sea lies Gotland, a 109-mile-long Swedish island home to medieval ruins and military fortifications. In April, Sweden announced it would spend $163 million to ramp up its forces on the island, including expanding barracks to house more troops.

An Arctic agenda

Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO would mean an increase in its presence in the Arctic.

u.s. More than 50 percent of Arctic Ocean coastline is Russian territory North pole Fin. As members of the Arctic Council, Sweden and Finland’s membership would increase NATO’s footprint in a region Russia sees as vital to its security. u.s. More than 50 percent of Arctic Ocean coastline is Russian territory North pole Greenland (Denmark) Fin. As members of the Arctic Council, Sweden and Finland’s membership would increase NATO’s footprint in a region Russia sees as vital to its security. U.S. U.S. U.S. More than 50 percent of Arctic Ocean coastline is Russian territory North pole U.S. Greenland (DENMARK) Iceland GIUK GAP Fin. As members of the Arctic Council, Sweden and Finland’s membership would increase NATO’s footprint in a region Russia sees as vital to its security. Historically, the GIUK Gap has been strategically crucial as a way to navigate around the otherwise difficult Arctic Ocean. U.S. More than 50 percent of Arctic Ocean coastline is Russian territory U.S. North pole Greenland (DENMARK) Iceland Historically, the GIUK Gap has been strategically crucial as a way to navigate around the otherwise difficult Arctic Ocean. GIUK GAP Fin. As members of the Arctic Council, Sweden and Finland’s membership would increase NATO’s footprint in a region Russia sees as vital to its security. u.k.

The two countries are members of the Arctic Council, an organization overseeing the northernmost parts of the world whose members include Russia, Canada and the United States. With their membership, “Arctic security would continue to climb on NATO’s agenda,” Nietsche said.

As more than 50 percent of Arctic Ocean coastline is Russian territory, it could climb on Moscow’s agenda too. “They see security in the area as a matter of homeland defense,” Skaluba said.

Military missions from the Kola Peninsula are deployed throughout the Arctic. Sweden and Finland could help monitor that activity, but could also increase the risk of escalation.

“The Arctic is generally considered a success story of cooperation among NATO Arctic nations and Russia, but there are concerns that it will increasingly be a contested area in the security realm, something probably more likely with Sweden and Finland becoming NATO nations,” Skaluba added.

Sources: NATO, The Geography of the International System: The CShapes Dataset (old country borders)

Emily Rauhala contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article