Russia-Ukraine war live updates Second war crimes trial in Ukraine; Biden to host leaders of Finland, Sweden

President Biden is set to host the leaders of Finland and Sweden at the White House on Thursday to discuss ongoing efforts to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia, as well as the two Nordic countries’ applications to join NATO. Biden’s national security adviser called their potential accession a “watershed moment in European security,” even though Turkey has so far held up that process from starting.
The Senate on Wednesday night confirmed Bridget A. Brink as the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, less than a month after Biden nominated Brink, currently America’s top diplomat in Slovakia, to the post. She is the first U.S. ambassador in Ukraine since 2019, and her confirmation came hours after the State Department reopened its embassy in Kyiv.
The war crimes trial of a 21-year-old Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian will continue Thursday in Kyiv. The soldier, Vadim Shishimarin, may testify, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general said. A separate case involving two Russian soldiers accused of shelling civilian objects in the Kharkiv region will be heard Thursday in the Poltava region.
On the battlefield, Russian forces are making “incremental progress” in the southern, mostly Russian-occupied Kherson region toward the Black Sea, a senior U.S. defense official said, even as the Kremlin’s “offensive operations become smaller in their size and scale.” In the northeastern part of the country, however, Ukrainian troops have in some cases pushed Russia “back to as close as three to four kilometers from the border,” according to the Pentagon.
Mariupol officials warn of 'environmental catastrophe': Updates from key battlegrounds
Russian troops, stymied by Ukrainian resistance and organizational problems, are now attacking in smaller units, the Pentagon said Wednesday, in a sign they’re paring back their battlefield ambitions. Meanwhile, in Mariupol, local officials warned of a potential environmental disaster at the battered Azovstal industrial complex.
Mariupol: Local officials have warned of a possible “environmental catastrophe” during Russia’s siege of the city’s Azovstal steel plant. They said tens of thousands of tons of toxic chemicals stored there could leak into the Sea of Azov, and subsequently the Black and Mediterranean seas. The city’s mayor is calling for the immediate admission of international experts and United Nations officials to the site to ward off a disaster.
Donetsk region: Russian forces killed 10 civilians, including two children, in this eastern region Wednesday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the region’s governor, said on the Telegram messaging app. The exact number the exact number of dead in Mariupol, located on the southern tip of this region, was “impossible to determine,” he said.
Luhansk region: This region was without electricity, according to its governor, Serhiy Haidai, because power lines were cut and a major substation was damaged during fighting. Concerns are also growing about water supplies, with some areas going without water for more than a week, according to local officials.
Kyiv region: As of Wednesday, authorities had located the bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by Russian forces during their occupation of towns and villages in the Kyiv region in the early phase of the conflict, regional police chief Andriy Niebytov told local media in a televised interview. The Post could not verify that number, which appears to have grown since April.
Turkey blocks start of NATO talks on Finland's and Sweden's applications
BRUSSELS — Turkey blocked the start of Finland’s and Sweden’s accession talks to NATO on Wednesday shortly after the Nordic nations submitted their applications, a signal of what could be a bumpy process to expand the alliance and reshape Europe’s post-Cold War security architecture.
Turkey’s resistance deprived Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of the consensus he needed to move forward with the membership process. It also put a damper on a historic moment for two countries that held fast to military nonalignment until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended their thinking about security.
At a meeting of NATO ambassadors, Turkey said it still needed to work through some issues related to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, according to two officials familiar with the discussion, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive closed-door talks.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has objected to Sweden’s granting of asylum to members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and he has indicated that he will seek other concessions if he is to allow the expansion to go forward.
