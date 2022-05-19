The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Second war crimes trial in Ukraine; Biden to host leaders of Finland, Sweden

Key updates
Mariupol officials warn of ‘environmental catastrophe’: Updates from key battlegrounds
A musician performs for Ukrainian service members on Tuesday in the Donetsk region. (Anastasia Vlasova for The Washington Post)
Updated May 19, 2022 at 1:16 a.m. EDT|Published May 19, 2022 at 1:15 a.m. EDT
President Biden is set to host the leaders of Finland and Sweden at the White House on Thursday to discuss ongoing efforts to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia, as well as the two Nordic countries’ applications to join NATO. Biden’s national security adviser called their potential accession a “watershed moment in European security,” even though Turkey has so far held up that process from starting.

The Senate on Wednesday night confirmed Bridget A. Brink as the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, less than a month after Biden nominated Brink, currently America’s top diplomat in Slovakia, to the post. She is the first U.S. ambassador in Ukraine since 2019, and her confirmation came hours after the State Department reopened its embassy in Kyiv.

The war crimes trial of a 21-year-old Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian will continue Thursday in Kyiv. The soldier, Vadim Shishimarin, may testify, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general said. A separate case involving two Russian soldiers accused of shelling civilian objects in the Kharkiv region will be heard Thursday in the Poltava region.

On the battlefield, Russian forces are making “incremental progress” in the southern, mostly Russian-occupied Kherson region toward the Black Sea, a senior U.S. defense official said, even as the Kremlin’s “offensive operations become smaller in their size and scale.” In the northeastern part of the country, however, Ukrainian troops have in some cases pushed Russia “back to as close as three to four kilometers from the border,” according to the Pentagon.

Here’s what else to know

  • Russian troops in Ukraine’s east have recently focused efforts on villages and crossroads instead of major cities and expanses of territory, an apparent sign of Moscow’s reduced ambitions, the Pentagon said.
  • Moscow claimed that nearly 700 more Ukrainian fighters surrendered in Mariupol after Ukraine gave up its last stronghold at the Azovstal steel plant, according to Reuters. Ukraine has so far confirmed the surrender of about 250 fighters.
  • Mariupol officials warned of a possible “environmental catastrophe” after Russia’s siege of the steel facility. They said tens of thousands of tons of toxic chemicals stored there could leak into the Sea of Azov, and subsequently the Black and Mediterranean seas.
