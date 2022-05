Australia’s election: ScoMo, Albo and everything else you need to know

SYDNEY — After a snarky , slippery , six-week sprint of a campaign, Australians will decide Saturday who will govern the country for the next three years. Polls show a close race between the ruling conservative coalition, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and the center-left Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The election comes at a time of growing anxiety Down Under, with rising inflation undercutting a strong economy and an increasingly assertive China stirring fear in the region. Years of drought, bush fires and floods have boosted concerns over climate change, though the major parties have mostly shied away from the issue.