5 problems behind the global cost-of-living crisis

4 Climate change

Unpredictable weather events, such as droughts that damage crops and storms that upend trade routes, are increasingly seen as a key factor in the rising cost of living.

In India, the government has responded to a record-setting heat wave that put a strain on millions with a ban on wheat exports. The country, which accounts for nearly a third of the world’s wheat supply, had previously pledged to help “feed the world” amid the ongoing food crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier this month.

But after temperatures unexpectedly soared in a heat wave that scientists said was made worse by the changing global climate, those exports were blocked.

India is just the latest country hit by warm weather that destroyed crops: Brazil, another major food exporter, suffered through drought last year that hit its agricultural industry. The country’s inflation reached over 12 percent in April. And it’s not just food prices that are affected. Lumber is more expensive after floods and fires in British Columbia, leading to knock-on effects in housing and construction.

And at the same time, efforts to transition to a green economy are putting more pressure on prices for commodities such as lithium used for batteries and copper for wiring and computer chips.