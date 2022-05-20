Former German chancellor pressed to resign from Russian firm, loses perks

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder is facing pressure from his own party, as well as from the European Union, to resign from his board position with Russian state energy giant Rosneft.
In the same week, a draft resolution put forth by the four largest parties in the European Parliament, the legislative body of the E.U., “strongly demands” that Schröder resign from Rosneft. It explicitly asks the former German leader to follow the footsteps of several other European politicians who have exited Russian firms in light of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Markus Ferber, one of the drafters of the resolution and a center-right member of the European Parliament, told Reuters that holding a senior position at a major state-controlled company means Schröder is “de facto closely cooperating with Russia.”
His proposal is also intended to dissuade Schröder from taking a board position at Gazprom, another key Russian energy company, he added. Ferber has also advocated for adding Schröder to the E.U. sanctions list and freezing the former German leader’s assets
Schröder could not be immediately reached for comment.
The 77-year-old former chancellor has become the personification of Germany’s deep energy ties with Russia — a relationship Berlin is now trying to scale back. Schröder was instrumental in facilitating the Nord Stream 2 deal, a natural gas pipeline that cost $11 billion and connects Russian fields directly to Germany. It was a sticking point for Berlin until the current chancellor, Olaf Scholz, halted certification of the project two days before the war in Ukraine began.
In March, Scholz, who is in the same party as Schröder, told a local media outlet that severing ties with Russian firms is the correct course of action. Schröder’s obligations to Germany, Scholz said, did not end when he left office.
Public outrage directed at the former chancellor has increased since Feb. 24, the day Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of his invasion. Schröder has chosen not to distance himself from the Kremlin leader even as the Russian military faces international condemnation over atrocities committed against Ukraine’s civilian population.
In a recent interview with the New York Times, Schröder called Putin’s war a mistake and said the killing of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha must be investigated. But he declined to disavow his friendship with Putin and said the bloodshed carried out in Bucha was not ordered by the Russian leader.
Loveday Morris in Berlin contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainian troops in the country’s east are fighting on in the face of intense Russian bombardment, under conditions in the Donbas region that President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “hell.” In his nightly address, Zelensky repeated accusations that the Kremlin’s forces were committing genocide, citing Russian bombing of civilian targets in the Chernihiv region and the city of Severodonetsk.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.