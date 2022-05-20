The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Fighting in Donbas is ‘hell,’ Zelensky says; Biden to sign $40B package on Asia trip

Key updates
Updates from key battlefields: Strikes on Severodonetsk, Russia eyes Kherson annexation
The Senate approved nearly $40 billion in new military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine on May 19, sending the bill to President Biden to sign into law. (Video: Reuters)
Updated May 20, 2022 at 1:56 a.m. EDT|Published May 20, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian troops in the country’s east are fighting on in the face of intense Russian bombardment, under conditions in the Donbas region that President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “hell.” In his nightly address, Zelensky repeated accusations that the Kremlin’s forces were committing genocide, citing Russian bombing of civilian targets in the Chernihiv region and the city of Severodonetsk.

The Pentagon said Thursday it had observed “a lot of kinetic activity,” or active fighting, in between the cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv, but that there were no major changes on the battlefield. On the same day, the Senate approved President Biden’s $40 billion aid package, which contains fresh military, humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine. Biden is set to sign the package into law during his trip to East Asia.

A deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, a military unit that helped defend Mariupol and has far-right ties, said Thursday in a Telegram video that he was still inside the Azovstal steel plant. The caption of the video disavowed surrender. The International Committee of the Red Cross is tracking hundreds of prisoners of war from the facility now in Russian custody after a negotiated surrender this week. Moscow and Kyiv have given sharply differing accounts of the number of Ukrainian troops that laid down their arms.

Here’s what else to know

  • The hearing of the first Russian soldier to be tried for war crimes in Ukraine continues Friday. He asked for forgiveness in court the previous day after pleading guilty to killing a civilian.
  • Moscow said it was ready to resume peace talks once Kyiv is willing to rejoin them. Ukraine has expressed skepticism about whether Russia is serious about negotiating.
  • A top Ukrainian military official offered a confident assessment of his country’s ability to defeat Russia, claiming successful counterattacks in the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.
