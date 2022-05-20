Russia-Ukraine war live updates Fighting in Donbas is ‘hell,’ Zelensky says; Biden to sign $40B package on Asia trip

Ukrainian troops in the country’s east are fighting on in the face of intense Russian bombardment, under conditions in the Donbas region that President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “hell.” In his nightly address, Zelensky repeated accusations that the Kremlin’s forces were committing genocide, citing Russian bombing of civilian targets in the Chernihiv region and the city of Severodonetsk.
The Pentagon said Thursday it had observed “a lot of kinetic activity,” or active fighting, in between the cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv, but that there were no major changes on the battlefield. On the same day, the Senate approved President Biden’s $40 billion aid package, which contains fresh military, humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine. Biden is set to sign the package into law during his trip to East Asia.
A deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, a military unit that helped defend Mariupol and has far-right ties, said Thursday in a Telegram video that he was still inside the Azovstal steel plant. The caption of the video disavowed surrender. The International Committee of the Red Cross is tracking hundreds of prisoners of war from the facility now in Russian custody after a negotiated surrender this week. Moscow and Kyiv have given sharply differing accounts of the number of Ukrainian troops that laid down their arms.
Here’s what else to know
Kyiv court approves arrest of former Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych
A court in Kyiv on Thursday approved a request from the prosecutor general’s office to arrest former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych for allegedly smuggling people across the border into Russia in 2014. Yanukovych decamped to Russia, where he is believed to be living now, after he was ousted from power the same year.
According to a statement from a court in Kyiv’s Pechersk District, Ukrainian investigators accused Yanukovych and several Ukrainian government employees of illegally transporting at least 20 people into Russia using three Russian military helicopters. The transports left Ukraine from the Donetsk region, the statement added.
Yanukovych, a longtime ally of Moscow, already faces a prison term of 13 years on a separate treason charge. He was voted out of office in 2014 by Ukrainian lawmakers for gross human rights violations and dereliction of duty. Ukrainians also took to the streets for more than three months to protest Yanukovych’s refusal to sign a trade agreement with the European Union.
Updates from key battlefields: Strikes on Severodonetsk, Russia eyes Kherson annexation
Severodonetsk: Officials in this key city, the easternmost under Ukrainian control, are bracing for a major drawn-out battle. On Thursday, a regional governor reported that Russian airstrikes had killed at least 12 people and injured another 40. Severodonetsk is one of a few Ukrainian strongholds standing in the way of Russia seizing full control of the Donbas region.
Donetsk region: This region, one of the two that make up Donbas, has seen some of the war’s heaviest fighting. The regional governor on Thursday said Russian attacks had killed five civilians in four villages across Donetsk. Another six were injured, he said. The Post was unable to confirm either governor’s figures.
Kharkiv: Russian forces had sought to encircle this northeastern city, the second-largest in Ukraine, but they have been forced to retreat after Ukrainian troops in recent weeks mounted a successful counteroffensive. Ukraine’s military command on Thursday reported that another 260 Russian troops left the Kharkiv area and redeployed to Donetsk, underlining the Kremlin’s focus on the east.
Kherson region: Russia’s deputy prime minister, Marat Khusnullin, toured this occupied southern region this week, Russian state media reported. The Kremlin’s troops seized control of much of the area early in the invasion, and Russia has signaled it may consider annexing it. Khusnullin reportedly said that Kherson could have “a worthy place in our Russian family.”
Russian soldier asks victim's family for forgiveness in Ukraine court
A Russian soldier asked the widow of a slain Ukrainian civilian for “forgiveness” in a dramatic Kyiv court session Thursday, as the trial of two other Russian soldiers began in central Ukraine.
Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, the first Russian soldier to face a war crimes trial in Ukraine, pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in the country’s Sumy region. He is facing a life sentence. Prosecutors contend that Shishimarin, 21, who appeared gaunt, violated Ukrainian laws on war crimes when he fired multiple rounds from his Kalashnikov rifle at Oleksandr Shelipov, who was pushing his bicycle near the village of Chupakhivka in late February.
A government attorney said the sergeant was part of a group of five soldiers who had fled a nearby battle in a stolen car. Shishimarin said he was ordered by other soldiers to shoot the man because the man was talking on his phone and they feared he would report their location.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
