The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Moscow claims control of Azovstal plant; Kremlin stops shipping gas to Finland

Key updates
Updates from key battlefields: Strikes on Severodonetsk, Russia eyes Slovyansk
A damaged school near Kharkiv on May 20. (Bernat Armangue/AP)
By
and 
 
Updated May 21, 2022 at 1:31 a.m. EDT|Published May 21, 2022 at 1:05 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Severodonetsk, the easternmost city under Ukraine’s control, is set to be the war’s next major battlefield, with local officials reporting intense Russian shelling in recent days. Some 100 miles to Severodonetsk’s west, a cultural center in the Kharkiv region was struck by a missile. Seven people were injured in the attack, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned as “absolutely evil.” Despite the Russian bombardment, U.S.-based strategists said the Kremlin’s troops near Kharkiv may have been forced into a defensive posture as Ukraine’s fighters launch counteroffensives.

Russia on Friday claimed full control of the Azovstal steel plant in the Black Sea port city of Mariupol, and said more than 1,900 Ukrainian fighters from the facility have surrendered — though that figure drastically exceeds other estimates. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War warned Moscow could be inflating the numbers in advance of a prisoner exchange with Kyiv, or in an attempt to save face after conducting a lengthy siege of the plant.

Russia’s relationship with its European neighbors continues to worsen. Finland’s gas transmission network operator said early Saturday that Russia had stopped shipping natural gas. The move is not expected to disrupt the Nordic state’s energy network, as Finland is able to make up the shortfall from elsewhere. But the suspension is widely viewed as retaliation after Helsinki formally applied to join NATO. Britain also said it is working with partners to provide modern military equipment to Moldova, which is not a NATO member.

Here’s what else to know

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host a virtual meeting Monday for more than 40 countries that are supporting Ukraine as it combats the invasion. A gathering also took place in April, and the Pentagon may make the meeting a monthly affair.
  • As the first war crimes trials in Ukraine are underway, prosecutors have identified another Russian soldier, a 30-year-old commander who allegedly ordered subordinates to kill civilians in the village of Lypivka, west of Bucha.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
Loading...