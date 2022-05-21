Russia-Ukraine war live updates Moscow claims control of Azovstal plant; Kremlin stops shipping gas to Finland

Severodonetsk, the easternmost city under Ukraine’s control, is set to be the war’s next major battlefield, with local officials reporting intense Russian shelling in recent days. Some 100 miles to Severodonetsk’s west, a cultural center in the Kharkiv region was struck by a missile. Seven people were injured in the attack, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned as “absolutely evil.” Despite the Russian bombardment, U.S.-based strategists said the Kremlin’s troops near Kharkiv may have been forced into a defensive posture as Ukraine’s fighters launch counteroffensives.
Russia on Friday claimed full control of the Azovstal steel plant in the Black Sea port city of Mariupol, and said more than 1,900 Ukrainian fighters from the facility have surrendered — though that figure drastically exceeds other estimates. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War warned Moscow could be inflating the numbers in advance of a prisoner exchange with Kyiv, or in an attempt to save face after conducting a lengthy siege of the plant.
Russia’s relationship with its European neighbors continues to worsen. Finland’s gas transmission network operator said early Saturday that Russia had stopped shipping natural gas. The move is not expected to disrupt the Nordic state’s energy network, as Finland is able to make up the shortfall from elsewhere. But the suspension is widely viewed as retaliation after Helsinki formally applied to join NATO. Britain also said it is working with partners to provide modern military equipment to Moldova, which is not a NATO member.
Pentagon chief plans monthly meeting of Ukraine supporters
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host a virtual meeting of more than 40 countries next week focused on supporting Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday. Austin hopes to make this a monthly event, he added.
The first meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group — a gathering of nations that support Ukraine against the Russian invasion — occurred last month at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will give a battlefield update at the upcoming May 23 meeting, Kirby said.
“We look forward to hearing what other countries might be willing to provide [to Ukraine],” he added.
Over 40 nations attended the first meeting. The Pentagon will release names of countries attending Monday’s meeting next week.
“RSVPs are still coming in,” Kirby said, indicating the number of nations at the meeting could grow. Participants in the first meeting came from regions including the Middle East, Indo-Pacific and Europe.
Updates from key battlefields: Strikes on Severodonetsk, Russia eyes Slovyansk
Severodonetsk: Officials in this key city, the easternmost under Ukrainian control, are bracing for a major drawn-out battle as experts anticipate Russia seeking to take control of the city. “Significant Russian offensive operations are confined" to near the city, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported Friday, adding that Russian forces made “marginal gains” to the north, west, and south of the city.
Kharkiv region: At least seven people were wounded, including an 11-year-old, during a Russian missile strike on a cultural center in Lozova, in the northeast Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, referring to the violence as "absolute evil.” Regional governor Oleg Synegubov said the target was deliberate. Russian forces had sought to encircle the city of Kharkiv, the second-largest in Ukraine, but they have been forced to retreat after Ukrainian troops in recent weeks mounted a successful counteroffensive.
Donetsk region: Aiming to encircle Ukrainian forces to capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Russian forces have moved toward Slovyansk. Invaders have tried to erect a pontoon bridge over the Severskyi Donets River and conducted artillery strikes, according to the Institute for the Study of War report.
Mariupol: The last of the holdout fighters at the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry said, marking the end of the resistance against Russia’s takeover of the southeastern port city.
Odesa: A Russian missile struck an infrastructure facility in the region, causing a fire, Odesa Regional Military Administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said on Telegram. No one was hurt.
ATP, WTA won't award ranking points for Wimbledon after Russia ban
The ATP and WTA, the governing bodies of men’s and women’s tennis, on Friday took the unprecedented step to remove ranking points at Wimbledon, penalizing the oldest Grand Slam tournament after its decision last month to bar players from Russia and Belarus from this year’s competition because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour,” the ATP said in a statement. “The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system.”
Wimbledon’s decision in April prohibited a handful of the world’s top players from competing in the third of the year’s four Grand Slam tournaments, which runs from June 27 to July 10. That includes Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, the world’s No. 2 men’s player, and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the world’s fourth-ranked women’s player.
