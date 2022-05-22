War in Ukraine
Europe

Ukraine’s first lady details war’s toll on the Zelensky family

First Lady Olena Zelenska says she didn’t see President Volodymyr Zelensky for two-and-a-half months.

By
May 22, 2022 at 7:20 a.m. EDT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena Zelenskiy attend the funeral ceremony of the first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters)
In a rare joint interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska said Russia’s invasion of Ukrainehas “torn apart” their family like millions of other households across the country.

Zelenska, who shares two children with Ukraine’s wartime president, admitted that she had barely seen Zelensky since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine and that the two had mainly been communicating by phone.

“Our family was torn apart, as every other Ukrainian family,” Zelenska said. “He lives at his job. We didn’t see him at all for two-and-a-half months.”

Yet Zelenska was quick to dismiss the idea raised by one of the interview hosts of Ukrainian TV network ICTV that the war had “basically taken her husband away.”

“Nobody takes my husband away from me, not even the war,” Zelenska replied.

The interview marked the second time the couple, who married in 2003, have appeared together since Russia’s invasion on February 24. During the sit-down, Zelenska said she was “grateful” for their joint television appearance because it meant they could finally spend time together.

“A date on TV, thank you," she joked. Zelensky nodded alongside her.

In the early days of the war, Zelensky said that he was Russia’s “target No. 1,” and that his family were “target No. 2."

“They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state," he told Ukrainians in a February address, although he refused to flee. Instead, Zelensky took to the streets of the country, posting defiant videos on social media that earned him global praise, while his wife and children hunkered down in an undisclosed location for their safety.

During their interview, Zelenska said she remembers waking up to “weird noises” as Russia began its invasion and noticing her husband was not by her side. Zelensky was already awake and in the next room, putting on a suit.

“It has started" she remembers him telling her before he left - words she said left her in a state of "anxiety and stupor.”

The war has raised the profile of Ukraine’s president, who has appeared delivered video addresses to Ukrainians most nights and has spoken to parliaments around the world. He has appeared virtually at events from the Grammys to the Cannes Film Festival that opened last week.

Before becoming president three years ago, Zelensky was a comedian and actor who played the role of a president on screen. The 44-year-old also voiced Paddington Bear and in 2006, and won Ukraine’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Zelenska, 44, is a screenwriter, and has rarely been seen in public since Russia’s invasion. She was spotted for the first time earlier in May as Ukraine celebrated Mother’s Day, meeting with U.S. first lady Jill Biden in Ukraine who had crossed over the border from Slovakia.

“We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day, even today,” Zelenska said at the time.

"The people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” Biden told her.

The pair’s television appearance came as Russia scrambles to rebound in Ukraine after suffering huge losses. Prospects for victory are fast dwindling for Putin’s troops — despite early predictions that Moscow would sweep to victory largely unchallenged, The Washington Post reported.

“We broke the back of the largest or one of the strongest armies in the world,” Zelensky told the interviewers.

During the couple’s hour-long interview, Zelenska expressed hope that once the war was over she could return to focusing on issues that impact Ukrainian women such as unequal pay.

“After the victory we will remember the heroism of our Ukrainian women,” she said.

