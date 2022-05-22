Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky says war will end in diplomacy; West discusses atrocities in Hague

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the only way out of the war will be through diplomacy — in addition to a Kyiv win on the battlefield. “Russia doesn’t want to return anything,” he said.
A delegation of U.S. diplomats is set to travel to The Hague on Sunday for talks with allies “regarding our responses to atrocities committed in Ukraine” and in other conflicts, and on efforts to “bring the perpetrators of atrocities to justice,” the State Department said in a news release. Ukrainian authorities have put three captured Russian soldiers on trial for war crimes, and the Biden administration is supporting steps by the Ukrainian prosecutor general to investigate Russia’s actions in the war.
Polish president in Kyiv to address Ukrainian parliament
Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine, where on Sunday he will become the first head of state to address the country’s parliament since the Russian invasion began, his office said.
Duda last visited Kyiv in April, where he joined his Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian counterparts in meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and described the war in Ukraine as “terrorism.”
Prezydent @AndrzejDuda przebywa na Ukrainie. W niedzielę w Radzie Najwyższej w Kijowie wygłosi orędzie jako pierwsza głowa obcego państwa od wybuchu wojny. pic.twitter.com/ro2qIISh8O— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) May 21, 2022
Canada adds sanctions for Russian billionaire who owns U.K. newspapers
Canada says it will punish media magnate Alexander Lebedev, as well as more than a dozen other Russian oligarchs and their family members, for their connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin’s aggression in Ukraine.
The businesses of Lebedev, who owns the U.K.-based news outlets Evening Standard and the Independent, and other “close associates of the Putin regime” will be restricted in Canada, Ottawa announced Friday. Canada will also place a ban on the import and export of “targeted luxury goods” between their country and Russia.
“Canada, together with our allies, will be relentless in our efforts to maintain pressure on the Russian regime, until it is no longer able to wage war,” Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said.
Lebedev has not faced sanctions from the British government. Canada’s sanctions have increased political pressure on the British government to take a similar action, the Guardian reported.
Russia tries to rebound in Ukraine as prospects for victory fade
The Russian military, mired in a war with no end in sight, is attempting to resuscitate its sputtering offensive in Ukraine, firing commanders, splitting combat units into smaller formations, and redoubling its reliance on artillery and other long-range weapons.
The shift comes nearly three months after Russian and American officials alike predicted a quick and decisive victory for Moscow. After the deaths of thousands of Russian soldiers and an avalanche of failures since the invasion began Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin has narrowed his objectives in a campaign viewed as unsustainable, unrealistic — and probably unwinnable.
That assessment is shared by an array of observers, including Western intelligence officials and independent analysts who have tracked the war closely. Russia, said Mikk Marran, director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, is losing in Ukraine militarily, politically and morally.
Updates from key battlefields: Strikes on Severodonetsk; Russia eyes Slovyansk
Severodonetsk: Officials in this key city, the easternmost under Ukrainian control, are bracing for a major, drawn-out battle as experts anticipate a Russian bid to take control of it. “Significant Russian offensive operations are confined” to near Severodonetsk, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported Friday, adding that Russian forces made “marginal gains” to the north, west and south of the city. Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said that “the Russians are destroying Severodonetsk, like Mariupol.”
Kharkiv region: At least seven people were wounded, including an 11-year-old, in a Russian missile strike in Lozova, Zelensky said, referring to the violence as “absolute evil.” At least 1,000 apartments, 11 educational institutions and a cultural center were damaged in the attack, according to the city’s mayor. Regional governor Oleg Synegubov said the strike was deliberate. Russian forces had sought to encircle the city of Kharkiv, the second largest in Ukraine, but have been forced to retreat after Ukrainian troops mounted a successful counteroffensive.
Donetsk region: Russian forces aiming to encircle Ukrainian troops and capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions have moved toward the city of Slovyansk. The Russians have tried to erect a pontoon bridge over the Severskyi Donets river and have conducted artillery strikes, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Moscow’s forces killed seven civilians and injured 10 others in the region Saturday, according to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.
Mariupol: The last of the fighters at the Azovstal steel plant have surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry said, marking the end of the resistance in the southeastern port city. Ukraine has not verified the plant’s capture.
Odessa region: A Russian missile struck an infrastructure facility in the region, causing a fire, Odessa regional military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said on Telegram. No one was hurt.
Biden signs $40 billion Ukraine aid bill
SEOUL — President Biden on Saturday signed a $40 billion package of new military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, further deepening his administration’s commitment amid signs that the United States and its allies are preparing for a longer conflict.
The package includes $20 billion in additional military aid to finance the transfer of advanced weapons systems — aid that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said was “needed more than ever.”
Because the Ukraine aid legislation cleared Congress as Biden was already en route to Asia, an administration aide flying on a commercial flight brought a copy of the bill for the president to sign in Seoul, according to a White House official.
Administration officials had previously indicated that Biden would sign the bill expeditiously and not wait until he returned to Washington. The $40 billion is meant to last through the end of the fiscal year in September.
The measure cleared the Senate on a 86-to-11 vote Thursday, after passing in the House, 368 to 57, earlier this week. It includes $20 billion in additional military aid that will finance the transfer of advanced weapons systems, as well as more than $8 billion in general economic aid, nearly $5 billion in global food assistance and more than $1 billion in combined support for refugees.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
