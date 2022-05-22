The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky says war will end in diplomacy; West discusses atrocities in Hague

Key updates
Updates from key battlefields: Strikes on Severodonetsk; Russia eyes Slovyansk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he delivers a speech in Kyi, on May 21, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
By
, 
, 
and 
 
Updated May 22, 2022 at 3:32 a.m. EDT|Published May 22, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the only way out of the war will be through diplomacy — in addition to a Kyiv win on the battlefield. “Russia doesn’t want to return anything,” he said.

“Victory will be bloody,” Zelensky said, and “the end will certainly be in diplomacy.”

Zelensky said the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine is facing an “extremely difficult” situation as Russian forces concentrate on the east after Kyiv gave up its defense of Mariupol and Moscow claiming total control of the port city. Two cities are under severe assault, Zelensky said: Slovyansk, near Kramatorsk, and Severodonetsk, the easternmost city still in Ukrainian hands.

A delegation of U.S. diplomats is set to travel to The Hague on Sunday for talks with allies “regarding our responses to atrocities committed in Ukraine” and in other conflicts, and on efforts to “bring the perpetrators of atrocities to justice,” the State Department said in a news release. Ukrainian authorities have put three captured Russian soldiers on trial for war crimes, and the Biden administration is supporting steps by the Ukrainian prosecutor general to investigate Russia’s actions in the war.

Here’s what else to know

  • President Biden signed a $40 billion package of new military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on Saturday while visiting South Korea, amid signs that the United States and its allies are preparing for a drawn-out conflict. Zelensky called the aid package “a historic contribution to the protection of freedom in Europe.”
  • Polish President Andrzej Duda is in Kyiv and will be the first foreign leader to address Ukraine’s parliament in person.
  • The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, starts on Sunday, with the theme “History at a Turning Point.” Zelensky will address the conference virtually this week.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
Loading...