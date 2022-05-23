Fire engulfs Philippine ferry carrying over 100 people, killing 7

Placeholder while article actions load

MANILA — At least seven are dead and four missing as a ferry carrying over a hundred passengers caught fire off the coast of the Philippines Monday, according to the coast guard. Dramatic photos of the scene showed the boat going up in smoke, and survivors in bright orange life vests clinging onto floating rafts or treading water in the open sea.

The MV Mercraft 2 departed from Polillo Island in the northeast region of the archipelago at around 5 a.m. It was bound for the town of Real in Quezon province, almost 60 miles (100 kilometers east) of Manila. The coast guard received a distress call around an hour and a half later.

The fire happened some 1,000 yards (meters) away from the port and “allegedly started in the engine room,” authorities said in an initial statement. Around 23 out of the 120 rescued are injured, and three more are in critical condition. Of the dead, five are women and two are men.

By 10 a.m., the fire was declared “under control” and the passengers and 10 crew members have been taken to Baluti Island in Real.

The Coast Guard Command Center said that the ferry was made of fiberglass. There has been no announcement about the exact cause of the fire.

The Philippines is a nation of over 7,000 islands, and no stranger to maritime disasters. One of the deadliest accidents took place in December 1987, when a collision between a passenger ship MV Doña Paz and an oil tanker, MT Vector, left over 4,000 dead. The tragedy was covered in “Asia’s Titanic,” a documentary by National Geographic, which listed the incident as “the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.”

