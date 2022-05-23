The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates ‘Scorched earth’ tactics in eastern city; soldier’s war crimes verdict due

Updates from battlefields: Russia seeks to surround key eastern city
Shelling on Saturday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated May 23, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. EDT|Published May 23, 2022 at 2:01 a.m. EDT
The battle for Severodonetsk — one of the last major cities in eastern Luhansk province still in Ukrainian control — is becoming a new focal point in the war after Russia’s seizure of Mariupol and its unsuccessful assaults on the capital and Kharkiv in the northeast. Fighting in eastern Ukraine is becoming increasingly bloody, with up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers killed each day, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The head of the eastern Luhansk region said Russian troops are bombarding Severodonetsk constantly, using “scorched earth” tactics.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to dominate the agenda this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with Zelensky due to address the gathering Monday via video link. Ukrainian artists have turned a venue in the Swiss resort town that usually showcases Russian business leaders — formerly known as “Russia House” — into an exhibition of possible Russian war crimes. (Russia has denied committing war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine. Its representatives were not invited to this year’s gathering.)

The first war crimes trial to be conducted since the Feb. 24 invasion reconvenes Monday in Kyiv. The judge is likely to hand down a verdict after Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian tank commander, last week pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian in late February. The state prosecutor has asked for Shishimarin to be sentenced to life in prison.

Here’s what else to know

  • President Biden is in Japan on Monday for economic and security talks with regional leaders.
  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday will host a second meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group, made up of international defense chiefs.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
