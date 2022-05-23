Russia-Ukraine war live updates ‘Scorched earth’ tactics in eastern city; soldier’s war crimes verdict due

Bullet Key update

The battle for eastern Ukraine is becoming increasingly bloody, with up to 100 Ukrainian fighters killed each day, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The situation is especially dire in Severodonetsk — one of the last major cities in eastern Luhansk region still in Kyiv’s control — with a high-ranking official saying it is becoming “a new Mariupol.”

Severodonetsk: Russian forces continued their ground assaults around this key city in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, but they did not make any confirmed advances, according to Ukraine’s military command. The head of the Luhansk region said Russian troops are bombarding the city constantly, using “scorched earth” tactics.

Mykolaiv: Nine people have been wounded by Russian airstrikes in Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, the regional council said Sunday. Residential buildings were destroyed in three communities over the weekend, the council added. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, its rockets hit a Bukovel mobile antidrone system near Hannivka, about 60 miles northeast of Mykolaiv.

Enerhodar: The Russian-appointed mayor of this southeastern Ukrainian town — which was captured by Kremlin forces in March — was in intensive care after an explosion on Sunday, according to the town’s Ukrainian mayor. Russian state news agency Tass offered a conflicting report of his condition, quoting an unnamed military official as saying that he had a minor wound.

Kyiv: Pentagon and State Department officials have discussed potential plans to send Special Forces to Kyiv to protect diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in the Ukrainian capital, the Pentagon confirmed Sunday. Such a move could be seen as a provocation by Moscow.

Mariupol: The mayor of Mariupol has warned that the Russian-occupied port city is “on the verge of an outbreak of infectious diseases” because of the war.