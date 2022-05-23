Russia-Ukraine war live updates ‘Scorched earth’ tactics in eastern city; soldier’s war crimes verdict due

The battle for Severodonetsk — one of the last major cities in eastern Luhansk province still in Ukrainian control — is becoming a new focal point in the war after Russia’s seizure of Mariupol and its unsuccessful assaults on the capital and Kharkiv in the northeast. Fighting in eastern Ukraine is becoming increasingly bloody, with up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers killed each day, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The head of the eastern Luhansk region said Russian troops are bombarding Severodonetsk constantly, using “scorched earth” tactics.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to dominate the agenda this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with Zelensky due to address the gathering Monday via video link. Ukrainian artists have turned a venue in the Swiss resort town that usually showcases Russian business leaders — formerly known as “Russia House” — into an exhibition of possible Russian war crimes. (Russia has denied committing war crimes during its invasion of Ukraine. Its representatives were not invited to this year’s gathering.)
The first war crimes trial to be conducted since the Feb. 24 invasion reconvenes Monday in Kyiv. The judge is likely to hand down a verdict after Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian tank commander, last week pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed civilian in late February. The state prosecutor has asked for Shishimarin to be sentenced to life in prison.
Updates from battlefields: Russia seeks to surround key eastern city
The battle for eastern Ukraine is becoming increasingly bloody, with up to 100 Ukrainian fighters killed each day, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The situation is especially dire in Severodonetsk — one of the last major cities in eastern Luhansk region still in Kyiv’s control — with a high-ranking official saying it is becoming “a new Mariupol.”
Severodonetsk: Russian forces continued their ground assaults around this key city in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, but they did not make any confirmed advances, according to Ukraine’s military command. The head of the Luhansk region said Russian troops are bombarding the city constantly, using “scorched earth” tactics.
Mykolaiv: Nine people have been wounded by Russian airstrikes in Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, the regional council said Sunday. Residential buildings were destroyed in three communities over the weekend, the council added. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, its rockets hit a Bukovel mobile antidrone system near Hannivka, about 60 miles northeast of Mykolaiv.
Enerhodar: The Russian-appointed mayor of this southeastern Ukrainian town — which was captured by Kremlin forces in March — was in intensive care after an explosion on Sunday, according to the town’s Ukrainian mayor. Russian state news agency Tass offered a conflicting report of his condition, quoting an unnamed military official as saying that he had a minor wound.
Kyiv: Pentagon and State Department officials have discussed potential plans to send Special Forces to Kyiv to protect diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in the Ukrainian capital, the Pentagon confirmed Sunday. Such a move could be seen as a provocation by Moscow.
Mariupol: The mayor of Mariupol has warned that the Russian-occupied port city is “on the verge of an outbreak of infectious diseases” because of the war.
Paulina Villegas and Victoria Bisset contributed to this report.
Pentagon discusses sending troops to U.S. Embassy in Kyiv
Pentagon and State Department officials have discussed potential plans to send Special Forces to Kyiv to protect the U.S. diplomats at the embassy there now that operations have resumed, the Pentagon confirmed Sunday.
The discussions, first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, involve the possibility of deploying troops to help secure the embassy; for example, assisting in the event that U.S. staff members need to be extracted if battles reemerge in the Ukrainian capital, according to the newspaper.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement to The Washington Post on Sunday that the Pentagon and the State Department have been evaluating “potential security requirements” for the newly reopened embassy but “no decisions have been made.”
Kirby said there have been preliminary planning discussions, but that “no specific proposals have been debated — at senior levels of the department about the return of U.S. military members to Ukraine for that or any other purpose.”
If President Biden were to approve such a course of action, it could be interpreted by Moscow in several ways, and potentially seen as a provocation — making the decision particularly tricky.
The Biden administration has played a delicate balancing act of asserting strong support for Ukraine during the war through economic sanctions, sending millions in weapons and training thousands of Ukrainian troops. But it has drawn a hard line at sending troops into the country.
For now, the State Department will provide its own security for the embassy in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Why Russia is focused on Severodonetsk
Russian forces have focused their efforts on encircling Severodonetsk, one of the last big cities under Ukrainian control in the eastern Luhansk province.
The city, which had a prewar population of about 100,000, could become the next major battlefield now that a drawn-out struggle over the port city of Mariupol has ended. Russia is attempting to gain control of the Donbas region, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk.
Russian forces are “throwing everything that they have at it,” said Matthew Schmidt, associate professor of national security and political science at the University of New Haven. After failing in other major efforts, he said, “they’re down to winning these tactical battles.”
He said Moscow has struggled with combat effectiveness, taking enormous losses of officers and stitching together “Frankenstein” groups made up of troops from different units. Many are exhausted.
Russian forces “need a win,” Schmidt said. Because they lack officers capable of leading effective offenses against Ukraine, they are trying to get one in Severodonetsk by overwhelming the Ukrainians with firepower. Schmidt said the Russians are “bludgeoning their way through” in a way that could have dire consequences for civilians, as in Mariupol.
“They’re just pounding Ukrainians with artillery,” Schmidt said.
For Moscow, he said, the stakes are high. A loss would be “devastating to their morale and strategic position.” Even a win could come with costly troop casualties and equipment losses. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, could then fall back to a safe, offensive position from which they could keep the pressure on Russia, Schmidt said.
