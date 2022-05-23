Ukraine issues stamp commemorating sinking of Russian warship

Ukrainians lined up by the hundreds at post offices across the country on Monday after the postal service released stamps commemorating the sinking of a Russian warship in the Black Sea and a group of Ukrainian border guards who insulted Russian forces and were subsequently captured.
Now, the stamps have been reissued — with a twist. The previous set of six stamps featured a Ukrainian service member making a rude hand gesture at a Russian warship from the shore; the latest set of stamps includes three of those same stamps — and three modified stamps showing the service member still standing, but not the ship. The release of the altered stamp comes after Ukrainian forces, backed by U.S. intelligence, attacked the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, which later sank, in a symbolic setback for the Russian invasion.
“Russian warship — done!” say the stamps, which are marked April 14, the date of the attack against the Moskva. The release of the new stamps was on the Day of the Marines of Ukraine, as well as 40 days since the Moskva sank.
The stamps were launched in a ceremony by the head of the Ukrainian postal service, the commander of the Ukrainian navy, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Things like this stamp are first and foremost symbols that help us believe in our victory. That we will definitely win this war, and the occupier will go to the bottom,” Zelensky said in a statement. “People’s interest in these stamps proves that. I am convinced that we will have many more such symbols of victory.”
The proceeds from the sale of the latest round of stamps will go to a foundation focused on “helping doctors, the military and civilians,” Ukrposhta, the national postal service, said in a Telegram post. The previous edition raised about $135,000 for Ukraine’s army, Ukrposhta said.
Photos shared on social media show long lines of people waiting at post offices in cities such as Lviv and Odessa on Monday, after the stamps were released at 2 p.m. local time in 1,500 Ukrposhta branches across the country.
Given the excitement and commotion brought on by the first round of stamps, Igor Smelyansky, who heads the Ukrainian postal service, said 5 million stamps would be issued this time — and customers are limited in how many they can buy “without exceptions.” He added that the stamps will also be sold internationally this time.
“We have done our best to account for the lessons from past sales so I wish everyone happy shopping!” Smelyansky wrote.
The stamps will come with different tagines for different markets, the statement from Zelensky’s office said. For international shipments it would be “Russian warship … Done! Glory to the nation!” — and for Ukrainian shipments, “Russian warship … Done! Death to enemies!”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Biden signed a $40 billion package of new military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on Saturday while visiting South Korea, amid signs that the United States and its allies are preparing for a drawn-out conflict. On Sunday, a delegation of U.S. diplomats is set to travel to The Hague for talks with allies “regarding our responses to atrocities committed in Ukraine” and in other conflicts, and on efforts to “bring the perpetrators of atrocities to justice,” the State Department said in a news release.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
