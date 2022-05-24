The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Difficult weeks ahead in Donbas, Zelensky warns; E.U. nears oil embargo deal

Updates from key battlefields: 87 dead in missile attacks on northern village
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 23 that 87 people were killed after strikes in Desna on May 17. (Video: Telegram)
Updated May 24, 2022 at 1:31 a.m. EDT|Published May 24, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. EDT
As Russia’s invasion enters its fourth month, a semblance of normality is returning to some parts of Ukraine. Even as fighting concentrates in the east, more than 2 million Ukrainians have crossed back into the country since Feb. 28, border authorities said. The subway system in Kharkiv, where Ukrainian forces successfully held off a fierce assault, will also resume operations on Tuesday. It was shuttered for nearly three months and repurposed as a shelter from Russian bombardment.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the coming weeks will be difficult. Key cities in the contested Donbas region, such as Severodonetsk, are now the focus of Russian firepower, he said Monday evening. Eighty-seven people were also killed after four missiles struck a village in northern Ukraine, Zelensky said, in what appears to be among the single deadliest attacks of the war.

German Economic Minister Robert Habeck told reporters Monday that a European Union oil embargo on Russia was within reach. The bloc has not been able to formalize a ban because of internal disagreements. Carveouts can be made depending on the needs of member nations such as Hungary, but they must “lead to a common answer,” Habeck said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Here’s what else to know

  • Since last fall, the United States has boosted its military presence in Europe by about 30 percent to approximately 102,000 troops.
  • Ukraine’s prosecutor general has opened more than 13,000 investigations into suspected war crimes committed by the Russian government and military. The first war crimes trial in the country concluded with a Russian soldier being sentenced to life in prison.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Kremlin is looking to develop greater economic and political ties with Beijing as the West seeks to isolate Moscow on the world stage.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
