Russia-Ukraine war live updates Difficult weeks ahead in Donbas, Zelensky warns; E.U. nears oil embargo deal

As Russia’s invasion enters its fourth month, a semblance of normality is returning to some parts of Ukraine. Even as fighting concentrates in the east, more than 2 million Ukrainians have crossed back into the country since Feb. 28, border authorities said. The subway system in Kharkiv, where Ukrainian forces successfully held off a fierce assault, will also resume operations on Tuesday. It was shuttered for nearly three months and repurposed as a shelter from Russian bombardment.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the coming weeks will be difficult. Key cities in the contested Donbas region, such as Severodonetsk, are now the focus of Russian firepower, he said Monday evening. Eighty-seven people were also killed after four missiles struck a village in northern Ukraine, Zelensky said, in what appears to be among the single deadliest attacks of the war.
German Economic Minister Robert Habeck told reporters Monday that a European Union oil embargo on Russia was within reach. The bloc has not been able to formalize a ban because of internal disagreements. Carveouts can be made depending on the needs of member nations such as Hungary, but they must “lead to a common answer,” Habeck said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
87 dead in missile attacks on northern village
The battle for Severodonetsk — one of the last big cities under Ukrainian control in a key eastern province — is emerging as a focal point in Russia’s war. Russian troops are constantly bombarding the area and using “scorched-earth” tactics in the city as the Kremlin seeks to capture the Luhansk region, its governor said.
Severodonetsk: Russian forces attempting to surround the city made minor gains in the past 24 hours, driving north through the town of Zolote, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank said in its latest assessment. Fighting is also continuing in the town of Lyman, to the north, as Russian forces attempt to cut off Ukrainian supply lines.
Kharkiv: A Ukrainian counteroffensive northeast of Ukraine’s second-largest city continues to threaten Russian positions, the ISW’s military analysts said. The counterattack is forcing Russia to pull units from offensive operations in eastern Ukraine to shore up their defensive positions near the city of Vovchansk, on the border with Russia.
Kyiv: Despite almost daily air raid sirens and the presence of soldiers in the streets, the Ukrainian capital is springing back to life, with restaurants, bars and stores full of people over the weekend.
Chernihiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday night that 87 people were killed after Russian troops on May 17 fired four missiles at Desna, a village on the banks of the Dnieper River north of Kyiv, in what appears to be one of the deadliest attacks of the war. There is a Ukrainian military training center in the area, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether the dead were civilians or service members.
Mariupol: The pro-Russian head of an area of eastern Ukraine controlled by separatists said preparations are being made for an “international tribunal” to try Ukrainian fighters who left the Azovstal steel plant in this southern port city under a negotiated surrender.
E.U. oil embargo breakthrough may come 'within days,' German minister says
A breakthrough in the stalled negotiations over a proposed European Union embargo on Russian oil could come in the next few days, a high-ranking German official said Monday.
In an interview with the New York Times, German Vice Chancellor and Energy Minister Robert Habeck said he was “positive that Europe will find a solution within the next days.”
The negotiations have been blocked by Hungary, a country highly dependent on Russian oil imports that has rejected several proposals for the embargo, including recent ones that would grant exemptions for that country.
After weeks of intense debate, the European Commission proposed this month phasing out imports of Russian crude within six months and refined petroleum products by the end of the year.
But Hungary’s government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban — who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin — has insisted that it will not support any sanctions, arguing that it needs more time and money to adjust, particularly to update its oil infrastructure.
Hungary has asked for an extension until the end of 2024, which Habeck said would not make a big difference in the substance of the embargo, the Times reported.
“If Hungary buys it for two years longer, or one and a half years longer, this is acceptable in a way,” he told the Times.
