U.K. approves sale of Russian oligarch Abramovich’s Chelsea soccer club

May 25, 2022 at 3:46 a.m. EDT
Chelsea has been operating under a special government license while U.S. bank Raine Group managed its sale. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
LONDON — The British government has approved the sale of Chelsea Football Club months after it placed sanctions on Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the longtime owner of the London-based team.

“Last night the Government issued a licence that permits the sale of @ChelseaFC,” Nadine Dorries, the British cabinet minister responsible for sports, tweeted Wednesday morning. “Given the sanctions we placed on those linked to Putin and the bloody invasion of Ukraine, the long-term future of the club can only be secured under a new owner.”

Dorries said the British government was “satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals.” Abramovich, who British officials note has ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was placed under sanctions in March after London came under pressure to punish Kremlin-linked oligarchs.

The Premier League, Britain’s top soccer competition, said late Tuesday that its board had also approved the sale of Chelsea to Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and members of the Clearlake Consortium for about $5.3 billion. It said it had “undertaken the necessary due diligence” for the sale.

Abramovich made his money after the fall of the Soviet Union by acquiring billions of dollars in oil and other Russian state assets. He owned the west London club for 19 years, during which it won 21 trophies. He has since been spotted on the sidelines of international peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, although his exact role in the talks remains unclear.

“Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make … and it pains me to part with the club in this manner,” he said in March when announcing his decision to sell the soccer club.

