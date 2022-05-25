U.K. approves sale of Russian oligarch Abramovich’s Chelsea soccer club

LONDON — The British government has approved the sale of Chelsea Football Club months after it placed sanctions on Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the longtime owner of the London-based team.
Dorries said the British government was “satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals.” Abramovich, who British officials note has ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was placed under sanctions in March after London came under pressure to punish Kremlin-linked oligarchs.
2/2 We are satisfied the proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or other sanctioned individuals. I want to thank everyone, especially officials who’ve worked tirelessly to keep the club playing and enable this sale, protecting fans and the wider football community— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) May 25, 2022
The Premier League, Britain’s top soccer competition, said late Tuesday that its board had also approved the sale of Chelsea to Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and members of the Clearlake Consortium for about $5.3 billion. It said it had “undertaken the necessary due diligence” for the sale.
Abramovich made his money after the fall of the Soviet Union by acquiring billions of dollars in oil and other Russian state assets. He owned the west London club for 19 years, during which it won 21 trophies. He has since been spotted on the sidelines of international peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, although his exact role in the talks remains unclear.
“Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make … and it pains me to part with the club in this manner,” he said in March when announcing his decision to sell the soccer club.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Biden signed a $40 billion package of new military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on Saturday while visiting South Korea, amid signs that the United States and its allies are preparing for a drawn-out conflict. On Sunday, a delegation of U.S. diplomats is set to travel to The Hague for talks with allies “regarding our responses to atrocities committed in Ukraine” and in other conflicts, and on efforts to “bring the perpetrators of atrocities to justice,” the State Department said in a news release.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.