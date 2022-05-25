Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia makes limited gains in the east, is mocked by Zelensky for ineptitude

Russia is focusing its war effort on a handful of key front-line cities in eastern Ukraine — scaling back its broader ambitions, for now, to make some incremental territorial gains. Russian forces have secured more terrain in the past week than any other time in May, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank, and the governor of Luhansk compared conditions in the eastern region to the devastated city of Mariupol. But this success has come by pulling troops from other fronts and Russia’s overall performance “remains poor,” the ISW said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu defended the slow pace of military operations, saying it was done deliberately to allow civilians to evacuate. (In fact, Ukrainian prosecutors have launched 13,000 investigations into possible Russian war crimes against civilians.) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday mocked the Kremlin’s explanation: “After three months of searching for an explanation why they failed to break Ukraine in three days, they came up with nothing better than to claim that they had allegedly planned to do so.”
Meanwhile, Swedish and Finnish delegations are in Turkey to discuss their bids to join NATO, hoping to overcome opposition from Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has objected to Sweden granting asylum to members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which both Turkey and the European Union consider a terrorist organization. Ankara on Monday released a list of assurances it wants Sweden to make for the NATO accession process to move forward.
Here’s what else to know
Updates from key battlefields: Russia scales back objectives, seizes some terrainReturn to menu
Russian forces have likely given up on planning a single large encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the country’s east, analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank said in their latest assessment. Instead, Russia is likely to seek smaller encirclements and more incremental territorial gains. Although their forces have secured more terrain in the past week than earlier in May, this has been achieved by scaling back their objectives, the ISW said — largely abandoning operations around Izyum and concentrating on key front-line towns. Overall, Russia’s performance “remains poor,” the think tank said.
Severodonetsk: The battle for one of the last big cities under Ukrainian control in the eastern Luhansk region could become drawn-out urban combat if Russian forces succeed in surrounding it. The regional governor, Serhiy Haidai, has signaled that Ukrainian forces in the city may hold out, following the example of their counterparts in Mariupol. “Severodonetsk is fully under the Ukrainian authorities’ control. The armed forces are holding the defense,” Haidai said in a video Tuesday. He added that the situation was “stable” but “difficult.”
Elsewhere in Donbas: Russia is committing a “significant number of their troops, artillery, and aircraft” to defeat Ukrainian forces in Luhansk, the ISW said, likely by pulling resources from the cities of Kharkiv and Donetsk — where they are bracing for Ukrainian counteroffensives — and the Zaporizhzhia area. If the front line moves further west, as part of a wider campaign to seize Donbas entirely, Russia will again encounter the kind of logistical supply problems that plagued its early campaign, according to British defense officials.
Kyiv: Despite almost daily air raid sirens and the presence of soldiers in the streets, the Ukrainian capital is springing back to life, with restaurants, bars and stores full of people. More than 2 million Ukrainians have crossed back into the country since Feb. 28, border authorities said.
Chernihiv region: In this region in Ukraine’s north, a cross-border war is playing out as Russian tanks lob shells at Ukrainian villages, and bullets fly across a tense no man’s land in sporadic gunfights. Ukrainian border guards are watching warily as their adversaries again mass troops and equipment after being beaten back across the border.
Max Bearak contributed to this report.
Hungary continues to block E.U. plan to phase out Russian oilReturn to menu
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s push to phase out imports of Russian oil continues to face one major roadblock: Hungary.
In the lead-up to a special European Council session in Brussels next week, the bloc has tried to move forward on a European Commission proposal to wean member states off Russian imports, but it has been unable to get Budapest on board.
With the summit approaching, Prime Minister Viktor Orban and other top officials have made it clear that Hungarian support for the sanctions will have a price. They argue that the country would need billions in aid to upgrade its oil infrastructure before it could consider a deal.
Some of Orban’s concerns were outlined in a letter to European Council President Charles Michel, according to an E.U. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. According to the Financial Times, which first reported the letter, Orban wrote that he will refuse to discuss the issue at the upcoming meeting.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also seems to be lowering expectations for the Brussels meeting. In an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, she told Politico that there was no guarantee of a deal next week.
Some E.U. officials and diplomats appear to sympathize with Hungary on grounds it remains heavily dependent on Russian oil and needs time and money to find new suppliers and upgrade its infrastructure. But many see Orban’s remarks and moves as an effort to extract additional concessions from the bloc.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Biden signed a $40 billion package of new military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on Saturday while visiting South Korea, amid signs that the United States and its allies are preparing for a drawn-out conflict. On Sunday, a delegation of U.S. diplomats is set to travel to The Hague for talks with allies “regarding our responses to atrocities committed in Ukraine” and in other conflicts, and on efforts to “bring the perpetrators of atrocities to justice,” the State Department said in a news release.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.