Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia makes limited gains in the east, is mocked by Zelensky for ineptitude

Key updates
Updates from key battlefields: Russia scales back objectives, seizes some terrain
Yulia Yuliantseva and her son Matviy lived for weeks in the Studentska Metro station in Kharkiv as Russian forces shelled the city. On May 23, they went home. (Video: Fredrick Kunkle, Jason Aldag/The Washington Post)
Updated May 25, 2022 at 2:01 a.m. EDT|Published May 25, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Russia is focusing its war effort on a handful of key front-line cities in eastern Ukraine — scaling back its broader ambitions, for now, to make some incremental territorial gains. Russian forces have secured more terrain in the past week than any other time in May, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank, and the governor of Luhansk compared conditions in the eastern region to the devastated city of Mariupol. But this success has come by pulling troops from other fronts and Russia’s overall performance “remains poor,” the ISW said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu defended the slow pace of military operations, saying it was done deliberately to allow civilians to evacuate. (In fact, Ukrainian prosecutors have launched 13,000 investigations into possible Russian war crimes against civilians.) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday mocked the Kremlin’s explanation: “After three months of searching for an explanation why they failed to break Ukraine in three days, they came up with nothing better than to claim that they had allegedly planned to do so.”

Meanwhile, Swedish and Finnish delegations are in Turkey to discuss their bids to join NATO, hoping to overcome opposition from Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has objected to Sweden granting asylum to members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which both Turkey and the European Union consider a terrorist organization. Ankara on Monday released a list of assurances it wants Sweden to make for the NATO accession process to move forward.

Here’s what else to know

  • Ukrainian prosecutors charged five Russian service members and three mercenaries with the murder of a Kyiv suburb mayor.
  • Russia and China flew strategic bombers over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea while President Biden was in Tokyo on Tuesday, their first joint military exercise since the invasion.
  • Amid fears of a global food crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accused Russia of “hoarding its own food exports as a form of blackmail.”
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
