Police in Brazil gas man to death in trunk of car, video appears to show

The video starts with three police officers pinning a man to a dirt road. After a cut, two officers hold closed the rear door of a hatchback police car, trapping the man’s thrashing legs, which protrude from the trunk as a whitish gas pours out around them. He groans in apparent anguish.

“Look the man there, oh my God,” a voice from behind the camera repeats. “They’re killing him inside the car.”

After a third cut, the thrashing and groans have stopped.

Even in a country inured by constant news of police killings, the video, shared widely on social media since it was first uploaded Wednesday, has been met with horror and outrage.

Brazil’s Federal Police released a statement Thursday that said they were investigating the death of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, 38, during a police encounter Wednesday in the city of Umbaúba, in the northeast Sergipe state. Police had tried to use “instruments of lesser offensive potential,” the statement read.

De Jesus Santos’ relatives said his death is captured in the video. The man, a father living with schizophrenia, was unarmed when federal police fatally gassed him, his nephew and wife told Brazilian news outlets.

Ronaldo Cardoso da Silva, a local teacher and social worker, told The Washington Post that he had been Genivaldo’s friend. Locals tried to talk the police down, Cardoso da Silva said, and one of them secretly filmed the video, which spread initially via WhatsApp groups.

The video has sparked protests in his hometown and calls for justice across Brazil, where police are notorious for warlike raids — heavy-handed actions encouraged by far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as part of his populist crime-fighting agenda.

The day before de Jesus Santos’s death, at least 21 people died Tuesday during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro. It was one of the deadliest raids in recent years, but only the latest in a long list of heavy-handed and deadly police operations.

De Jesus Santos was Black, according to Brazilian news reports, and his death also ignited anger over the police’s history of discrimination and use of disproportionate force against black men.

“There is no way out for Brazil that is not built on guaranteeing the life of the Black population,” said Douglas Belchior, a member of an activist group called the Brazilian Black Movement Delegation.

Lucas Rosario, a spokesperson for Sergipe state’s Public Security Secretariat, which oversees Sergipe state’s police, declined to comment on the video’s veracity. She said de Jesus Santos’s family members provided the video as evidence when they filed a police report Wednesday.

“The images are just shocking,” said Samira Bueno the executive-director of the nongovernmental Brazilian Forum on Public Safety. “He’s tortured. He’s a mentally disturbed person, and it’s the story of you using the vehicle as a gas chamber to immobilize a person.”

The Washington Post has not verified the video independently.

Sergipe’s Institute of Forensic Medicine, which overseas autopsies, said Thursday that de Jesus Santos died of asphyxia but that it could not determine the “immediate cause” of death.

De Jesus Santos’s nephew, Wallison de Jesus, told local outlets that he witnessed the encounter and saw police throw a gas device of some kind into the car.

Rosario said the source of the gas seen pouring from the vehicle was under investigation.

De Jesus Santos’s family could not be reached immediately. The Federal Highway Police did not respond to a requests for comment.

Eyewitnesses and police provided contrasting accounts.

Officers said de Jesus Santos “actively resisted” police as they approached, according to a press statement released Wednesday, and that he “fell ill” during his transfer to a police station.

De Jesus, the nephew, said police stopped his uncle, who was riding a motorcycle. He began to get nervous after police found packets of his medication on him, he told G1. The nephew said he informed police officers about his uncle’s mental health condition and that he required the medication.

“He didn’t resist,” de Jesus told G1. “When he was approached, he raised his hands and lifted his shirt to show that he didn’t have a gun.”

De Jesus Santos’s wife, Maria Fabiana dos Santos, told G1 that her husband had been living with schizophrenia for two decades but was never violent.

“I have lived with him for 17 years,” she said. “He never assaulted anyone, never did anything wrong, always doing the right thing. And at a moment like this they caught him and did what they did.”

Some 6,000 Brazilians were intentionally shot and killed by on-duty police officers in 2020, according to the latest data available by the Monitor of Use of Lethal Force in Latin America, which is made up of a consortium of researchers and academics from the region.

Bolsonaro has called for criminals to “die in the streets like cockroaches” and that said that police who kill criminals “should be decorated, not prosecuted.”

José Luiz Ratton, a professor of criminal studies at Brazil’s Federal University of Pernambuco said the rise in violent raids in recent years targeting the “socially vulnerable” has been “fed by authorities … who encourage and reinforce violent, unregulated and uncontrolled police action in the name of ‘fighting crime.’”

