Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky, Western partners warn appeasing Putin will not end invasion

Key updates
Updates from key battlefields: Russia prepares for direct assault on Severodonetsk
The heavily damaged Hotel Ukraine in Chernihiv on May 25. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)
Updated May 26, 2022 at 3:10 a.m. EDT|Published May 26, 2022 at 2:45 a.m. EDT
President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit back at former U.S. secretary of state Henry A. Kissinger’s suggestion that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia to help end the invasion. The Ukrainian leader likened Kissinger’s remarks to Britain’s appeasement policy in the lead-up to World War II — which allowed Hitler’s expansion of German territory — and noted that the former diplomat had fled the Nazi regime as a teen.

“It seems that Mr. Kissinger’s calendar is not 2022, but 1938,” Zelensky said in a speech late Wednesday, adding that such “geopolitical speculations” overlook the millions of Ukrainians “who actually live in the territory they propose to exchange.” Zelensky was backed up by supporters such as Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who warned that “it is much more dangerous giving in to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin than provoking him.” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also set to advise against appeasing Putin, during a Thursday visit to Bosnia where she will also urge against “backsliding” in support for Ukraine.

Russian forces are probably still days away from cutting off supplies to Severodonetsk, one of the last big cities under Ukrainian control in the eastern Luhansk region, according to Western military strategists. But the recent intensity of Russian artillery and air attacks, coupled with the massing of forces drawn from other battlegrounds, suggests that a direct assault could be launched on the city even before Ukrainian supply lines are disrupted, said the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank.

Here’s what else to know

  • European Council President Charles Michel said he believes a deal on an E.U. ban of Russian oil imports can be reached by next week, Reuters reported.
  • Putin has moved to make it easier for residents of two occupied Ukrainian territories to obtain Russian passports.
  • The Kremlin announced a plan to raise Russia’s pension and minimum wage by 10 percent to tackle rising living costs. Putin also noted that the ruble has strengthened significantly against the dollar in recent months.
