Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky, Western partners warn appeasing Putin will not end invasion

President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit back at former U.S. secretary of state Henry A. Kissinger’s suggestion that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia to help end the invasion. The Ukrainian leader likened Kissinger’s remarks to Britain’s appeasement policy in the lead-up to World War II — which allowed Hitler’s expansion of German territory — and noted that the former diplomat had fled the Nazi regime as a teen.
“It seems that Mr. Kissinger’s calendar is not 2022, but 1938,” Zelensky said in a speech late Wednesday, adding that such “geopolitical speculations” overlook the millions of Ukrainians “who actually live in the territory they propose to exchange.” Zelensky was backed up by supporters such as Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who warned that “it is much more dangerous giving in to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin than provoking him.” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is also set to advise against appeasing Putin, during a Thursday visit to Bosnia where she will also urge against “backsliding” in support for Ukraine.
Russian forces are probably still days away from cutting off supplies to Severodonetsk, one of the last big cities under Ukrainian control in the eastern Luhansk region, according to Western military strategists. But the recent intensity of Russian artillery and air attacks, coupled with the massing of forces drawn from other battlegrounds, suggests that a direct assault could be launched on the city even before Ukrainian supply lines are disrupted, said the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank.
Western allies create group to aid Ukraine in war crimes investigations
The United States, along with the United Kingdom and the European Union, announced Wednesday the creation of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group to help Ukrainian authorities investigate and prosecute potential war crimes committed by Russian forces.
According to the State Department, the group will be based largely in Poland and bring together multinational experts, including war crimes prosecutors and forensic specialists. They will advise and assist Ukrainian authorities with collecting and preserving evidence, drafting indictments and other tasks.
“It is critical to ensure that all those responsible for the terrible atrocities committed during the unprovoked Russian military aggression in Ukraine are brought to justice,” Josep Borrell, the E.U.’s foreign policy chief, said in a statement. “There can be no impunity for war crimes.”
Ukrainian officials have decided to pursue war crimes charges while fighting is still ongoing in the eastern part of the country. This week, a Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing a 62-year-old Ukrainian civilian. There are more than 13,000 reports of suspected war crimes violations that Ukraine is investigating, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told The Washington Post.
The State Department announced in March that U.S. intelligence agencies had seen concrete evidence of war crimes by Russian troops. Russia has denied targeting civilians and allegations of war crimes.
Updates from key battlefields: Russia prepares for direct assault on Severodonetsk
Russian forces are seeking to isolate the key eastern cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk ahead of an impending direct assault on the former, analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in their latest assessment.
Severodonetsk: Russia is probably still days away from cutting off supplies to Severodonetsk, one of the last big cities under Ukrainian control in the eastern Luhansk region. But the recent intensity of Russian artillery and air attacks, coupled with the massing of Russian forces drawn from other battlegrounds, suggests that an assault could be launched on the city even before Ukrainian supply lines are disrupted, the ISW analysts said.
Elsewhere in Donbas: Russian commanders are likely to have abandoned plans for a large-scale encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the region and are instead prioritizing three advances east and west of Popasna, aiming to cut Ukrainian supply lines southwest of Severodonetsk and complete their seizure of Luhansk, the institute said.
Mariupol: Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed Wednesday that pro-Russian forces have demined the seaport of Mariupol and that it has started to function normally again. A weeks-long siege ended Friday with the surrender of the last remaining Ukrainian fighters holed up inside the city’s Azovstal steel plant.
Elsewhere in Ukraine: Life is returning to some semblance of normalcy in northern and western parts of the country. Photos show young people working out at an outdoor gym in Odessa, a western port city that was rocked by a deadly attack on a warehouse and shopping center just a little more than two weeks ago. In the capital, Kyiv, the subway was full of residents on their way to work on Tuesday. On the same day, the subway in the second-biggest city, Kharkiv, opened for the first time in nearly three months, after it was shut down and repurposed as a shelter from Russian bombardment.
Wife of Brittney Griner, U.S. athlete detained in Russia, calls on Biden to act
The wife of Brittney Griner said Wednesday in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she hopes to hear from President Biden as the WNBA star’s detention in Russia on drug charges continues, saying: “If they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it.”
The two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time WNBA all-star for the Phoenix Mercury was taken into custody when she arrived Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow, where she plays for the Russian UMMC Ekaterinburg team during the WNBA’s offseason, and accused of having vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia.
Since then, Griner’s family and State Department officials have been working behind the scenes to try to secure her release, and the Biden administration recently reclassified her situation as “wrongful detainment.” Publicly, the WNBA sent a message by placing decals with her initials and No. 42 on its teams’ floors.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Biden signed a $40 billion package of new military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on Saturday while visiting South Korea, amid signs that the United States and its allies are preparing for a drawn-out conflict. On Sunday, a delegation of U.S. diplomats is set to travel to The Hague for talks with allies “regarding our responses to atrocities committed in Ukraine” and in other conflicts, and on efforts to “bring the perpetrators of atrocities to justice,” the State Department said in a news release.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
