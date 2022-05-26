Hospital fire kills 11 infants in Senegal as outrage builds over neglect

Placeholder while article actions load

DAKAR, Senegal — At least 11 newborn babies have died after a fire blazed through a public hospital’s neonatal unit in Senegal, the West African nation’s president said Thursday. The flames tore through Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the city of Tivaouane, about 60 miles northeast of the capital, Dakar, setting off grief and outrage over disrepair at some of the country’s health-care facilities.

A politician and public works engineer, Cheikh Bamba Dièye, publicly called for a thorough review of Senegal’s medical centers, saying he was “appalled by the horrific and unacceptable death” following a “recurrence of tragedies.”

Four newborns were killed last year in a fire at a maternity ward in the northern town of Linguère. At the time, the mayor blamed an air conditioning malfunction.

Amnesty International’s Senegal director, Seydi Gassama, demanded action from the nation’s leaders Wednesday, saying this kind of tragedy had become a pattern.

“We sympathize with the pain of the bereaved families,” he said, “and urge the government to set up an independent commission of inquiry to locate those responsible and punish the culprits.”

Health officials in Senegal said they were launching an investigation into the Tivaouane blaze. Emergency responders remained on the scene Thursday morning.

“To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy,” Senegalese President Macky Sall tweeted.

Maternity care in Senegal was already under scrutiny following the recent death of a woman in labor who asked for and was denied a Cesarean section. Her name, Astou Sokha, has become a rallying cry for protesters.

The hospital’s director lost his job after the outcry, and three midwives were found guilty of not helping someone in danger.

