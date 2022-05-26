WHO members condemn Russia, warn its voting rights could be stripped

The World Health Assembly on Thursday voted in favor of a resolution that condemned Russian attacks on the health-care system in Ukraine, casting doubt on the success of a parallel proposal presented by Moscow that Kyiv’s representative to the United Nations in Geneva had called a “subterfuge” that presented a “twisted alternative reality” of the conflict.
Ukraine’s successful resolution, which was backed by member states 88-12 with 53 abstentions, raises the possibility that Russia could be suspended from the assembly if attacks on hospitals and clinics continue — cutting Moscow out of decision-making for the World Health Organization, the top global health body.
A counterproposal put forward by Russia and Syria, which had suggested Kyiv bears the blame for civilian deaths, was to be voted on immediately afterward. Ukrainian diplomats have accused Russia of copying the language that condemned an “ongoing health emergency in and around Ukraine” while stripping any language that said Russia was to blame.
Russian diplomats speaking at the assembly accused Ukraine of trying to use a traditionally apolitical assembly to settle scores and promote anti-Russian measures. But allies of Kyiv had argued that the assembly was the place to discuss the impact of the conflict.
“War is a health issue,” Simon Manley, Britain’s representative to the United Nations in Geneva, said before the vote.
The dueling votes at the annual assembly in Geneva were the latest blow at Russia’s standing in international organizations since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Two United Nations General Assembly resolutions passed in March censured Russia for its aggression, and the country was suspended from the U.N. Human Rights Council on April 7.
A separate vote of European WHO member states at a regional meeting on May 10 had pushed the U.N. agency to take a harder stance on Russia during the war and called on WHO officials to consider closing an office in Moscow.
Thursday’s successful vote at the World Health Assembly, the top global health event of the year, may not carry with it immediate repercussions for Russia. However, it pointed to the references in the Constitution of the World Health Organization that allowed the stripping of voting rights and other rights and benefits.
It was another reminder of how isolated Moscow is on the world stage and offered its many critics a chance to condemn the impact the war was having inside and outside of Ukraine.
Ukraine’s draft resolution had been co-sponsored by more than 40 other countries, including the United States and all European Union nations except Hungary.
“The devastating military actions undermine the efforts to ensure health and well-being for everybody, undermine the mission of WHO,” Polish health minister Adam Niedzielski told the assembly. “I believe the Organization cannot remain silent in these cases.”
