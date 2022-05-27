Russia advances in east as Ukrainians warned of ‘difficult month ahead’

As Russian forces push reinforcements to the front lines, Ukrainians could face a “very difficult month ahead,” a presidential adviser there warned.
“We are lagging behind,” Arestovych said, adding that he expects “a very difficult month ahead” as Ukrainians confront “weariness with the war” as it enters its fourth month.
Pentagon officials also noted Russia’s slow progress in surrounding strategically important towns in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops appear to have seized the northeastern part of Severodonetsk in part of a larger effort to cut off Ukrainian fighters from reinforcements and the resupply of Western weapons, a senior U.S. defense official said.
Russia’s military has paid for those modest gains though, the official added. Its forces have lost about 1,000 tanks, some 350 artillery pieces, and dozens of fighter-bomber aircraft and helicopters, the Pentagon estimates.
At the United Nations, what about the war in Ukraine?
When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his invasion of Ukraine in February, diplomats gathered at the U.N. Security Council responded by evoking lofty principles of global order and solemnly urging him to stand down.
Ukraine’s representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, hurriedly revised remarks he had planned to make to the council. Glaring across the chamber at his Russian counterpart, Kyslytsya demanded the official, diplomat Vasily Nebenzya, phone his superiors in Moscow to appeal for an end to the offensive.
“There is no purgatory for war criminals,” he told Nebenzya with a withering look replayed repeatedly around the world. “They go straight to hell, ambassador.”
Three months after Russia’s assault began, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and millions more forced from their homes. As Russian forces concentrate their fighting power on the country’s east, there are few signs that Putin will soon abandon his goal of controlling much of Ukraine.
Diplomatic observers believe the failure of the United Nations, with its mandate to keep the global peace, to do more to halt the fighting in Ukraine is rooted in rules embedded at the body’s founding. Decades ago, global powers emerging victorious from World War II endowed the Security Council with the power to issue binding decisions while also granting its five permanent members the power to block such moves.
“The U.N. is at one level the great leveler, where all states are sovereign equals,” said Richard Gowan, U.N. director at the International Crisis Group. “But when it comes to a big-power conflict like this, the structure of the U.N. always means that it’s going to be a place for theater rather than for serious diplomacy.”
WHO members condemn Russia, warn its voting rights could be stripped
The World Health Assembly on Thursday voted in favor of a resolution that condemned Russian attacks on the health-care system in Ukraine before rejecting a parallel proposal presented by Moscow that Kyiv’s representative to the United Nations in Geneva had called a “subterfuge” that presented a “twisted alternative reality” of the conflict.
Ukraine’s successful resolution, which was backed by member states 88-to-12 with 53 abstentions, raises the possibility that Russia could be suspended from the assembly if attacks on hospitals and clinics continue. The assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, a United Nations global health agency with a sprawling mandate.
A counterproposal put forward by Russia and Syria, which suggested that Kyiv bears the blame for some civilian deaths, was also rejected on Thursday, 15-to-66 with 70 abstentions. Ukrainian diplomats have accused Russia of copying the language that condemned an “ongoing health emergency in and around Ukraine” while stripping any language that said Russia was to blame.
Russian diplomats speaking at the assembly accused Ukraine of trying to use a traditionally apolitical forum to settle scores. Vasily Nebenzya, permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, told the assembly that it was unacceptable to use the WHO to “stigmatize one country.”
Russia's grain blockade may require U.S. intervention, general suggests
The American general slated to become NATO’s next supreme allied commander warned Thursday that Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain exports could enable terrorist networks in other parts of the world and may require U.S. military intervention to ensure global markets don’t become destabilized.
Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of all U.S. Army forces in Europe and Africa, told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee that groups including the Islamic State, al-Shabab and Boko Haram stand to benefit from food shortages resulting from the war. Those groups, he said, “feed on weak governance and food insecurity and corruption and poverty.” Cavoli appeared on Capitol Hill as part of the confirmation process to lead U.S. and NATO forces in Europe.
Ukraine is the world’s largest exporter of sunflower oil, the fourth largest exporter of corn, and the fifth largest exporter of wheat. Western officials have accused Moscow of using food as a form of blackmail, as Russia’s navy effectively controls all traffic in the northern third of the Black Sea, according to U.S. intelligence assessments.
Shelling in Kharkiv kills 9, injures 19
Nine civilians, including a 5-month-old baby, were killed and 19 others wounded in Thursday’s dense shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to regional governor Oleh Synyehubov.
Russian forces “directly hit a residential area with artillery,” Synyehubov wrote on Facebook, adding that they had struck the central part of Kharkiv — an area “without military infrastructure.”
Located some 20 miles from the Russian border, Kharkiv has become a recurrent target of airstrikes and shelling in recent weeks — particularly in neighborhoods close to the front lines.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian forces had managed to retake territories and push back Russian troops in the Kharkiv region. But recently, Moscow appears to have halted its retreat there, which prevented Ukrainian troops from cutting Russian supply lines, Reuters reported.
Since then, attacks in the region have increased.
In Thursday’s shelling, the victims included a family “who was simply walking down the street,” Synyehubov said. A father died holding his infant child, who was also killed, the governor said. The mother is in critical condition, he added.
“These are the horrific consequences of Russian aggression,” Synyehubov posted.