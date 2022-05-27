Russia advances in east as Ukrainians warned of ‘difficult month ahead’

When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his invasion of Ukraine in February, diplomats gathered at the U.N. Security Council responded by evoking lofty principles of global order and solemnly urging him to stand down.

Ukraine’s representative to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, hurriedly revised remarks he had planned to make to the council. Glaring across the chamber at his Russian counterpart, Kyslytsya demanded the official, diplomat Vasily Nebenzya, phone his superiors in Moscow to appeal for an end to the offensive.

“There is no purgatory for war criminals,” he told Nebenzya with a withering look replayed repeatedly around the world. “They go straight to hell, ambassador.”

Three months after Russia’s assault began, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and millions more forced from their homes. As Russian forces concentrate their fighting power on the country’s east, there are few signs that Putin will soon abandon his goal of controlling much of Ukraine.

Diplomatic observers believe the failure of the United Nations, with its mandate to keep the global peace, to do more to halt the fighting in Ukraine is rooted in rules embedded at the body’s founding. Decades ago, global powers emerging victorious from World War II endowed the Security Council with the power to issue binding decisions while also granting its five permanent members the power to block such moves.