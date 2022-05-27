The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia advances in east as Ukrainians warned of ‘difficult month ahead’

Destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in Irpin, Ukraine, on May 25. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Updated May 27, 2022 at 3:57 a.m. EDT|Published May 27, 2022 at 2:37 a.m. EDT
As Russian forces push reinforcements to the front lines, Ukrainians could face a “very difficult month ahead,” a presidential adviser there warned.

Ukrainian troops have been outpaced by Russia after the Kremlin withdrew forces from the Kyiv region last month to focus on the country’s east, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said Wednesday.

“We are lagging behind,” Arestovych said, adding that he expects “a very difficult month ahead” as Ukrainians confront “weariness with the war” as it enters its fourth month.

Pentagon officials also noted Russia’s slow progress in surrounding strategically important towns in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops appear to have seized the northeastern part of Severodonetsk in part of a larger effort to cut off Ukrainian fighters from reinforcements and the resupply of Western weapons, a senior U.S. defense official said.

Russia’s military has paid for those modest gains though, the official added. Its forces have lost about 1,000 tanks, some 350 artillery pieces, and dozens of fighter-bomber aircraft and helicopters, the Pentagon estimates.

Here’s what else to know

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is executing “an obvious policy of genocide” as its military keeps pummeling cities and towns in the eastern part of Ukraine. He urged world leaders to keep pressuring Russia through sanctions, saying that doing so was “literally a matter of saving lives.”
  • Russian shelling in the Kharkiv area killed nine civilians — including a 5-month-old baby — and wounded 19, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the head of Kharkiv’s regional administration.
  • Russia said it will let foreign ships through to Ukrainian seaports, but that Western governments must first lift certain sanctions. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused Russia of “weaponizing hunger” as Russian blockades of seaports in Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, stoke fears of a global food crisis.
