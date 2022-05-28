Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky defiant despite Donbas setbacks, possible retreat from Severodonetsk

Bullet Key update

BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Izyum UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Dnipro Russian-held areas and troop movement Mariupol Mykolaiv ROMANIA Sea of Azov Kherson Odessa Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of May 27 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian troop movement Russian-held areas BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy Separatist- controlled area POL. Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Mykolaiv Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa Kherson Crimea Black Sea Annexed by Russia in 2014 200 MILES Control areas as of May 27 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Zhytomyr Poltava Lviv Izyum Cherkasy UKRAINE Kramatorsk Luhansk Dnipro Uman Kropyvnytskyi Donetsk Separatist- controlled area Zaporizhzhia Mariupol Russian-held areas and troop movement Mykolaiv ROMANIA Berdyansk Kherson Sea of Azov Odessa RUSSIA Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of May 27 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Russian forces are making gains in eastern Ukraine, with more than 95 per cent of the Luhansk region now under their control, according to analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank. Severodonetsk, one of the largest Ukrainian-controlled cities in Luhansk, is now facing a direct Russian assault. But Moscow’s troops could struggle in the urban setting, ISW said, citing their poor performance in cities earlier in the war.

Severodonetsk: Serhiy Haidai, the Luhansk regional governor, said in a Friday interview with local media that Russian forces have not yet encircled Severodonetsk. But they have gained control of a hotel just inside a main ring road near the city’s bus station and are clashing with Ukrainian troops on the city outskirts, officials said. Fierce Russian shelling continued and Haidai said Ukrainian fighters might retreat to avoid capture.

Lyman: Russia-backed separatist forces claimed full control of Lyman, a strategically important city near a major highway in Luhansk. Ukrainian defense authorities said they are still fighting for control in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the city. The ISW said Russian forces in Lyman appear to be dividing their efforts between supporting stalled troops in Izyum and the advance on Siversk, though “they will likely struggle to accomplish either objective in the coming days.”

Kharkiv: As life inside bombed-out Kharkiv gradually returns to normal, the ISW said fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the city’s northeast is static, with neither side launching major attacks.

Mariupol: A port in this southern Ukrainian city will reopen at the end of May to receive inbound ships, according to a Russia-backed separatist leader. Battered and besieged for months, Mariupol fell to Russian control earlier in May. Its port has long been blockaded by the Russian navy.