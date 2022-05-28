The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky defiant despite Donbas setbacks, possible retreat from Severodonetsk

Key updates
Updates from key battlefields: Fighting continues in Luhansk amid heavy Russian shelling
Once a town of 20,000 people, Popasna, Ukraine, looked like a ghost town on May 26 as few residents continued to risk their lives under constant shelling. (Video: Reuters)
By
and 
 
Updated May 28, 2022 at 2:26 a.m. EDT|Published May 28, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday pledged to continue fighting for the eastern region of Donbas, where Russian forces have taken more territory in recent days. “If the occupiers think that Lyman or Severodonetsk will be theirs, they are wrong,” he said, referring to two cities in the region that are under heavy attack. The Kremlin has claimed the strategically important city of Lyman and a regional governor said that a retreat was possible to avoid being encircled in Severodonetsk, where fighting continues on the city’s outskirts.

The Pentagon compared the Donbas clashes to a “knife fight” and noted that control of territory there shifted rapidly. Washington is also preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Ukraine to bolster the eastern front. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said Friday that Russia currently has better control of its supply lines than during earlier stages of the war, but it is still hindered by ineffective command and control procedures.

In a Friday virtual meeting with foreign allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of working closely to counteract the fallout from Western sanctions. High energy prices and the relative strength of the ruble have cushioned the troubled Russian economy since the invasion. But the country’s finance minister said “huge resources” — perhaps $120 billion in budget stimulus — would be needed to sustain the war effort, according to Reuters.

Here’s what else to know

  • The U.S. Army has signed a $625 million contract with Raytheon for the production of Stinger missiles. It has been sending the munitions to Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian Orthodox Church announced Friday a historic split from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, citing the religious leader’s support for the invasion.
  • Finland is working to address Turkey’s demands over arms exports and other issues, Helsinki said, but the process must take place within the Finnish legal framework.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
Loading...