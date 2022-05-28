Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky defiant despite Donbas setbacks, possible retreat from Severodonetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday pledged to continue fighting for the eastern region of Donbas, where Russian forces have taken more territory in recent days. “If the occupiers think that Lyman or Severodonetsk will be theirs, they are wrong,” he said, referring to two cities in the region that are under heavy attack. The Kremlin has claimed the strategically important city of Lyman and a regional governor said that a retreat was possible to avoid being encircled in Severodonetsk, where fighting continues on the city’s outskirts.
The Pentagon compared the Donbas clashes to a “knife fight” and noted that control of territory there shifted rapidly. Washington is also preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Ukraine to bolster the eastern front. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said Friday that Russia currently has better control of its supply lines than during earlier stages of the war, but it is still hindered by ineffective command and control procedures.
In a Friday virtual meeting with foreign allies, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of working closely to counteract the fallout from Western sanctions. High energy prices and the relative strength of the ruble have cushioned the troubled Russian economy since the invasion. But the country’s finance minister said “huge resources” — perhaps $120 billion in budget stimulus — would be needed to sustain the war effort, according to Reuters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official line is defiance. The international sanctions imposed to punish Moscow for its expanded war in Ukraine will fail. The West, facing its own economic turmoil, will cave first. Only the United States and its allies are to blame if other countries suffer as well.
Speaking to the Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday, Putin scoffed at “completely unfeasible” efforts to isolate Russia, dismissing them as “simply unrealistic in the modern world.” Countries that join that campaign “harm themselves the most,” he said.
But there are signs on Russian shelves and in Kremlin statements that the unprecedented suite of retaliatory measures adopted after he escalated the conflict on Feb. 24 are taking a serious toll and have the ruthless former KGB officer in something of a deal-making mood.
Not that the West seems eager to bargain. On Thursday, the White House bluntly rejected the latest offer from Moscow: If the U.S. and its partners will only lift the sanctions, Moscow will take steps to prevent what experts warn could be a devastating global food crisis.
Russian forces are making gains in eastern Ukraine, with more than 95 per cent of the Luhansk region now under their control, according to analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank. Severodonetsk, one of the largest Ukrainian-controlled cities in Luhansk, is now facing a direct Russian assault. But Moscow’s troops could struggle in the urban setting, ISW said, citing their poor performance in cities earlier in the war.
Severodonetsk: Serhiy Haidai, the Luhansk regional governor, said in a Friday interview with local media that Russian forces have not yet encircled Severodonetsk. But they have gained control of a hotel just inside a main ring road near the city’s bus station and are clashing with Ukrainian troops on the city outskirts, officials said. Fierce Russian shelling continued and Haidai said Ukrainian fighters might retreat to avoid capture.
Lyman: Russia-backed separatist forces claimed full control of Lyman, a strategically important city near a major highway in Luhansk. Ukrainian defense authorities said they are still fighting for control in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the city. The ISW said Russian forces in Lyman appear to be dividing their efforts between supporting stalled troops in Izyum and the advance on Siversk, though “they will likely struggle to accomplish either objective in the coming days.”
Kharkiv: As life inside bombed-out Kharkiv gradually returns to normal, the ISW said fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the city’s northeast is static, with neither side launching major attacks.
Mariupol: A port in this southern Ukrainian city will reopen at the end of May to receive inbound ships, according to a Russia-backed separatist leader. Battered and besieged for months, Mariupol fell to Russian control earlier in May. Its port has long been blockaded by the Russian navy.
María Luisa Paúl and Claire Parker contributed to this report.
In a speech Friday at the U.S. Naval Academy, President Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal” war in Ukraine, arguing that the Russian leader is working to eradicate Ukrainian identity itself.
“Not only is he trying to take over Ukraine, he’s really trying to wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people — attacking schools, nurseries, hospitals, museums,” Biden said of Putin. “With no other purpose than to eliminate a culture — a direct assault on the fundamental tenets of rule-based international order. That’s what you’re graduating into.”
Biden was addressing the academy’s 2022 graduating class of midshipmen.
Instead of “Finlandizing” all of Europe and making it neutral, Putin’s actions ultimately “NATO-ized” it, Biden said.
“All of this is illustrative of a foreign policy that is built around the power of working together with allies and partners to amplify our strength, to solve problems, to project our power beyond what we can do alone, and to preserve stability in an uncertain world,” Biden said.