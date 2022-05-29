Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia squeezes Luhansk in ‘indescribably difficult’ battles, Zelensky says

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Updated May 29, 2022 at 3:05 a.m. EDT|Published May 29, 2022 at 2:54 a.m. EDT
Russian forces appear to be closing in on their goal of seizing the entire Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, Western military analysts say, with the Kremlin claiming it has control of Lyman, a key transport hub, and its troops locked in a fierce battle for the city of Severodonetsk. Capturing Severodonetsk would be a symbolic victory for the Kremlin. It is the last big city in Luhansk not under Russian occupation. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops are holding on but described the situation as “indescribably difficult.”

In his Saturday night address, Zelensky called on partners in the West to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons to give Kyiv a technological edge over Moscow. “A lot depends on the partners. On their readiness to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to defend freedom,” Zelensky said. The Biden administration is preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, administration officials and congressional staffers told The Washington Post. An announcement could come as early as this week.

On the ground in Severodonetsk, the situation is increasingly grim. Ukraine’s military is “suffering serious losses” in the battle for the city, the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C. think tank, said in its latest assessment, describing it as the “most serious challenge it has encountered since the isolation of the Azovstal Plant in Mariupol.” Luhansk’s regional governor, Serhiy Haidai, said the Russian bombings have destroyed Severodonetsk’s water, gas and electricity infrastructure, and he repeated a phrase he used earlier: “Severodonetsk is being erased from the face of the earth.”

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law abolishing the upper age limits for those recruited to serve in the Russian armed forces, according to state media reports.
  • Disapproval of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is increasingly bubbling to the surface in Russia, including from hawks demanding a more aggressive policy and from officials and service members who want no part of the bloodshed.
