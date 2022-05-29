Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia squeezes Luhansk in ‘indescribably difficult’ battles, Zelensky says

Russian forces appear to be closing in on their goal of seizing the entire Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, Western military analysts say, with the Kremlin claiming it has control of Lyman, a key transport hub, and its troops locked in a fierce battle for the city of Severodonetsk. Capturing Severodonetsk would be a symbolic victory for the Kremlin. It is the last big city in Luhansk not under Russian occupation. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops are holding on but described the situation as “indescribably difficult.”
In his Saturday night address, Zelensky called on partners in the West to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons to give Kyiv a technological edge over Moscow. “A lot depends on the partners. On their readiness to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to defend freedom,” Zelensky said. The Biden administration is preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, administration officials and congressional staffers told The Washington Post. An announcement could come as early as this week.
On the ground in Severodonetsk, the situation is increasingly grim. Ukraine’s military is “suffering serious losses” in the battle for the city, the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C. think tank, said in its latest assessment, describing it as the “most serious challenge it has encountered since the isolation of the Azovstal Plant in Mariupol.” Luhansk’s regional governor, Serhiy Haidai, said the Russian bombings have destroyed Severodonetsk’s water, gas and electricity infrastructure, and he repeated a phrase he used earlier: “Severodonetsk is being erased from the face of the earth.”
Updates from key battlefields: Kremlin makes gains in Severodonetsk, Lyman
Russian forces are making gains in eastern Ukraine, with more than 95 percent of the Luhansk region under their control, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. Severodonetsk, one of the largest Ukrainian-controlled cities in Luhansk, is now facing a direct Russian assault. But Moscow’s troops could struggle in the urban setting, the ISW said, citing their poor performance in cities earlier in the war.
Severodonetsk: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that the city remained under Ukrainian control. “It’s indescribably difficult there,” he said. Moscow’s troops tried to gain ground near a settlement on Severodonetsk’s outskirts but retreated after suffering losses, the Ukrainian military said.
Lyman: Russia-backed separatist forces said they have full control of Lyman, a strategically important city near a major highway in Luhansk, while the British Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian forces probably have captured most of the city. Ukrainian defense authorities said they were fighting for control in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the city.
Mykolaiv: One person was killed and seven were injured — including two people “in a grave condition” — Saturday from Russian shelling near a kindergarten in a residential area, Zelensky said.
Kharkiv: As life inside bombed-out Kharkiv gradually returns to normal, the ISW said fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the city’s northeast is static, with neither side launching major attacks. Ukraine has so far stopped Russian troops from seizing the city of Kharkiv.
Mariupol: A Ukrainian official accused Russia of “looting” metal from this southeastern Ukrainian city via the first ship to use its port since Russian forces seized control. The Russian navy had long blockaded this port from use while Moscow’s forces battered Mariupol for months.
Christine Armario, Victoria Bisset, Claire Parker and María Luisa Paúl contributed to this report.
Ukraine war volunteers are coming home, reckoning with difficult fight
To Dakota’s surprise, it wasn’t the shelling that terrified him most.
A Marine Corps veteran who volunteered to fight in Ukraine, he has taken cover behind walls as Russian gunfire punched through and felt the throttle of artillery so many times that his catchphrase, “It’s normal,” became a joke within the unit.
What wasn’t normal, he said, was the feeling of dread while he hid and listened as Russian attack helicopters strafed the position his team of tank hunters had just fled. That moment, he said, “was quite honestly the most unsettled I had been the entire time.”
Dakota, who is home in Ohio now after seven weeks of fighting abroad, is among the legion of Western volunteers who have taken up arms against Russia. Like others, he spoke on the condition that his full name not be disclosed, citing concerns for his safety and that of family and friends.
In interviews with The Washington Post, foreign fighters from the United States and elsewhere described glaring disparities between what they expected the war to be like and what they experienced. They recalled going into battle underequipped and outgunned, the occasional thrill of blowing up Russian vehicles, and feeling torn over whether to go back to Ukraine. Some intend to do so. Others saw friends die and decided enough is enough.
In battle for Severodonetsk, Ukraine faces toughest fight since Mariupol
Ukrainian forces face the prospect of losing control of the eastern Luhansk region, Western military analysts say, with Russia claiming control of Lyman and its troops closing in on the critical city of Severodonetsk.
In his nightly address on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian troops are holding on but described the situation as “indescribably difficult.”
“The Ukrainian military is facing the most serious challenge it has encountered since the isolation of the Azovstal Plant in Mariupol and may well suffer a significant tactical defeat in the coming days if Severodonetsk falls,” the Institute for the Study of War, a D.C. think tank, said in its latest assessment. Such an outcome is “by no means certain,” it added, noting that Russia’s assault could stall again.
Unlike the initial phase of the war, when Russian troops were spread across a broad front — posing major logistical challenges — they have massed their firepower in a smaller area, bombarding it with “devastating barrages” of gun and artillery fire, Mick Ryan, a retired Australian army major general who has been studying the Russian invasion, wrote in an analysis on Twitter. They have moved slowly to ensure they don’t outrun their supplies, he said, an issue that thwarted their earlier assault on the capital, Kyiv.
Ryan said the Ukrainian high command “will need to make a tough decision soon about ceding Severodonetsk and surrounding territory,” rather than risk having multiple brigades surrounded by Russian forces and lost to the broader war effort.
Ukrainian forces are “suffering serious losses” in the battle for Severodonetsk, the institute’s analysts said. Although the city is important as the last significant population center in Luhansk not under Russian occupation, seizing it won’t be of critical military or economic benefit to Russia “because Russian forces are destroying the city as they assault it and will control its rubble if they capture it,” they said.
Luhansk’s regional governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Saturday that the Russian bombings have destroyed Severodonetsk’s water, gas and electricity infrastructure, and he repeated a phrase he used earlier this week: “Severodonetsk is being erased from the face of the earth.”