Nepal officials find wreckage of plane that had been carrying 22

Search-and-rescue officials in Nepal have located the crash site of a plane carrying 22 people that went missing Sunday. An army spokesman posted a photo of the crash site on Twitter on Monday. It showed the shattered plane on a mountainside strewn with debris, including what appeared to be a wing of the plane displaying the Tara Air flight number 9NAET in green lettering.

The spokesman, Brig. Gen. Narayan Silwal, said in a tweet that the plane crashed in the Mustang district close to the mountain town of Jomsom, where the aircraft was heading before the crash.

A local police inspector and a guide have already reached the site, Silwal said. Other rescue team members from different agencies are trying to reach the site, he said.

The aircraft, a DHC-6-300 Twin Otter operated by the private airline Tara Air, went missing shortly after taking off from Pokhara, in central Nepal, at 9:55 a.m. Sunday, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Jomsom, the plane’s destination, is near Nepal’s border with Tibet. The flight time was supposed to be 20 minutes.

Tara Air told Reuters that the plane was carrying four Indian nationals, two Germans and 16 Nepalis, of whom three were crew members.

According to Flightradar24, a website that tracks flights in real time around the world, the Tara Air flight stopped transmitting a signal around Shikha, a mountainous area north of Pokhara. The aircraft lost contact with the control tower shortly after it took off on its short journey from Pokhara, the Associated Press reported.

Twenty-three people died in 2016 when a Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air and flying the same Pokhara-to-Jomsom route crashed and was later found near a village about 30 miles south of Jomsom.

The International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency, audited Nepal’s civil aviation industry in 2017 and found that the country scored below the global average in investigating accidents. Nepali airlines are banned from flying in the airspace of the European Union because of “a lack of safety oversight by the aviation authorities” there.

