Russia-Ukraine war live updates Severodonetsk devastated as Moscow makes east ‘absolute priority’

Updates from key battlefields: Severodonetsk attacks reduce buildings to rubble
One of Severodonetsk's ruined buildings on May 18. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated May 30, 2022 at 3:39 a.m. EDT|Published May 30, 2022 at 2:53 a.m. EDT
Russian troops’ assault on Severodonetsk, one of the last Ukrainian-held cities in the country’s eastern Luhansk region, continued Sunday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 90 percent of the city’s buildings and all of its “critical infrastructure” had been destroyed.

Moscow has focused its recent efforts on eastern Ukraine, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calling the Donetsk and Luhansk regions Moscow’s “absolute priority.” At the same time, the Ukrainian armed forces announced offensive operations in the southeast, outside of Kherson, which they said put Russian forces on the defensive.

Meanwhile, in the northeast, Zelensky met Ukrainian troops on the front lines during a Sunday visit to the Kharkiv region, about a third of which is occupied by Russian forces, according to the regional military administrator.

Zelensky is set to virtually address a special European Council summit scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, after the diplomats this weekend failed to reach an agreement on phasing out Russian oil.

Here’s what else to know

  • A Russian ship was seen in new satellite images picking up grain in annexed Crimea and unloading it in Syria last week, with Ukrainian officials alleging that Moscow is stealing one of the country’s main exports.
  • In the hard-hit Donetsk region, 115 miners are stuck underground because of power outages, a provincial leader said Sunday.
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have separate telephone conversations Monday with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents “to encourage the parties to operate channels of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.
