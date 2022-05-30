Russia-Ukraine war live updates Severodonetsk devastated as Moscow makes east ‘absolute priority’

Russian troops’ assault on Severodonetsk, one of the last Ukrainian-held cities in the country’s eastern Luhansk region, continued Sunday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 90 percent of the city’s buildings and all of its “critical infrastructure” had been destroyed.
Meanwhile, in the northeast, Zelensky met Ukrainian troops on the front lines during a Sunday visit to the Kharkiv region, about a third of which is occupied by Russian forces, according to the regional military administrator.
Zelensky is set to virtually address a special European Council summit scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, after the diplomats this weekend failed to reach an agreement on phasing out Russian oil.
Satellite images appear to show a Russian ship picking up grain in Crimea and unloading it in Syria last week, according to the satellite company Maxar Technologies. Ukrainian officials say Moscow is using its war to steal one of their country’s main exports.
Maxar said its pictures probably show the Matros Pozynich, a bulk carrier that sails under the Russian flag, according to global shipping trackers. Images showed the ship docked in Crimea on May 19, Maxar said, and docked again in the Syrian port city of Latakia on Friday.
Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of trucking stolen grain to the Russian border and to Crimea, the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Lyudmyla Denisova, said on Telegram this month that cargo ships carrying the grain probably were headed for Syria — a country with ties to the Kremlin — where the food could be “smuggled to other countries in the Middle East.”
Satellite photos also showed the Matros Pozynich docked in Syria on May 11, according to the Associated Press, which said the ship had recently turned off its transponders that provide location data to other vessels.
Some ports have rebuffed Russian ships alleged to carry goods stolen during Russia’s invasion. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, recently thanked Egypt for turning away a vessel.
A company that the AP identified as the Matros Pozynich’s owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
DONETSK OBLAST, Ukraine — The ambulances hurtled into the parking lot one after the other, each carrying wounded troops directly from the nearby front line. One young man stared straight ahead, his face swollen, his neck and back dripping with blood. Others lay silently under foil blankets.
Some stumbled out the back doors and collapsed into wheelchairs as staffers rushed to push them inside. Nearby, bloodied cots sat propped against a tent and other wounded soldiers lingered about, their faces grim, their heads, arms or legs bandaged as the sound of outgoing artillery boomed across the sky.
About 10 wounded soldiers arrived at this hospital in eastern Ukraine in less than an hour Sunday morning — the latest military casualties as Ukrainian forces, outgunned by Russia in the country’s east, continue to lose territory at a critical moment in the war.
Control areas as of May 29
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Control areas as of May 29
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian forces are attempting to seize control of Severodonetsk, one of the largest Ukrainian-controlled cities in the eastern region of Luhansk. If Russian troops were to take the city, Moscow would occupy nearly all of Luhansk, which makes up roughly half of the Donbas region.
Severodonetsk: Russian attacks have destroyed all of the “critical infrastructure” in this key battleground city, and a large majority of buildings have been damaged, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday. Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold along the northeastern outskirts and conducting operations toward the city center, Ukraine’s military said.
Donetsk region: More than 100 miners were stuck underground in this hard-hit region because of power outages, an official said Sunday. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the region, wrote on Telegram that two districts — Bakhmut and Kramatorsk — are without electricity amid fierce fighting.
Chernihiv, Sumy regions: Ukraine’s military reported that shelling continued in Chernihiv and Sumy. Russian troops withdrew from both regions nearly two months ago when they abandoned their efforts to seize the capital, Kyiv — but shelling has not ceased. Oleksandr Sereda, deputy commander of Chernihiv’s border guards, recently told The Washington Post that soldiers are preparing for “a possible reinvasion.”
Kharkiv region: Zelensky met Ukrainian troops on the front lines during a visit to the Kharkiv region Sunday. Ukrainian forces have prevented Russian troops from seizing Ukraine’s second-largest city, but about a third of the region is occupied by Russian forces, according to the regional military administrator.
Mykolaiv: Russian forces fired on a residential district in this southern city, according to the mayor. Oleksandr Senkevych said Sunday that the damage was being investigated and that it was unclear whether anyone was injured. Mykolaiv is 35 miles northwest of Kherson, which has been under Russian occupation since early March.
Julian Duplain contributed to this report.
The Ukrainian band that won the Eurovision Song Contest this month said Sunday that it has auctioned its trophy for nearly $1 million to help fund Ukraine’s fight against Russia.
Kalush Orchestra triumphed this month at the music competition and TV spectacle, boosted by audience votes amid an outpouring of public support for Ukraine. Eurovision features representatives from dozens of countries vying to earn best-song honors; the contest organizers said more than 160 million people tuned in for this year’s contest, which took place in Italy.
Ukraine’s contestants embraced the show as a platform to plead for international help against Russia’s invasion and said they would auction their trophy — a glass microphone — to support Ukraine’s military. On Sunday, Kalush Orchestra announced on Facebook that WhiteBIT, a cryptocurrency exchange, had placed the winning bid of $900,000.
WhiteBIT and its leaders did not immediately respond to inquiries Sunday evening.
Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security noted the auction’s outcome on its Telegram channel Sunday and said the money would go toward drones for the Ukrainian army.