Russia-Ukraine war live updates Severodonetsk devastated as Moscow makes east ‘absolute priority’

Bullet Key update

BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Izyum Lyman UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Dnipro Russian-held areas and troop movement Mariupol Mykolaiv ROMANIA Sea of Azov Kherson Odessa Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of May 29 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian troop movement Russian-held areas BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy Separatist- controlled area POL. Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Lyman Mykolaiv Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa Kherson Crimea Black Sea Annexed by Russia in 2014 200 MILES Control areas as of May 29 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Zhytomyr Poltava Lviv Izyum Lyman Cherkasy UKRAINE Kramatorsk Luhansk Dnipro Uman Kropyvnytskyi Donetsk Separatist- controlled area Zaporizhzhia Mariupol Russian-held areas and troop movement Mykolaiv ROMANIA Berdyansk Kherson Sea of Azov Odessa RUSSIA Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of May 29 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Russian forces are attempting to seize control of Severodonetsk, one of the largest Ukrainian-controlled cities in the eastern region of Luhansk. If Russian troops were to take the city, Moscow would occupy nearly all of Luhansk, which makes up roughly half of the Donbas region.

Severodonetsk: Russian attacks have destroyed all of the “critical infrastructure” in this key battleground city, and a large majority of buildings have been damaged, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday. Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold along the northeastern outskirts and conducting operations toward the city center, Ukraine’s military said.

Donetsk region: More than 100 miners were stuck underground in this hard-hit region because of power outages, an official said Sunday. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the region, wrote on Telegram that two districts — Bakhmut and Kramatorsk — are without electricity amid fierce fighting.

Chernihiv, Sumy regions: Ukraine’s military reported that shelling continued in Chernihiv and Sumy. Russian troops withdrew from both regions nearly two months ago when they abandoned their efforts to seize the capital, Kyiv — but shelling has not ceased. Oleksandr Sereda, deputy commander of Chernihiv’s border guards, recently told The Washington Post that soldiers are preparing for “a possible reinvasion.”

Kharkiv region: Zelensky met Ukrainian troops on the front lines during a visit to the Kharkiv region Sunday. Ukrainian forces have prevented Russian troops from seizing Ukraine’s second-largest city, but about a third of the region is occupied by Russian forces, according to the regional military administrator.

Mykolaiv: Russian forces fired on a residential district in this southern city, according to the mayor. Oleksandr Senkevych said Sunday that the damage was being investigated and that it was unclear whether anyone was injured. Mykolaiv is 35 miles northwest of Kherson, which has been under Russian occupation since early March.